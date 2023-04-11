ORPHALIS (Brutal/Technical Death Metal, Allemagne) propose en écoute le morceau "From Shadows Arisen" extrait de son nouvel opus As the Ashes Settle qui sortira dans les prochaines semaines sur Transcending Obscurity Records.
INTÖXICATED (Speed/Thrash, Allemagne) a posté une vidéo pour le titre "Sex, Violence & Death" tiré de son nouvel album Sadistic Nightmares dont la sortie est programmée pour le 5 mai chez MDD Records. Tracklist :
Street Metal Bastards
Merciless
Bad Habits
Sold Our Souls
Sadistic Night
Violation
Sex, Violence & Death
Howling with the Wolves
MORRATH (Thrash/Death, Pologne) a mis en ligne le titre "Crimson Demons" issu de son premier long-format Centuries of Blindness qui sort le 20 avril sur Metal Is the Law Productions (Europe) et Diabolus Production (Amérique). Tracklist :
1. No God to Come
2. Where Salvation Meets the Rot
3. Crimson Demons
4. New God Exalted
5. Primal Addiction
6. Spiral of Pain
7. Undying Grief
8. Awaiting the Inevitable
9. In the Crypts of Profanity
