(Lien direct) OSM (Progressive Metal, France) propose en écoute le morceau-titre de son nouvel opus Plagued by Doubts dont la sortie est programmée pour le 28 avril chez Klonosphere/Season of Mist. Tracklist :



1 - Plagued by doubts

2 - Stuck in a wrong Place

3 - Why Always more ???

4 - Drown by myself

5 - Abyssal ...

6 - ... Loudness



<a href="https://osm-band.bandcamp.com/album/plagued-by-doubts">Plagued By Doubts de O.S.M.</a>