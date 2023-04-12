»

(Lien direct) SHODAN (Progressive Death Metal, Pologne) a mis en ligne une "lyric video" pour le morceau "Nighttime Violators" extrait de son nouvel opus None Shall Prevail à venir le 5 mai via Time to Kill Records. Tracklist :



1. Tamed in unison

2. Despair Snares

3. Demortality

4. Ethos

5. Staring Back at The Abyss

6. Lords

7. Nicość Wiekuista

8. Nighttime Violators

9. None Shall Prevail



