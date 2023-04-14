|
Les news du 14 Avril 2023
Les news du 14 Avril 2023 Cemetery Urn - Membrance - Infecting the Swarm - Óreiða - Pestifer - Deimhal - Wooden Veins - Yagon - I, Destroyer - Unborn Prophecy - Mismatched - Kaksonen - Exmortus - Incendiary - Moon Oracle
|CEMETERY URN (Death Metal, Australie) sortira son nouvel album Suffer the Fallen cet été chez Hells Headbangers. Un premier extrait, "Damnation is in the Blood", vient de voir le jour.
|MEMBRANCE (Death Metal, Italie) a signé sur Extreme Metal Music pour la sortie dans le courant de l'année d'un nouveau disque baptisé Undead Island. Tracklist :
1. ZOMBIE MASSACRE
2. SPIRAR NEL CAIGO
3. SPETRO MALCONTENTA
4. 1348
5. MARUBIO
6. ARMOR OF HATE
7. RIVA DE BIASIO
8. SEPOLTO IN VELMA
9. STENCH OF ROT
10. THE SHORES CRUMBLE
|INFECTING THE SWARM (Brutal Death, Allemagne) sort aujourd'hui son nouvel opus Pulsing Coalescence via Lacerated Enemy Records. Tracklist :
1. Irrlichter
2. Anthropogenic Misconception
3. Pulsing Coalescence
4. Virulent Hybridization
5. Apotheosis Through Excruciation
6. Anomalous
7. Metamorphotic Convulsions
8. Echoes of Disintegration
9. Remnants of Irreverent Atrocities
|ÓREIÐA (Black Metal, Islande) a mis en ligne le titre "The River" figurant sur son nouvel album The Eternal qui sort le 12 mai sur Debemur Morti Productions. Tracklist :
1. The Path
2. The River
3. The Climb
4. The Apex
5. The Eternal
|PESTIFER (Technical Death Metal, Belgique) propose son nouvel EP Defeat of the Nemesis en écoute intégrale. Sortie le 21 avril chez Debemur Morti Productions. Tracklist :
1. Subterranean
2. Defeat of the Nemesis
3. Astral Agony
4. Elysium
5. Draconian Daemon
|DEIMHAL (Symphonic Black Metal, Finlande) sortira son premier EP The Grand Gathering le 19 mai en auto-production numérique. Tracklist :
Alliance Of Winter
Ikuisen Kuoleman Kaipuu
The Serpent King (Dumah-el)
Vengeance Of The Night Crows
|WOODEN VEINS (Melodic Doom Metal, Chili) sortira son nouveau disque Imploding Waves le 23 juin via Ardua Music. Tracklist :
01 - Dreamside Death
02 - Tearing Seas
03 - The Dreamer
04 - L´apell du Vide
05 - Skies
06 - Ganymede
07 - Kaimerah
08 - Broken World
09 - Vuelavá
10 - Calling
|Le one-man band YAGON (Atmospheric Black Metal, Israël) a dévoilé une "lyric video" pour le morceau-titre de son EP A Raven's Tale (2022) réédité par Wormholedeath. Tracklist :
1. A Raven's Tale
2. Kindred Souls
3. Cassiel - A Fallen Angel
4. Shadow and Light – Ronen
5. This Mortal Grasp
|I, DESTROYER (Thrash/Speed, USA) sortira son premier EP Cold, Dead Hands le 9 juin sur Eternal Death. Tracklist :
1. Oracle [4:48]
2. Chained to the Accursed Graves [4:34]
3. Total Vengeance [3:43]
4. Prophecies of Final War [3:45]
5. Speed Kills [4:57]
6. Strike [4:37]
|UNBORN PROPHECY (Progressive Death Metal, Costa Rica) a publié une "lyric video" pour le titre "Ocean" issu de son premier long-format Waking Our Ancient Memories prévu le 28 avril chez Wormholedeath.
|MISMATCHED (Blackened Death/Groove, Pologne) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau "Imperium" tiré de son nouvel EP 2-titres Imperium/Plaga à venir le 27 avril. Tracklist :
1. Imperium
2. Plaga
|KAKSONEN (Thrash/Death, Finlande) a dévoilé un deuxième single extrait de son prochain album à venir sur Inverse Records. Il s'agit de "Vihasta tehty".
|EXMORTUS (Neo-Classical Power/Thrash/Death, USA) sortira son nouvel album intitulé Necrophony le 25 août prochain sur Nuclear Blast Records. En voici un deuxième extrait avec le titre "Mind Of Metal" :
01. Masquerade
02. Mask Of Red Death
03. Oathbreaker (YouTube)
04. Mind Of Metal
05. Storm Of Strings
06. Test Of Time
07. Darkest Of Knights
08. Prophecy
09. Children Of The Night
10. Beyond The Grave
11. Overture
12. Necrophony
13. Moonchild
|C'est le 26 mai sur Closed Casket Activities que sortira le nouvel album des Américains d'INCENDIARY (Hardcore, USA) intitulé Change The Way You Think About Pain. Après "Bite The Hook", en voici un deuxième extrait avec le titre "Echo Of Nothing" :
01. Bite The Hook
02. Jesus Bones
03. Echo Of Nothing
04. Host/Parasite
05. Lie Of Liberty
06. C.T.E
07. Collision
08. Rats In The Cellar
09. Santosha (Illusion Of The Self)
10. Change The Way You Think About Pain
|Intitulé Ophidian Glare, le deuxième album de MOON ORACLE (Black Metal, Finlande) paru hier sur Signal Rex Records est à découvrir en intégralité ci-dessous :
01. The Numinous Gate Opens
02. A Vision In The Mansion
03. Nethereal Axe
04. Serpent's Word
05. Weddersinnes - Against The Current
06. Abysmal Crimson Desert
