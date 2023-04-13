chargement...

haut de page
Remontez pour accéder au menu
148 visiteurs :: Invité  » se connecter  » s'enregistrer
LES SORTIES REMEMBER COMMENTAIRES
Carbonized
 Carbonized - For The Security (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Argenthorns
 Argenthorns - The Ravening (C)
Par Lestat		   
Cavalerie
 Cavalerie - Hate Remains (EP) (C)
Par RelapsoBananas		   
Tattva
 Tattva - Abysmes (EP) (C)
Par Lestat		   
Heaven's Gate
 Heaven's Gate - Heaven's Ga... (C)
Par Yz		   
Archspire + Benighted + Psycroptic
 Archspire + Benighted + Psy... (R)
Par X-Death		   
Les news du 7 Avril 2023
 Les news du 7 Avril 2023 - ... (N)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Le TOP Black Metal de l'an 2000
 Le TOP Black Metal de l'an ... (D)
Par Lestat		   
Ancient Ossuaries mini tour
 Ancient Ossuaries mini tour... (R)
Par Lestat		   
Pest Control
 Pest Control - Don't Test T... (C)
Par fayfay		   
Botch
 Botch - American Nervoso (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Vomi Noir
 Vomi Noir - L'Innommable Re... (C)
Par Sagamore		   
Paradise Lost
 Paradise Lost - The Plague ... (C)
Par Lestat		   
Bodyfarm
 Bodyfarm - Ultimate Abomina... (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Architects
 Architects - Lost Forever /... (C)
Par Hallu		   
Ne Obliviscaris
 Ne Obliviscaris - Exul (C)
Par KHÂ-O		   
Whitechapel
 Whitechapel - This Is Exile (C)
Par Lestat		   
Présentation du Dark Medieval Fest
 Présentation du Dark Mediev... (I)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Obituary
 Obituary - Dying Of Everything (C)
Par Clodfransoa		   
Vision Of Disorder
 Vision Of Disorder - Vision... (C)
Par Keyser		   

Les news du 13 Avril 2023

News
Les news du 13 Avril 2023 Vomitory
»
(Lien direct)
VOMITORY (death metal, Suède) est de retour ! Le groupe sortira le 26 mai prochain son nouvel et neuvième album, All Heads Are Gonna Roll, sur Metal Blade.

Un premier extrait vient d'être mis en ligne :


Tracklist :

1. All Heads Are Gonna Roll
2. Decrowned
3. Ode to the Meat Saw
4. The Deepest Tomb
5. Piece by Stinking Piece
6. Raped, Strangled, Sodomized, Dead
7. Dead Man Stalking
8. Disciples of the Damned
9. Dead World
10. Beg for Death
Thrasho Niktareum
13 Avril 2023

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
GROUPES DU JOUR
Vomitory
 Vomitory
Death Metal - 1989 - Suède		   
Obskuritatem / RxAxPxE
Holistic Sacrifice For Deat...
Lire la chronique
God Disease
Apocalyptic Doom
Lire la chronique
Contemplation
Brain Mechanics (Coll.)
Lire la chronique
Cavalerie
Hate Remains (EP)
Lire la chronique
Tattva
Abysmes (EP)
Lire la chronique
Argenthorns
The Ravening
Lire la chronique
Nihilism
Codex Nihilistic Exhumed
Lire la chronique
Heaven's Gate
Heaven's Gate (EP)
Lire la chronique
Oblivion Throne
Voidgazer (EP)
Lire la chronique
Majesties
Vast Reaches Unclaimed
Lire la chronique
Ernte
Albsegen
Lire la chronique
Pest Control
Don't Test The Pest
Lire la chronique
Le TOP Black Metal de l'an 2000
Lire le podcast
Skrying Mirror
Omnimalevolence
Lire la chronique
Cryptic Fest
...and Oceans + Asagraum + ...
Lire le live report
Botch
American Nervoso
Lire la chronique
Rotten Sound
Apocalypse
Lire la chronique
Sieluhaaska
Kun aurinkoni kuoli (EP)
Lire la chronique
Vomi Noir
L'Innommable Remugle et la ...
Lire la chronique
Apparition
Feel
Lire la chronique
Coffinborn
Cadaveric Retribution
Lire la chronique
Crusher
Act II:Undermine! (EP)
Lire la chronique
In The Woods...
Diversum
Lire la chronique
Les Protozoaires de l'Enfer
Extrême (EP)
Lire la chronique
Bodyfarm
Ultimate Abomination
Lire la chronique
Klone
Le Grand Voyage
Lire la chronique
Vampyric Tyrant
Schwarze Schwingen
Lire la chronique
Ancient Ossuaries mini tour
Bones + PROFANATION + Sépul...
Lire le live report
Diablation
Par le feu
Lire la chronique
Qrixkuor
Zoetrope (EP)
Lire la chronique