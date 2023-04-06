»

(Lien direct) LUCIFUGE (Black/Thrash, Allemagne) a mis en ligne le titre "Physiognomy of Failure" extrait de son nouvel album Monoliths of Wrath à venir le 28 avril sur Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :



1. From Cosmos To Chaos

2. The Cult Of Infinity

3. Before The Altar Of Famine And Desire

4. Visions Of Death

5. Enemies Of The Sun

6. Dissolving Into God

7. The Art Of Putrescence

8. Resources Of Self Destruction

9. Physiognomy Of Failure

10. The Path To Perdition

11. Delirium And Debauchery [CD-only bonus track]



