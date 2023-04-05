chargement...

haut de page
Remontez pour accéder au menu
150 visiteurs :: Invité  » se connecter  » s'enregistrer
LES SORTIES REMEMBER COMMENTAIRES
Botch
 Botch - American Nervoso (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Vomi Noir
 Vomi Noir - L'Innommable Re... (C)
Par Sagamore		   
Paradise Lost
 Paradise Lost - The Plague ... (C)
Par Lestat		   
Bodyfarm
 Bodyfarm - Ultimate Abomina... (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Ancient Ossuaries mini tour
 Ancient Ossuaries mini tour... (R)
Par Keyser		   
Architects
 Architects - Lost Forever /... (C)
Par Hallu		   
Ne Obliviscaris
 Ne Obliviscaris - Exul (C)
Par KHÂ-O		   
Whitechapel
 Whitechapel - This Is Exile (C)
Par Lestat		   
Présentation du Dark Medieval Fest
 Présentation du Dark Mediev... (I)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Obituary
 Obituary - Dying Of Everything (C)
Par Clodfransoa		   
Vision Of Disorder
 Vision Of Disorder - Vision... (C)
Par Keyser		   
Høstsol
 Høstsol - L​ä​nge leve dö​d... (C)
Par KHÂ-O		   
Parasitario
 Parasitario - Everything Be... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Terrörhammer
 Terrörhammer - Gateways To ... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Daeva
 Daeva - Through Sheer Will ... (C)
Par Krokodil		   
Archspire + Benighted + Psycroptic
 Archspire + Benighted + Psy... (R)
Par Ander		   
Defiled
 Defiled - In Crisis (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Kriegsmaschine
 Kriegsmaschine - Apocalypti... (C)
Par Billy S.		   
Tempered
 Tempered - Greenwashed (EP) (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   

Les news du 5 Avril 2023

News
Les news du 5 Avril 2023 Ordem Satanica - Dark The Suns - Yskelgroth - Larvae - Muskeg Charnel - Thysia - All Life Ends - Levith - Stormhaven
»
(Lien direct)
ORDEM SATANICA (Black Metal, Portugal) sortira son nouvel album Perpetuum Satanas le 5 mai au format LP chez Signal Rex, lui qui n'était paru qu'en cassette fin 2022. Tracklist :

1. Trilho Ceremonial
2. Cidade dos Mortos
3. Templo de Merda Humana
4. Putas, Sémen e Sangue
5. Sob a Influência... de Satan
6. Vermelha Visão de Outrora
7. Moribundo Sicário de Satan
8. O Sacrifício Final (para Satan)

»
(Lien direct)
DARK THE SUNS (Melodic Death/Gothic Metal, Finlande) a sorti un nouveau single intitulé "Raven" via Inverse Records. On y retrouve en guest le chanteur Paavo Laapotti (Before The Dawn, Defiled Serenity). Le nouveau disque des Finlandais, Raven and the Nightsky, doit débarquer dans le courant de l'année.

»
(Lien direct)
YSKELGROTH (Death/Black avec notamment Dave Rotten de Avulsed, Espagne) vient de sortir son nouvel opus Bleeding of the Hideous sur Xtreem Music. Vous pouvez l'écouter en intégralité sur Bandcamp. Tracklist :

1. The Morbid Earth
2. Prone to Gobble Life
3. Omnicidal End
4. Aeons Empty
5. Plagueridder
6. Spasmic Extinction
7. Primal Expulsion
8. Riddance of the Graves
9. Path to Devourment

»
(Lien direct)
LARVAE (Death/Doom/Black, USA) offre son nouvel album Entitled to Death en écoute intégrale à cette adresse. Sortie le 7 avril chez Fucking Kill Records. Tracklist :

01. Entitled to Death
02. Obscure Unknown
03. Of Power and Loss
04. Open Tomb of Nightmares
05. The Last of Living
06. The Stars Spelled Death

»
(Lien direct)
MUSKEG CHARNEL (Black/Death, USA) rejoint l'écurie Horror Pain Gore Death Productions pour la sortie le 5 mai de son nouveau disque Decomposition Part 3: Rigor Mortis. Tracklist :

