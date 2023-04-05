|
Les news du 5 Avril 2023
|ORDEM SATANICA (Black Metal, Portugal) sortira son nouvel album Perpetuum Satanas le 5 mai au format LP chez Signal Rex, lui qui n'était paru qu'en cassette fin 2022. Tracklist :
1. Trilho Ceremonial
2. Cidade dos Mortos
3. Templo de Merda Humana
4. Putas, Sémen e Sangue
5. Sob a Influência... de Satan
6. Vermelha Visão de Outrora
7. Moribundo Sicário de Satan
8. O Sacrifício Final (para Satan)
|DARK THE SUNS (Melodic Death/Gothic Metal, Finlande) a sorti un nouveau single intitulé "Raven" via Inverse Records. On y retrouve en guest le chanteur Paavo Laapotti (Before The Dawn, Defiled Serenity). Le nouveau disque des Finlandais, Raven and the Nightsky, doit débarquer dans le courant de l'année.
|YSKELGROTH (Death/Black avec notamment Dave Rotten de Avulsed, Espagne) vient de sortir son nouvel opus Bleeding of the Hideous sur Xtreem Music. Vous pouvez l'écouter en intégralité sur Bandcamp. Tracklist :
1. The Morbid Earth
2. Prone to Gobble Life
3. Omnicidal End
4. Aeons Empty
5. Plagueridder
6. Spasmic Extinction
7. Primal Expulsion
8. Riddance of the Graves
9. Path to Devourment
|LARVAE (Death/Doom/Black, USA) offre son nouvel album Entitled to Death en écoute intégrale à cette adresse. Sortie le 7 avril chez Fucking Kill Records. Tracklist :
01. Entitled to Death
02. Obscure Unknown
03. Of Power and Loss
04. Open Tomb of Nightmares
05. The Last of Living
06. The Stars Spelled Death
|MUSKEG CHARNEL (Black/Death, USA) rejoint l'écurie Horror Pain Gore Death Productions pour la sortie le 5 mai de son nouveau disque Decomposition Part 3: Rigor Mortis. Tracklist :
1. Rigor Mortis
2. As Maggots Feed
3. The Irreversable Process Of Decay Part 3
4. Myiasis
5. Dermatobia Hominis
6. Infinite Void
7. Gallagh Man
8. Tollund Man
9. Koelbjerg Man
10. Preserved In The Peatbog Part 3
|THYSIA (Black Metal, Italie) propose son premier longue-durée Islands in Cosmic Darknes en écoute intégrale ci-dessous. Sortie le 7 avril via Chaos Records. Tracklist :
1. Nexus of Cataclysmic Forces
2. Scorched Bronze Earth
3. Phrenes
4. Psallo
5. Communicating Halls of the Netherworld
6. Moira Krataià
7. Spiritual Desert
8. Islands in Cosmic Darkness
|ALL LIFE ENDS (Death Metal/Metalcore, Suisse) a signé sur Black Sunset/MDD pour la sortie début juin de son nouvel opus Miscreation.
|LEVITH (Metal, France) a publié un clip pour le titre "Spine Reversal" issu de son premier long-format Around The Impulse qui sortira d'ici cet été. Les Niçois seront par ailleurs en concert avec Hypno5e le samedi 14 avril à la MJC Picaud de Cannes pour la release party.
|STORMHAVEN (Progressive Death Metal, France) a dévoilé une vidéo pour le morceau "Fracture" tiré de son nouvel album Blindsight à venir le 7 avril sur M&O Music. Tracklist :
1. Fracture
2. Vision
3. Shadow Walker
4. Hellion
5. Salvation
6. Dominion
