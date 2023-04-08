Les news du 8 Avril 2023
News
Les news du 8 Avril 2023 Power Trip - Mindwar
|»
|Southern Lord Records vient d'annoncer qu'il sortira le 23 juin prochain un live de POWER TRIP (Thrash / Crossover, USA) intitulé Live In Seattle enregistré en 2018. Celui-ci sera disponible aux formats CD, vinyle et numérique. Voici la setlist, un court teaser ainsi que trois extraits :
01. Drown (Intro)
02. Divine Apprehension
03. Suffer No Fool
04. Soul Sacrifice
05. Executioner’s Tax (Swing Of The Axe)
06. Crucifixation
07. Heretic’s Fork
08. Conditioned To Death
09. Firing Squad
10. Manifest Decimation
11. Crossbreaker
|
|»
|C'est le 17 mai prochain sur Triple B Records que sortira Still At War, le premier album de MINDWAR (Hardcore, Belgique). En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "Collective Compulsion" :
01. The Declaration
02. My Revenge
03. Empty Values
04. Face The Truth
05. S.M.P.
06. Casus Belli
07. The Decree
08. Collective Compulsion
09. Still At War
10. Curse Called Love
|
