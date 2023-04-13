chargement...

haut de page
Remontez pour accéder au menu
179 visiteurs :: Invité  » se connecter  » s'enregistrer
LES SORTIES REMEMBER COMMENTAIRES
Les news du 13 Avril 2023
 Les news du 13 Avril 2023 -... (N)
Par Niktareum		   
Minenwerfer
 Minenwerfer - Feuerwalze (C)
Par Seisachtheion		   
Carbonized
 Carbonized - For The Security (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Argenthorns
 Argenthorns - The Ravening (C)
Par Lestat		   
Cavalerie
 Cavalerie - Hate Remains (EP) (C)
Par RelapsoBananas		   
Tattva
 Tattva - Abysmes (EP) (C)
Par Lestat		   
Heaven's Gate
 Heaven's Gate - Heaven's Ga... (C)
Par Yz		   
Archspire + Benighted + Psycroptic
 Archspire + Benighted + Psy... (R)
Par X-Death		   
Les news du 7 Avril 2023
 Les news du 7 Avril 2023 - ... (N)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Ancient Ossuaries mini tour
 Ancient Ossuaries mini tour... (R)
Par Lestat		   
Pest Control
 Pest Control - Don't Test T... (C)
Par fayfay		   
Botch
 Botch - American Nervoso (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Vomi Noir
 Vomi Noir - L'Innommable Re... (C)
Par Sagamore		   
Paradise Lost
 Paradise Lost - The Plague ... (C)
Par Lestat		   
Bodyfarm
 Bodyfarm - Ultimate Abomina... (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Architects
 Architects - Lost Forever /... (C)
Par Hallu		   
Ne Obliviscaris
 Ne Obliviscaris - Exul (C)
Par KHÂ-O		   
Whitechapel
 Whitechapel - This Is Exile (C)
Par Lestat		   
Présentation du Dark Medieval Fest
 Présentation du Dark Mediev... (I)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Obituary
 Obituary - Dying Of Everything (C)
Par Clodfransoa		   
Vision Of Disorder
 Vision Of Disorder - Vision... (C)
Par Keyser		   

Les news du 13 Avril 2023

News
Les news du 13 Avril 2023 Frozen Soul - Heretoir - Mortyfear - Forged in Black - Mesmur - Kaal Nagini - Death Dies - Lixiviat Festival - Witte Wieven - Necrotesque - Bloody Nightmare - Wesele - Vomitory
»
(Lien direct)
FROZEN SOUL (Death Metal, USA) sortira son nouvel album intitulé Glacial Domination le 19 mai prochain sur Century Media. En voici un nouvel extrait avec le clip du morceau-titre :

01. Invisible Tormentor
02. Arsenal Of War (YouTube)
03. Death And Glory
04. Morbid Effigy
05. Annihilation
06. Glacial Domination
07. Frozen Soul
08. Assimilator
09. Best Served Cold
10. Abominable
11. Atomic Winter

»
(Lien direct)
HERETOIR (Post-Black Metal, Allemagne) a posté une vidéo pour le morceau-titre de son nouvel EP Wastelands à venir le 19 mai chez AOP Records. Tracklist :

1. Anima
2. At Dusk (feat. Emily Highfield of SULDUSK)
3. Wastelands
4. Golden Dust - Live
5. Exhale - Live
6. The White - Live


»
(Lien direct)
MORTYFEAR (Melodic Death/Thrash, Finlande) vient de sortir son nouveau single "Kaunankantaja" via Inverse Records. Celuic-i figurera sur son nouvel opus à paraître dans le courant de l'année.

