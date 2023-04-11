chargement...

Cavalerie
 Cavalerie - Hate Remains (EP) (C)
Par RelapsoBananas		   
Tattva
 Tattva - Abysmes (EP) (C)
Par Lestat		   
Heaven's Gate
 Heaven's Gate - Heaven's Ga... (C)
Par Yz		   
Archspire + Benighted + Psycroptic
 Archspire + Benighted + Psy... (R)
Par X-Death		   
Les news du 7 Avril 2023
 Les news du 7 Avril 2023 - ... (N)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Ancient Ossuaries mini tour
 Ancient Ossuaries mini tour... (R)
Par Lestat		   
Pest Control
 Pest Control - Don't Test T... (C)
Par fayfay		   
Botch
 Botch - American Nervoso (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Vomi Noir
 Vomi Noir - L'Innommable Re... (C)
Par Sagamore		   
Paradise Lost
 Paradise Lost - The Plague ... (C)
Par Lestat		   
Bodyfarm
 Bodyfarm - Ultimate Abomina... (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Architects
 Architects - Lost Forever /... (C)
Par Hallu		   
Ne Obliviscaris
 Ne Obliviscaris - Exul (C)
Par KHÂ-O		   
Whitechapel
 Whitechapel - This Is Exile (C)
Par Lestat		   
Présentation du Dark Medieval Fest
 Présentation du Dark Mediev... (I)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Obituary
 Obituary - Dying Of Everything (C)
Par Clodfransoa		   
Vision Of Disorder
 Vision Of Disorder - Vision... (C)
Par Keyser		   
Høstsol
 Høstsol - L​ä​nge leve dö​d... (C)
Par KHÂ-O		   
Parasitario
 Parasitario - Everything Be... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Terrörhammer
 Terrörhammer - Gateways To ... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   

Les news du 11 Avril 2023

News
Les news du 11 Avril 2023 Orphalis - Intöxicated - Tomb - Arrealhue - Morrath - Osiris Rex
»
(Lien direct)
ORPHALIS (Brutal/Technical Death Metal, Allemagne) propose en écoute le morceau "From Shadows Arisen" extrait de son nouvel opus As the Ashes Settle qui sortira dans les prochaines semaines sur Transcending Obscurity Records.

»
(Lien direct)
INTÖXICATED (Speed/Thrash, Allemagne) a posté une vidéo pour le titre "Sex, Violence & Death" tiré de son nouvel album Sadistic Nightmares dont la sortie est programmée pour le 5 mai chez MDD Records. Tracklist :

Street Metal Bastards
Merciless
Bad Habits
Sold Our Souls
Sadistic Night
Violation
Sex, Violence & Death
Howling with the Wolves

»
(Lien direct)
TOMB (Black/Death, Malaisie) sortira son nouvel EP The Dark Subconscious le 23 juin via Iron Bonehead Productions. Tracklist :

1. Abomination Spells
2. Cursed Angel Of Doom
3. Black Conjuration Of Beleth
4. Occult Eternal Mysteries
5. Black Altar Of Sathanas
6. Nocturnal Rites Of Blasphemy

»
(Lien direct)
ARREALHUE (Atmospheric Black Metal, Chili) a publié une vidéo pour le morceau "El Vendaval" figurant sur son premier longue-durée Post Lux Tenebras paru l'année dernière.

»
(Lien direct)
MORRATH (Thrash/Death, Pologne) a mis en ligne le titre "Crimson Demons" issu de son premier long-format Centuries of Blindness qui sort le 20 avril sur Metal Is the Law Productions (Europe) et Diabolus Production (Amérique). Tracklist :

1. No God to Come
2. Where Salvation Meets the Rot
3. Crimson Demons
4. New God Exalted
5. Primal Addiction
6. Spiral of Pain
7. Undying Grief
8. Awaiting the Inevitable
9. In the Crypts of Profanity

»
(Lien direct)
OSIRIS REX (Thrash Metal, USA/Finlande) a dévoilé le morceau "The Meek Shall Inherit" extrait de son premier EP Arrival of the New Dawn à venir prochainement. Tracklist :

1. The Meek Shall Inherit
2. Arrival of the New Dawn
3. Lone Wolf Terror (Solo: Michael “Big Maaaan” Rutten)
4. Hot Stuff (Donna Summer Cover)
Thrasho Keyser
11 Avril 2023

