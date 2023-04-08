»

(Lien direct) Still At War, le premier album de MINDWAR (Hardcore, Belgique). En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "Collective Compulsion" :



01. The Declaration

02. My Revenge

03. Empty Values

04. Face The Truth

05. S.M.P.

06. Casus Belli

07. The Decree

08. Collective Compulsion

09. Still At War

10. Curse Called Love



<a href="https://bbbrecords.bandcamp.com/album/still-at-war">Still At War de Mindwar</a>