Les news du 13 Avril 2023
News
Les news du 13 Avril 2023 Frozen Soul - Heretoir - Mortyfear - Forged in Black - Mesmur - Kaal Nagini - Death Dies - Lixiviat Festival - Witte Wieven - Necrotesque - Bloody Nightmare - Wesele - Vomitory
|FROZEN SOUL (Death Metal, USA) sortira son nouvel album intitulé Glacial Domination le 19 mai prochain sur Century Media. En voici un nouvel extrait avec le clip du morceau-titre :
01. Invisible Tormentor
02. Arsenal Of War (YouTube)
03. Death And Glory
04. Morbid Effigy
05. Annihilation
06. Glacial Domination
07. Frozen Soul
08. Assimilator
09. Best Served Cold
10. Abominable
11. Atomic Winter
|»
|HERETOIR (Post-Black Metal, Allemagne) a posté une vidéo pour le morceau-titre de son nouvel EP Wastelands à venir le 19 mai chez AOP Records. Tracklist :
1. Anima
2. At Dusk (feat. Emily Highfield of SULDUSK)
3. Wastelands
4. Golden Dust - Live
5. Exhale - Live
6. The White - Live
|»
|MORTYFEAR (Melodic Death/Thrash, Finlande) vient de sortir son nouveau single "Kaunankantaja" via Inverse Records. Celuic-i figurera sur son nouvel opus à paraître dans le courant de l'année.
|»
|FORGED IN BLACK (Heavy/Thrash, Angleterre) sortira son nouvel album Lightning in the Ashes le 20 juin sur Fighter Records. Tracklist :
01. Be One With Fire
02. Lightning In The Ashes
03. Dusk Breather
04. Dark Lord Requiem
05. War Torn Skull
06. Chains Of The Damned
07. Building A Beast
08. Brother’s Keeper
09. Hellucinator
10. Detonation Ritual
|»
|MESMUR (Funeral Doom/Death, USA/Australie/Italie) a mis en ligne à cette adresse son nouveau disque Chthonic en écoute intégrale. Sortie demain chez Solitude Prod et Aesthetic Death. Tracklist :
01. Chthonic (Prelude)
02. Refraction
03. Petroglyph
04. Passage
05. Chthonic (Coda)
|»
|KAAL NAGINI (Death Metal, Inde) a dévoilé son premier EP Refracted Lights of a Blind God en écoute intégrale. Sortie demain sur Iron Bonehead Productions. Tracklist :
1. Nameless Archetype of Pantheonless Antiquity
2. Refracted Lights of a Blind God
3. Lord of the Two Doors and the Seven Portals
4. Double Tongued Serpent of Kú
|»
|DEATH DIES (Black Metal, Italie) a signé sur Time to Kill Records pour la sortie cet été de son nouvel opus Stregoneria.
|»
|La première édition du LIXIVIAT FESTIVAL aura lieu le vendredi 23 et le samedi 24 juin à Lyon (Grrrnd Zero, Vaulx-en-Velin) avec au programme une quinzaine de groupes de grindcore dont la plupart issus de la roster de Lixiviat Records. Plus d'infos sur l'event Facebook. Pour acheter sa place, c'est par là.
APE UNIT (It)
https://apeunit.bandcamp.com
BLOCKHEADS (Fr)
https://blockheads.bandcamp.com/
CHIENS (Fr)
https://chiensgrind.bandcamp.com/
CIVILIAN THROWER (fr)
https://civilianthrower.bandcamp.com
CONVULSIONS (Es)
https://convulsionsgrindcore.bandcamp.com/
DELETÄR (Fr)
https://deletar.bandcamp.com
EASTWOOD (Ger)
https://eastwoodgrind.bandcamp.com/
E.P.M.D (Ch)
https://exorbitantpricesmustdiminish.bandcamp.com/
HORDUR (Fr)
https://hordur.bandcamp.com/
LOVGUN (Fr)
https://lovgundiy.bandcamp.com/
MASSGRAV (Sw)
https://massgrav.bandcamp.com/
ONA SNOP (Uk)
https://onasnipsnop.bandcamp.com
THE AFTERNOON GENTLEMEN (Uk)
https://theafternoongentlemen.bandcamp.com/
WARFUCK (Fr)
https://warfuck.bandcamp.com/
WHORESNATION (Fr)
https://whoresnation.bandcamp.com/
YACOPSAE (De)
https://www.facebook.com/Yacoepsae
|»
|WITTE WIEVEN (Atmospheric Black Metal, Pays-Bas) propose son premier full-length Dwaallicht en écoute intégrale à l'occasion de sa sortie demain via Babylon Doom Cult Records. Tracklist :
1. Ontsponnen uit de diepte [7:34]
2. Koorddanser [5:38]
3. Drogbeeld [8:42]
4. Het mistige zicht [5:08]
5. Kringen 5:09]
6. Met beide benen in het niets (Live) [9:10]
|»
|NECROTESQUE (Death Metal, Pays-Bas) vient de sortir son premier longue-durée The Perpetuated Festering au format CD sur Vidar Records. Tracklist :
1. Cesium 137
2. Geriatric Cranium Crusher
3. The Perpetuated Festering
4. It's Just Murder
5. Sexual Sadism Disorder
6. Je maintiendrai
7. Death Obsessed
|»
|BLOODY NIGHTMARE (Speed/Heavy, Colombie) sortira son nouvel album Pillars of Chaos le 23 mai chez Fighter Records. Tracklist :
01. Hellix
02. Nightriders
03. Till the Grave
04. Pillars of Chaos
05. Poisonous (Breathe the End)
06. Midnight Legion
07. Excessive Pleasure
08. Street Rock n' Roll
09. Just a Matter of Time
10. Celestial Wisdom
|»
|WESELE (Black Metal, Pologne) offre son premier long-format Fin de siècle en écoute intégrale. Celui-ci est sorti le 11 avril sur Odium Records au format numérique et paraîtra le 15 mai via Underground Kvlt Records en CD. Tracklist :
1. Dom
2. Klątwa
3. Człowiek
4. Pustka
5. Wieczność
6. Studnia
|»
|VOMITORY (Death Metal, Suède) est de retour ! Le groupe sortira le 26 mai prochain son nouvel et neuvième album, All Heads Are Gonna Roll, sur Metal Blade.
Un premier extrait vient d'être mis en ligne :
Tracklist :
1. All Heads Are Gonna Roll
2. Decrowned
3. Ode to the Meat Saw
4. The Deepest Tomb
5. Piece by Stinking Piece
6. Raped, Strangled, Sodomized, Dead
7. Dead Man Stalking
8. Disciples of the Damned
9. Dead World
10. Beg for Death
13/04/2023 15:13
Ouais c'est cool ! Je trouve pas l'extrait dingue mais je suis trop content et j'ai bien hâte d'écouter l'album !
13/04/2023 13:34