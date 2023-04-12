chargement...

Carbonized
 Carbonized - For The Security (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Argenthorns
 Argenthorns - The Ravening (C)
Par Lestat		   
Cavalerie
 Cavalerie - Hate Remains (EP) (C)
Par RelapsoBananas		   
Tattva
 Tattva - Abysmes (EP) (C)
Par Lestat		   
Heaven's Gate
 Heaven's Gate - Heaven's Ga... (C)
Par Yz		   
Archspire + Benighted + Psycroptic
 Archspire + Benighted + Psy... (R)
Par X-Death		   
Les news du 7 Avril 2023
 Les news du 7 Avril 2023 - ... (N)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Ancient Ossuaries mini tour
 Ancient Ossuaries mini tour... (R)
Par Lestat		   
Pest Control
 Pest Control - Don't Test T... (C)
Par fayfay		   
Botch
 Botch - American Nervoso (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Vomi Noir
 Vomi Noir - L'Innommable Re... (C)
Par Sagamore		   
Paradise Lost
 Paradise Lost - The Plague ... (C)
Par Lestat		   
Bodyfarm
 Bodyfarm - Ultimate Abomina... (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Architects
 Architects - Lost Forever /... (C)
Par Hallu		   
Ne Obliviscaris
 Ne Obliviscaris - Exul (C)
Par KHÂ-O		   
Whitechapel
 Whitechapel - This Is Exile (C)
Par Lestat		   
Présentation du Dark Medieval Fest
 Présentation du Dark Mediev... (I)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Obituary
 Obituary - Dying Of Everything (C)
Par Clodfransoa		   
Vision Of Disorder
 Vision Of Disorder - Vision... (C)
Par Keyser		   

Les news du 12 Avril 2023

News
Les news du 12 Avril 2023 Impetuous Ritual - Thanatomass - Ocular Trauma - Sever - Shodan - Moribund Mantras
»
(Lien direct)
Découvrez ci-dessous un second titre issu du nouvel album d'IMPETUOUS RITUAL (Death Metal, Australie). Il s'agit du titre "Grail Of Enmity" qui figure sur Iniquitous Barbarik Synthesis à paraître le 12 mai sur Profound Lore Records.

01. Sanguinary Abstraction
02. Lecherous Molestation (Bandcamp)
03. Rite Of Impalement
04. Necromantic Esurience
05. Grail Of Enmity
06. Intramural Axiom
07. Psychic Necrosis
08. Sacreligious Penance
09. Metempsychosis

»
(Lien direct)
THANATOMASS (Black Metal, Russie) propose en écoute le titre "Sorcery of Hades" figurant sur son premier longue-durée intitulé Hades dont la sortie est programmée pour le 12 mai via Living Temple Records. Tracklist :

1. Katabasis (Intromass) [1:04]
2. Templvm Carnalis / Vomit Ceremony [10:01]
3. Gravedance Sabbath [2:18]
4. Living Tombs Of Tartaros [8:31]
5. Sorcery Of Hades [8:52]
6. The Bone Nimbus [1:19]
7. Retromass (Morbid Ordinance Of Doom) [11:27]

»
(Lien direct)
OCULAR TRAUMA (Death/Black, Canada) a publié une "lyric video" pour le titre "Shattered Remedy" issu de son nouvel EP The Dissection of Tragedy prévu le 28 avril sur Wormholedeath. Tracklist :

1. A Somber Recollection
2. Shattered Remedy
3. Rot Before Broken Eyes
4. Embrace the Torment

»
(Lien direct)
SEVER (Symphonic Black Metal, USA) offre son premier long-format At Midnight, by Torch Light en écoute intégrale. Sortie le 14 avril chez Iron Bonehead Productions. Tracklist :

1. Abyssonaut [5:29]
2. Lunar Sacrifice [6:28]
3. Sunset in the West [6:47]
4. Hammer of Vengeance [4:04]
5. At Midnight, By Torch Light [5:25]
6. Eastern Boar [9:19]

»
(Lien direct)
SHODAN (Progressive Death Metal, Pologne) a mis en ligne une "lyric video" pour le morceau "Nighttime Violators" extrait de son nouvel opus None Shall Prevail à venir le 5 mai via Time to Kill Records. Tracklist :

1. Tamed in unison
2. Despair Snares
3. Demortality
4. Ethos
5. Staring Back at The Abyss
6. Lords
7. Nicość Wiekuista
8. Nighttime Violators
9. None Shall Prevail

»
(Lien direct)
MORIBUND MANTRAS (Doom/Black, Allemagne) sort son nouvel album .​.​.​of Fathomless Depths le 14 avril sur Argento Records. Vous pouvez toutefois d'ores et déjà le découvrir en intégralité à cette adresse. Tracklist :

1. Intro
2. Sinking - Floating
3. The Shimmering Darkness
4. Interlude
5. Shore of Knowledge
Thrasho AxGxB + Keyser
12 Avril 2023

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
