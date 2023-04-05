»

(Lien direct) YSKELGROTH (Death/Black avec notamment Dave Rotten de Avulsed, Espagne) vient de sortir son nouvel opus Bleeding of the Hideous sur Xtreem Music. Vous pouvez l'écouter en intégralité sur Bandcamp. Tracklist :



1. The Morbid Earth

2. Prone to Gobble Life

3. Omnicidal End

4. Aeons Empty

5. Plagueridder

6. Spasmic Extinction

7. Primal Expulsion

8. Riddance of the Graves

9. Path to Devourment



<a href="https://xtreemmusic.bandcamp.com/album/bleeding-of-the-hideous">Bleeding of the Hideous de YSKELGROTH</a>