»
(Lien direct)
FORGED IN BLACK (Heavy/Thrash, Angleterre) sortira son nouvel album Lightning in the Ashes le 20 juin sur Fighter Records. Tracklist :

01. Be One With Fire
02. Lightning In The Ashes
03. Dusk Breather
04. Dark Lord Requiem
05. War Torn Skull
06. Chains Of The Damned
07. Building A Beast
08. Brother’s Keeper
09. Hellucinator
10. Detonation Ritual

»
(Lien direct)
MESMUR (Funeral Doom/Death, USA/Australie/Italie) a mis en ligne à cette adresse son nouveau disque Chthonic en écoute intégrale. Sortie demain chez Solitude Prod et Aesthetic Death. Tracklist :

01. Chthonic (Prelude)
02. Refraction
03. Petroglyph
04. Passage
05. Chthonic (Coda)

»
(Lien direct)
KAAL NAGINI (Death Metal, Inde) a dévoilé son premier EP Refracted Lights of a Blind God en écoute intégrale. Sortie demain sur Iron Bonehead Productions. Tracklist :

1. Nameless Archetype of Pantheonless Antiquity
2. Refracted Lights of a Blind God
3. Lord of the Two Doors and the Seven Portals
4. Double Tongued Serpent of Kú

»
(Lien direct)
DEATH DIES (Black Metal, Italie) a signé sur Time to Kill Records pour la sortie cet été de son nouvel opus Stregoneria.

»
(Lien direct)
La première édition du LIXIVIAT FESTIVAL aura lieu le vendredi 23 et le samedi 24 juin à Lyon (Grrrnd Zero, Vaulx-en-Velin) avec au programme une quinzaine de groupes de grindcore dont la plupart issus de la roster de Lixiviat Records. Plus d'infos sur l'event Facebook. Pour acheter sa place, c'est par .

APE UNIT (It)
https://apeunit.bandcamp.com
BLOCKHEADS (Fr)
https://blockheads.bandcamp.com/
CHIENS (Fr)
https://chiensgrind.bandcamp.com/
CIVILIAN THROWER (fr)
https://civilianthrower.bandcamp.com
CONVULSIONS (Es)
https://convulsionsgrindcore.bandcamp.com/
DELETÄR (Fr)
https://deletar.bandcamp.com
EASTWOOD (Ger)
https://eastwoodgrind.bandcamp.com/
E.P.M.D (Ch)
https://exorbitantpricesmustdiminish.bandcamp.com/
HORDUR (Fr)
https://hordur.bandcamp.com/
LOVGUN (Fr)
https://lovgundiy.bandcamp.com/
MASSGRAV (Sw)
https://massgrav.bandcamp.com/
ONA SNOP (Uk)
https://onasnipsnop.bandcamp.com
THE AFTERNOON GENTLEMEN (Uk)
https://theafternoongentlemen.bandcamp.com/
WARFUCK (Fr)
https://warfuck.bandcamp.com/
WHORESNATION (Fr)
https://whoresnation.bandcamp.com/
YACOPSAE (De)
https://www.facebook.com/Yacoepsae

»
(Lien direct)
WITTE WIEVEN (Atmospheric Black Metal, Pays-Bas) propose son premier full-length Dwaallicht en écoute intégrale à l'occasion de sa sortie demain via Babylon Doom Cult Records. Tracklist :

1. Ontsponnen uit de diepte [7:34]
2. Koorddanser [5:38]
3. Drogbeeld [8:42]
4. Het mistige zicht [5:08]
5. Kringen 5:09]
6. Met beide benen in het niets (Live) [9:10]

»
(Lien direct)
NECROTESQUE (Death Metal, Pays-Bas) vient de sortir son premier longue-durée The Perpetuated Festering au format CD sur Vidar Records. Tracklist :

1. Cesium 137
2. Geriatric Cranium Crusher
3. The Perpetuated Festering
4. It's Just Murder
5. Sexual Sadism Disorder
6. Je maintiendrai
7. Death Obsessed

»
(Lien direct)
BLOODY NIGHTMARE (Speed/Heavy, Colombie) sortira son nouvel album Pillars of Chaos le 23 mai chez Fighter Records. Tracklist :

01. Hellix
02. Nightriders
03. Till the Grave
04. Pillars of Chaos
05. Poisonous (Breathe the End)
06. Midnight Legion
07. Excessive Pleasure
08. Street Rock n' Roll
09. Just a Matter of Time
10. Celestial Wisdom

»
(Lien direct)
WESELE (Black Metal, Pologne) offre son premier long-format Fin de siècle en écoute intégrale. Celui-ci est sorti le 11 avril sur Odium Records au format numérique et paraîtra le 15 mai via Underground Kvlt Records en CD. Tracklist :

1. Dom
2. Klątwa
3. Człowiek
4. Pustka
5. Wieczność
6. Studnia

»
(Lien direct)
VOMITORY (Death Metal, Suède) est de retour ! Le groupe sortira le 26 mai prochain son nouvel et neuvième album, All Heads Are Gonna Roll, sur Metal Blade.

