Découvrez ci-dessous un second titre issu du nouvel album d'IMPETUOUS RITUAL (Death Metal, Australie). Il s'agit du titre "Grail Of Enmity" qui figure sur Iniquitous Barbarik Synthesis à paraître le 12 mai sur Profound Lore Records.
THANATOMASS (Black Metal, Russie) propose en écoute le titre "Sorcery of Hades" figurant sur son premier longue-durée intitulé Hades dont la sortie est programmée pour le 12 mai via Living Temple Records. Tracklist :
1. Katabasis (Intromass) [1:04]
2. Templvm Carnalis / Vomit Ceremony [10:01]
3. Gravedance Sabbath [2:18]
4. Living Tombs Of Tartaros [8:31]
5. Sorcery Of Hades [8:52]
6. The Bone Nimbus [1:19]
7. Retromass (Morbid Ordinance Of Doom) [11:27]
SHODAN (Progressive Death Metal, Pologne) a mis en ligne une "lyric video" pour le morceau "Nighttime Violators" extrait de son nouvel opus None Shall Prevail à venir le 5 mai via Time to Kill Records. Tracklist :
1. Tamed in unison
2. Despair Snares
3. Demortality
4. Ethos
5. Staring Back at The Abyss
6. Lords
7. Nicość Wiekuista
8. Nighttime Violators
9. None Shall Prevail
MORIBUND MANTRAS (Doom/Black, Allemagne) sort son nouvel album ...of Fathomless Depths le 14 avril sur Argento Records. Vous pouvez toutefois d'ores et déjà le découvrir en intégralité à cette adresse. Tracklist :
1. Intro
2. Sinking - Floating
3. The Shimmering Darkness
4. Interlude
5. Shore of Knowledge
