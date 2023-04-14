Les news du 14 Avril 2023
News
Les news du 14 Avril 2023 Exmortus - Incendiary - Moon Oracle
|EXMORTUS (Neo-Classical Power/Thrash/Death, USA) sortira son nouvel album intitulé Necrophony le 25 août prochain sur Nuclear Blast Records. En voici un deuxième extrait avec le titre "Mind Of Metal" :
01. Masquerade
02. Mask Of Red Death
03. Oathbreaker (YouTube)
04. Mind Of Metal
05. Storm Of Strings
06. Test Of Time
07. Darkest Of Knights
08. Prophecy
09. Children Of The Night
10. Beyond The Grave
11. Overture
12. Necrophony
13. Moonchild
|»
|C'est le 26 mai sur Closed Casket Activities que sortira le nouvel album des Américains d'INCENDIARY (Hardcore, USA) intitulé Change The Way You Think About Pain. Après "Bite The Hook", en voici un deuxième extrait avec le titre "Echo Of Nothing" :
01. Bite The Hook
02. Jesus Bones
03. Echo Of Nothing
04. Host/Parasite
05. Lie Of Liberty
06. C.T.E
07. Collision
08. Rats In The Cellar
09. Santosha (Illusion Of The Self)
10. Change The Way You Think About Pain
|»
|Intitulé Ophidian Glare, le deuxième album de MOON ORACLE (Black Metal, Finlande) paru hier sur Signal Rex Records est à découvrir en intégralité ci-dessous :
01. The Numinous Gate Opens
02. A Vision In The Mansion
03. Nethereal Axe
04. Serpent's Word
05. Weddersinnes - Against The Current
06. Abysmal Crimson Desert
