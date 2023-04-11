»

(Lien direct) MORRATH (Thrash/Death, Pologne) a mis en ligne le titre "Crimson Demons" issu de son premier long-format Centuries of Blindness qui sort le 20 avril sur Metal Is the Law Productions (Europe) et Diabolus Production (Amérique). Tracklist :



1. No God to Come

2. Where Salvation Meets the Rot

3. Crimson Demons

4. New God Exalted

5. Primal Addiction

6. Spiral of Pain

7. Undying Grief

8. Awaiting the Inevitable

9. In the Crypts of Profanity



