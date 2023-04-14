chargement...

haut de page
Remontez pour accéder au menu
165 visiteurs :: Invité  » se connecter  » s'enregistrer
LES SORTIES REMEMBER COMMENTAIRES
Les news du 13 Avril 2023
 Les news du 13 Avril 2023 -... (N)
Par Niktareum		   
Minenwerfer
 Minenwerfer - Feuerwalze (C)
Par Seisachtheion		   
Carbonized
 Carbonized - For The Security (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Argenthorns
 Argenthorns - The Ravening (C)
Par Lestat		   
Cavalerie
 Cavalerie - Hate Remains (EP) (C)
Par RelapsoBananas		   
Tattva
 Tattva - Abysmes (EP) (C)
Par Lestat		   
Heaven's Gate
 Heaven's Gate - Heaven's Ga... (C)
Par Yz		   
Archspire + Benighted + Psycroptic
 Archspire + Benighted + Psy... (R)
Par X-Death		   
Les news du 7 Avril 2023
 Les news du 7 Avril 2023 - ... (N)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Ancient Ossuaries mini tour
 Ancient Ossuaries mini tour... (R)
Par Lestat		   
Pest Control
 Pest Control - Don't Test T... (C)
Par fayfay		   
Botch
 Botch - American Nervoso (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Vomi Noir
 Vomi Noir - L'Innommable Re... (C)
Par Sagamore		   
Paradise Lost
 Paradise Lost - The Plague ... (C)
Par Lestat		   
Bodyfarm
 Bodyfarm - Ultimate Abomina... (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Architects
 Architects - Lost Forever /... (C)
Par Hallu		   
Ne Obliviscaris
 Ne Obliviscaris - Exul (C)
Par KHÂ-O		   
Whitechapel
 Whitechapel - This Is Exile (C)
Par Lestat		   
Présentation du Dark Medieval Fest
 Présentation du Dark Mediev... (I)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Obituary
 Obituary - Dying Of Everything (C)
Par Clodfransoa		   
Vision Of Disorder
 Vision Of Disorder - Vision... (C)
Par Keyser		   

Les news du 14 Avril 2023

News
Les news du 14 Avril 2023 Exmortus - Incendiary - Moon Oracle
»
(Lien direct)
EXMORTUS (Neo-Classical Power/Thrash/Death, USA) sortira son nouvel album intitulé Necrophony le 25 août prochain sur Nuclear Blast Records. En voici un deuxième extrait avec le titre "Mind Of Metal" :

01. Masquerade
02. Mask Of Red Death
03. Oathbreaker (YouTube)
04. Mind Of Metal
05. Storm Of Strings
06. Test Of Time
07. Darkest Of Knights
08. Prophecy
09. Children Of The Night
10. Beyond The Grave
11. Overture
12. Necrophony
13. Moonchild

»
(Lien direct)
C'est le 26 mai sur Closed Casket Activities que sortira le nouvel album des Américains d'INCENDIARY (Hardcore, USA) intitulé Change The Way You Think About Pain. Après "Bite The Hook", en voici un deuxième extrait avec le titre "Echo Of Nothing" :

01. Bite The Hook
02. Jesus Bones
03. Echo Of Nothing
04. Host/Parasite
05. Lie Of Liberty
06. C.T.E
07. Collision
08. Rats In The Cellar
09. Santosha (Illusion Of The Self)
10. Change The Way You Think About Pain

»
(Lien direct)
Intitulé Ophidian Glare, le deuxième album de MOON ORACLE (Black Metal, Finlande) paru hier sur Signal Rex Records est à découvrir en intégralité ci-dessous :

01. The Numinous Gate Opens
02. A Vision In The Mansion
03. Nethereal Axe
04. Serpent's Word
05. Weddersinnes - Against The Current
06. Abysmal Crimson Desert
Thrasho AxGxB
14 Avril 2023

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
GROUPES DU JOUR
Exmortus
 Exmortus
Neo-Classical Power/Thrash/Death - 2002 - Etats-Unis		   
Incendiary
 Incendiary
Hardcore - 1998 - Etats-Unis		   
Our Last Breath
Union of Mad Men
Lire la chronique
Obskuritatem / RxAxPxE
Holistic Sacrifice For Deat...
Lire la chronique
God Disease
Apocalyptic Doom
Lire la chronique
Contemplation
Brain Mechanics (Coll.)
Lire la chronique
Cavalerie
Hate Remains (EP)
Lire la chronique
Tattva
Abysmes (EP)
Lire la chronique
Argenthorns
The Ravening
Lire la chronique
Nihilism
Codex Nihilistic Exhumed
Lire la chronique
Heaven's Gate
Heaven's Gate (EP)
Lire la chronique
Oblivion Throne
Voidgazer (EP)
Lire la chronique
Majesties
Vast Reaches Unclaimed
Lire la chronique
Ernte
Albsegen
Lire la chronique
Pest Control
Don't Test The Pest
Lire la chronique
Le TOP Black Metal de l'an 2000
Lire le podcast
Skrying Mirror
Omnimalevolence
Lire la chronique
Cryptic Fest
...and Oceans + Asagraum + ...
Lire le live report
Botch
American Nervoso
Lire la chronique
Rotten Sound
Apocalypse
Lire la chronique
Sieluhaaska
Kun aurinkoni kuoli (EP)
Lire la chronique
Vomi Noir
L'Innommable Remugle et la ...
Lire la chronique
Apparition
Feel
Lire la chronique
Coffinborn
Cadaveric Retribution
Lire la chronique
Crusher
Act II:Undermine! (EP)
Lire la chronique
In The Woods...
Diversum
Lire la chronique
Les Protozoaires de l'Enfer
Extrême (EP)
Lire la chronique
Bodyfarm
Ultimate Abomination
Lire la chronique
Klone
Le Grand Voyage
Lire la chronique
Vampyric Tyrant
Schwarze Schwingen
Lire la chronique
Ancient Ossuaries mini tour
Bones + PROFANATION + Sépul...
Lire le live report
Diablation
Par le feu
Lire la chronique