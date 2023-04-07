PYREXIA (NYDM, USA) a publié une "lyric video" pour le titre "Unscathed" issu de la réédition de System of The Animal (1997) que le groupe a réenregistré pour les vingt-cinq ans de sa sortie et qui débarquera le 6 juin sur Gravitas Entertainment. Tracklist :
1. Confrontation
2. Downsized
3. System of the Animal
4. Closure
5. Purging the Nemesis
6. Day One
7. Unscathed
8. G.F.Y.S. (Go Fuck Your Self)
VIOLENT SIN (Speed Metal, Belgique) a posté le morceau "Awaiting the Gallows" tiré de son premier long-format Serpent’s Call prévu le 26 mai chez Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :
1. Serpent's Call
2. Malicious Stirring
3. Awaiting The Gallows
4. Deacon Of Death
5. Nuns Are No Fun
6. Pyromaniac
7. Burn
8. The Original Sin
9. Ritual
10. Violent Sin
11. Strike From The Underground
COUNTLESS SKIES (Melodic Death Metal, Angleterre) a dévoilé la version réenregistrée live en studio avec la violoncelliste Arianna Mahsayeh du titre "Wanderer" qui apparaîtra sur son EP Resonance qui sort le 30 mai via Willowtip Records. Tracklist :
THE END OF SIX THOUSAND YEARS (Atmospheric Sludge/Melodic Death Metal/Metalcore, Italie) a mis en ligne le morceau "Voidwalker" extrait de son nouvel EP éponyme à venir le 18 mai sur Hypershape Records. Tracklist :
01. Collider
02. Endbearer
03. Voidwalker
04. The Man Who Loves to Hurt Himself (Today Is The Day cover)