1. Rigor Mortis
2. As Maggots Feed
3. The Irreversable Process Of Decay Part 3
4. Myiasis
5. Dermatobia Hominis
6. Infinite Void
7. Gallagh Man
8. Tollund Man
9. Koelbjerg Man
10. Preserved In The Peatbog Part 3

»
(Lien direct)
THYSIA (Black Metal, Italie) propose son premier longue-durée Islands in Cosmic Darknes en écoute intégrale ci-dessous. Sortie le 7 avril via Chaos Records. Tracklist :

1. Nexus of Cataclysmic Forces
2. Scorched Bronze Earth
3. Phrenes
4. Psallo
5. Communicating Halls of the Netherworld
6. Moira Krataià
7. Spiritual Desert
8. Islands in Cosmic Darkness

»
(Lien direct)
ALL LIFE ENDS (Death Metal/Metalcore, Suisse) a signé sur Black Sunset/MDD pour la sortie début juin de son nouvel opus Miscreation.

»
(Lien direct)
LEVITH (Metal, France) a publié un clip pour le titre "Spine Reversal" issu de son premier long-format Around The Impulse qui sortira d'ici cet été. Les Niçois seront par ailleurs en concert avec Hypno5e le samedi 14 avril à la MJC Picaud de Cannes pour la release party.

»
(Lien direct)
STORMHAVEN (Progressive Death Metal, France) a dévoilé une vidéo pour le morceau "Fracture" tiré de son nouvel album Blindsight à venir le 7 avril sur M&O Music. Tracklist :

1. Fracture
2. Vision
3. Shadow Walker
4. Hellion
5. Salvation
6. Dominion
Thrasho Keyser
5 Avril 2023

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
ARTICLES DU JOUR
Cryptic Fest
 Cryptic Fest
Le 01 Avril 2023 à Saint-Germain-en-Laye, France (La Clef)		   

GROUPES DU JOUR
Dark The Suns
 Dark The Suns
Metal gothique - 2005 - Finlande		   
Ordem Satanica
 Ordem Satanica
Trve & Raw Black Metal - 2014 - Portugal		   
Cryptic Fest
...and Oceans + Asagraum + ...
Lire le live report
Botch
American Nervoso
Lire la chronique
Rotten Sound
Apocalypse
Lire la chronique
Sieluhaaska
Kun aurinkoni kuoli (EP)
Lire la chronique
Vomi Noir
L'Innommable Remugle et la ...
Lire la chronique
Apparition
Feel
Lire la chronique
Coffinborn
Cadaveric Retribution
Lire la chronique
Crusher
Act II:Undermine! (EP)
Lire la chronique
In The Woods...
Diversum
Lire la chronique
Les Protozoaires de l'Enfer
Extrême (EP)
Lire la chronique
Bodyfarm
Ultimate Abomination
Lire la chronique
Klone
Le Grand Voyage
Lire la chronique
Vampyric Tyrant
Schwarze Schwingen
Lire la chronique
Ancient Ossuaries mini tour
Bones + PROFANATION + Sépul...
Lire le live report
Diablation
Par le feu
Lire la chronique
Qrixkuor
Zoetrope (EP)
Lire la chronique
Tramalizer
Fumes Of Funeral Pyres
Lire la chronique
Tenebrisme
Humble sillon
Lire la chronique
Mongolito
Pure
Lire la chronique
Coldworld
Isolation
Lire la chronique
Ne Obliviscaris
Exul
Lire la chronique
Fecundation
Morte Cerebral (EP)
Lire la chronique
Siege Of Power
This Is Tomorrow
Lire la chronique
Wolfpath
Wolfpath
Lire la chronique
Enslaved
Heimdal
Lire la chronique
Apparition
Granular Transformation (EP)
Lire la chronique
7 H. Target
Yantra Creating
Lire la chronique
Poison Ruïn
Poison Ruïn (Compil.)
Lire la chronique
Cannibal Corpse + Dark Funeral
Lire le live report
Vipère
Douleurs
Lire la chronique