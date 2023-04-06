chargement...

Les news du 6 Avril 2023

News
Les news du 6 Avril 2023 Crushing Sun - The Grifted - Sorrow - Devangelic - Ossaert - Paraphilia - Eciton - Magick Touch - Lucifuge
»
(Lien direct)
CRUSHING SUN (Sludge/Death, Portugal) va rééditer son album TAO (2010) le 1er mai sur Black Lava Records. À noter que 10% des recettes des ventes seront reversés à l'association Grupo Lobo, une ONG qui s'occupe du sauvetage de loups et de la préservation de leur habitat.

»
(Lien direct)
THE GRIFTED (Death Metal, Suède) offre son premier longue-durée Doomsday & Salvation en écoute intégrale. Sortie demain chez Personal Records. Tracklist :

1. Fractured
2. Behind Me In Ruins
3. Closure
4. Bleed Before My Eyes
5. The Maggots Feast
6. This Place of Madness
7. Days of the End
8. When a Phoenix Dies
9. Hope for Death
10. You Will Never Live
11. Doomsday and Salvation

»
(Lien direct)
SORROW (Death Metal, USA) a signé sur Xtreem Music pour la sortie cet été d'un nouvel opus intitulé Death of Sorrow.

»
(Lien direct)
DEVANGELIC (Brutal Death, Italie) a mis en écoute intégrale à cette adresse son nouvel album Xul qui sort demain via Willowtip Records. Tracklist :

1. Scribes Of Xul
2. Which Shall Be The Darkness Of The Heretic
3. Udug-Hul Incantation
4. Famine Of Nineveh
5. Sirius, Draconis, Capricornus
6. Worship Of The Black Flames
7. Ignominious Flesh Degradation
8. Hymn Of Savage Cannibalism
9. Shadows Of The Iniquitous
10. Sa Belet Ersetim Ki'Am Parsusa

»
(Lien direct)
OSSAERT (Black Metal, Pays-Bas) a posté son nouvel EP Offerdier en écoute intégrale à l'occasion de sa sortie demain sur Argento Records. Tracklist :

1. De Lichtkrans en de Waan [7:53]
2. Ritueel I [4:07]
3. Ritueel II [4:47]
4. Het Geschenk en het Bestaan [6:10]

»
(Lien direct)
PARAPHILIA (Death Metal, USA) offre son premier long-format The Memory of Death Given Form en écoute intégrale. Sortie demain en auto-production. Tracklist :

1. Coruscation
2. Stelliferous Unmaking
3. Virial Entropy
4. Supernal Rebuke
5. The Memory of Death Given Form
6. Thanatical Imperative
7. Eaten (Bloodbath cover)

»
(Lien direct)
ECITON(Death Metal, Danemark) propose une vidéo pour le morceau-titre de son dernier disque The Autocatalytic Process paru en juillet 2022 chez Wormholedeath.

»
(Lien direct)
MAGICK TOUCH (Heavy Metal, Norvège) a dévoilé le morceau "The Judas Cross" issu de son nouvel opus Cakes & Coffins Prévu le 19 mai via Edged Circle Productions. Tracklist :

1. Apollyon [3:30]
2. The Judas Cross [4:03]
3. When Eating A Wolf [4:25]
4. M.I.N.A [3:38]
5. Babylon, Baby! [4:08]
6. Guillotine Dreams [3:00]
7. Boots [5:20]
8. Raven [4:22]
9. Demons And Rust [3:56]
10. World Is Coming Down [3:06]

»
(Lien direct)
LUCIFUGE (Black/Thrash, Allemagne) a mis en ligne le titre "Physiognomy of Failure" extrait de son nouvel album Monoliths of Wrath à venir le 28 avril sur Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :

1. From Cosmos To Chaos
2. The Cult Of Infinity
3. Before The Altar Of Famine And Desire
4. Visions Of Death
5. Enemies Of The Sun
6. Dissolving Into God
7. The Art Of Putrescence
8. Resources Of Self Destruction
9. Physiognomy Of Failure
10. The Path To Perdition
11. Delirium And Debauchery [CD-only bonus track]
Thrasho Keyser
6 Avril 2023

