Les news du 7 Avril 2023
 Les news du 7 Avril 2023 - ... (N)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Ancient Ossuaries mini tour
 Ancient Ossuaries mini tour... (R)
Par Lestat		   
Pest Control
 Pest Control - Don't Test T... (C)
Par fayfay		   
Botch
 Botch - American Nervoso (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Vomi Noir
 Vomi Noir - L'Innommable Re... (C)
Par Sagamore		   
Paradise Lost
 Paradise Lost - The Plague ... (C)
Par Lestat		   
Bodyfarm
 Bodyfarm - Ultimate Abomina... (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Architects
 Architects - Lost Forever /... (C)
Par Hallu		   
Ne Obliviscaris
 Ne Obliviscaris - Exul (C)
Par KHÂ-O		   
Whitechapel
 Whitechapel - This Is Exile (C)
Par Lestat		   
Présentation du Dark Medieval Fest
 Présentation du Dark Mediev... (I)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Obituary
 Obituary - Dying Of Everything (C)
Par Clodfransoa		   
Vision Of Disorder
 Vision Of Disorder - Vision... (C)
Par Keyser		   
Høstsol
 Høstsol - L​ä​nge leve dö​d... (C)
Par KHÂ-O		   
Parasitario
 Parasitario - Everything Be... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Terrörhammer
 Terrörhammer - Gateways To ... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Daeva
 Daeva - Through Sheer Will ... (C)
Par Krokodil		   
Archspire + Benighted + Psycroptic
 Archspire + Benighted + Psy... (R)
Par Ander		   

Les news du 8 Avril 2023

News
Les news du 8 Avril 2023 Power Trip - Mindwar
»
(Lien direct)
Southern Lord Records vient d'annoncer qu'il sortira le 23 juin prochain un live de POWER TRIP (Thrash / Crossover, USA) intitulé Live In Seattle enregistré en 2018. Celui-ci sera disponible aux formats CD, vinyle et numérique. Voici la setlist, un court teaser ainsi que trois extraits :

01. Drown (Intro)
02. Divine Apprehension
03. Suffer No Fool
04. Soul Sacrifice
05. Executioner’s Tax (Swing Of The Axe)
06. Crucifixation
07. Heretic’s Fork
08. Conditioned To Death
09. Firing Squad
10. Manifest Decimation
11. Crossbreaker

»
(Lien direct)
C'est le 17 mai prochain sur Triple B Records que sortira Still At War, le premier album de MINDWAR (Hardcore, Belgique). En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "Collective Compulsion" :

01. The Declaration
02. My Revenge
03. Empty Values
04. Face The Truth
05. S.M.P.
06. Casus Belli
07. The Decree
08. Collective Compulsion
09. Still At War
10. Curse Called Love
Thrasho AxGxB
8 Avril 2023

