chargement...

haut de page
Remontez pour accéder au menu
164 visiteurs :: Invité  » se connecter  » s'enregistrer
LES SORTIES REMEMBER COMMENTAIRES
Pest Control
 Pest Control - Don't Test T... (C)
Par fayfay		   
Botch
 Botch - American Nervoso (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Vomi Noir
 Vomi Noir - L'Innommable Re... (C)
Par Sagamore		   
Paradise Lost
 Paradise Lost - The Plague ... (C)
Par Lestat		   
Bodyfarm
 Bodyfarm - Ultimate Abomina... (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Ancient Ossuaries mini tour
 Ancient Ossuaries mini tour... (R)
Par Keyser		   
Architects
 Architects - Lost Forever /... (C)
Par Hallu		   
Ne Obliviscaris
 Ne Obliviscaris - Exul (C)
Par KHÂ-O		   
Whitechapel
 Whitechapel - This Is Exile (C)
Par Lestat		   
Présentation du Dark Medieval Fest
 Présentation du Dark Mediev... (I)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Obituary
 Obituary - Dying Of Everything (C)
Par Clodfransoa		   
Vision Of Disorder
 Vision Of Disorder - Vision... (C)
Par Keyser		   
Høstsol
 Høstsol - L​ä​nge leve dö​d... (C)
Par KHÂ-O		   
Parasitario
 Parasitario - Everything Be... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Terrörhammer
 Terrörhammer - Gateways To ... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Daeva
 Daeva - Through Sheer Will ... (C)
Par Krokodil		   
Archspire + Benighted + Psycroptic
 Archspire + Benighted + Psy... (R)
Par Ander		   
Defiled
 Defiled - In Crisis (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Kriegsmaschine
 Kriegsmaschine - Apocalypti... (C)
Par Billy S.		   

Les news du 7 Avril 2023

News
Les news du 7 Avril 2023 Maudiir - OSM - Praetor - Pyrexia - Violent Sin - Countless Skies - The End of Six Thousand Years
»
(Lien direct)
Le one-man band MAUDIIR (Black/Thrash, Québec) offre son nouvel EP Soliloque en écoute intégrale à cette adresse à l'occasion de sa sortie aujourd'hui en auto-production. Tracklist :

1. Toxic Cloud (5 :24)
2. L’Éloge du Cuivre (5 :02)
3. Residue (4 :30)
4. Regarde au Ciel (4:41)
5. CH4 (5:44)

Durée totale : 25:24

»
(Lien direct)
OSM (Progressive Metal, France) propose en écoute le morceau-titre de son nouvel opus Plagued by Doubts dont la sortie est programmée pour le 28 avril chez Klonosphere/Season of Mist. Tracklist :

1 - Plagued by doubts
2 - Stuck in a wrong Place
3 - Why Always more ???
4 - Drown by myself
5 - Abyssal ...
6 - ... Loudness

»
(Lien direct)
PRAETOR (Thrash Metal, Luxembourg) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau "Dormant Brain" figurant sur son premier longue-durée éponyme disponible via Metal East Productions. Tracklist :

01. No Return
02. Move On
03. Pitch Black
04. Mass Extinction
05. Dormant Brain
06. Precious Time
07. Screens
08. Enemy
09. United
10. Distant Road

»
(Lien direct)
PYREXIA (NYDM, USA) a publié une "lyric video" pour le titre "Unscathed" issu de la réédition de System of The Animal (1997) que le groupe a réenregistré pour les vingt-cinq ans de sa sortie et qui débarquera le 6 juin sur Gravitas Entertainment. Tracklist :

1. Confrontation
2. Downsized
3. System of the Animal
4. Closure
5. Purging the Nemesis
6. Day One
7. Unscathed
8. G.F.Y.S. (Go Fuck Your Self)

»
(Lien direct)
VIOLENT SIN (Speed Metal, Belgique) a posté le morceau "Awaiting the Gallows" tiré de son premier long-format Serpent’s Call prévu le 26 mai chez Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :

1. Serpent's Call
2. Malicious Stirring
3. Awaiting The Gallows
4. Deacon Of Death
5. Nuns Are No Fun
6. Pyromaniac
7. Burn
8. The Original Sin
9. Ritual
10. Violent Sin
11. Strike From The Underground

»
(Lien direct)
COUNTLESS SKIES (Melodic Death Metal, Angleterre) a dévoilé la version réenregistrée live en studio avec la violoncelliste Arianna Mahsayeh du titre "Wanderer" qui apparaîtra sur son EP Resonance qui sort le 30 mai via Willowtip Records. Tracklist :

1. Daybreak (4:20)
2. Summit (6:01)
3. Glow (20:15)
4. Wanderer (5:47)
5. Tempest (5:10)

»
(Lien direct)
THE END OF SIX THOUSAND YEARS (Atmospheric Sludge/Melodic Death Metal/Metalcore, Italie) a mis en ligne le morceau "Voidwalker" extrait de son nouvel EP éponyme à venir le 18 mai sur Hypershape Records. Tracklist :

01. Collider
02. Endbearer
03. Voidwalker
04. The Man Who Loves to Hurt Himself (Today Is The Day cover)
Thrasho Keyser
7 Avril 2023

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
GROUPES DU JOUR
Pyrexia
 Pyrexia
Death Metal - 1990 - Etats-Unis		   
Heaven's Gate
Heaven's Gate (EP)
Lire la chronique
Oblivion Throne
Voidgazer (EP)
Lire la chronique
Majesties
Vast Reaches Unclaimed
Lire la chronique
Ernte
Albsegen
Lire la chronique
Pest Control
Don't Test The Pest
Lire la chronique
Le TOP Black Metal de l'an 2000
Lire le podcast
Skrying Mirror
Omnimalevolence
Lire la chronique
Cryptic Fest
...and Oceans + Asagraum + ...
Lire le live report
Botch
American Nervoso
Lire la chronique
Rotten Sound
Apocalypse
Lire la chronique
Sieluhaaska
Kun aurinkoni kuoli (EP)
Lire la chronique
Vomi Noir
L'Innommable Remugle et la ...
Lire la chronique
Apparition
Feel
Lire la chronique
Coffinborn
Cadaveric Retribution
Lire la chronique
Crusher
Act II:Undermine! (EP)
Lire la chronique
In The Woods...
Diversum
Lire la chronique
Les Protozoaires de l'Enfer
Extrême (EP)
Lire la chronique
Bodyfarm
Ultimate Abomination
Lire la chronique
Klone
Le Grand Voyage
Lire la chronique
Vampyric Tyrant
Schwarze Schwingen
Lire la chronique
Ancient Ossuaries mini tour
Bones + PROFANATION + Sépul...
Lire le live report
Diablation
Par le feu
Lire la chronique
Qrixkuor
Zoetrope (EP)
Lire la chronique
Tramalizer
Fumes Of Funeral Pyres
Lire la chronique
Tenebrisme
Humble sillon
Lire la chronique
Mongolito
Pure
Lire la chronique
Coldworld
Isolation
Lire la chronique
Ne Obliviscaris
Exul
Lire la chronique
Fecundation
Morte Cerebral (EP)
Lire la chronique
Siege Of Power
This Is Tomorrow
Lire la chronique