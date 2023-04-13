»

(Lien direct) VOMITORY (death metal, Suède) est de retour ! Le groupe sortira le 26 mai prochain son nouvel et neuvième album, All Heads Are Gonna Roll, sur Metal Blade.



Un premier extrait vient d'être mis en ligne :





Tracklist :



1. All Heads Are Gonna Roll

2. Decrowned

3. Ode to the Meat Saw

4. The Deepest Tomb

5. Piece by Stinking Piece

6. Raped, Strangled, Sodomized, Dead

7. Dead Man Stalking

8. Disciples of the Damned

9. Dead World

10. Beg for Death