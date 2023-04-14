»

(Lien direct) INCENDIARY (Hardcore, USA) intitulé Change The Way You Think About Pain. Après "Bite The Hook", en voici un deuxième extrait avec le titre "Echo Of Nothing" :



01. Bite The Hook

02. Jesus Bones

03. Echo Of Nothing

04. Host/Parasite

05. Lie Of Liberty

06. C.T.E

07. Collision

08. Rats In The Cellar

09. Santosha (Illusion Of The Self)

10. Change The Way You Think About Pain