Un premier extrait vient d'être mis en ligne :


Tracklist :

1. All Heads Are Gonna Roll
2. Decrowned
3. Ode to the Meat Saw
4. The Deepest Tomb
5. Piece by Stinking Piece
6. Raped, Strangled, Sodomized, Dead
7. Dead Man Stalking
8. Disciples of the Damned
9. Dead World
10. Beg for Death
Thrasho AxGxB + Keyser + Niktareum
13 Avril 2023

2 COMMENTAIRE(S)

Niktareum citer
Niktareum
13/04/2023 15:13
Jean-Clint a écrit : Oh la bonne nouvelle pour VOMITORY !! L'extrait est excellent en plus, sans surprises mais ça suffit amplement ! Vivement la suite ! Sourire
Ouais c'est cool ! Je trouve pas l'extrait dingue mais je suis trop content et j'ai bien hâte d'écouter l'album !
Jean-Clint citer
Jean-Clint
13/04/2023 13:34
Oh la bonne nouvelle pour VOMITORY !! L'extrait est excellent en plus, sans surprises mais ça suffit amplement ! Vivement la suite ! Sourire

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
ARTICLES DU JOUR
Our Last Breath
 Our Last Breath
Union of Mad Men
2022 - Indépendant		   

GROUPES DU JOUR
Frozen Soul
 Frozen Soul
Death Metal - 2018 - Etats-Unis		   
Vomitory
 Vomitory
Death Metal - 1989 - Suède		   
Our Last Breath
Union of Mad Men
Lire la chronique
Obskuritatem / RxAxPxE
Holistic Sacrifice For Deat...
Lire la chronique
God Disease
Apocalyptic Doom
Lire la chronique
Contemplation
Brain Mechanics (Coll.)
Lire la chronique
Cavalerie
Hate Remains (EP)
Lire la chronique
Tattva
Abysmes (EP)
Lire la chronique
Argenthorns
The Ravening
Lire la chronique
Nihilism
Codex Nihilistic Exhumed
Lire la chronique
Heaven's Gate
Heaven's Gate (EP)
Lire la chronique
Oblivion Throne
Voidgazer (EP)
Lire la chronique
Majesties
Vast Reaches Unclaimed
Lire la chronique
Ernte
Albsegen
Lire la chronique
Pest Control
Don't Test The Pest
Lire la chronique
Le TOP Black Metal de l'an 2000
Lire le podcast
Skrying Mirror
Omnimalevolence
Lire la chronique
Cryptic Fest
...and Oceans + Asagraum + ...
Lire le live report
Botch
American Nervoso
Lire la chronique
Rotten Sound
Apocalypse
Lire la chronique
Sieluhaaska
Kun aurinkoni kuoli (EP)
Lire la chronique
Vomi Noir
L'Innommable Remugle et la ...
Lire la chronique
Apparition
Feel
Lire la chronique
Coffinborn
Cadaveric Retribution
Lire la chronique
Crusher
Act II:Undermine! (EP)
Lire la chronique
In The Woods...
Diversum
Lire la chronique
Les Protozoaires de l'Enfer
Extrême (EP)
Lire la chronique
Bodyfarm
Ultimate Abomination
Lire la chronique
Klone
Le Grand Voyage
Lire la chronique
Vampyric Tyrant
Schwarze Schwingen
Lire la chronique
Ancient Ossuaries mini tour
Bones + PROFANATION + Sépul...
Lire le live report
Diablation
Par le feu
Lire la chronique