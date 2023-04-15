»

(Lien direct) VOID KING (Doom/Stoner, USA) a sorti son nouvel album The Hidden Hymnal. Vous pouvez l'écouter en intégralité ci-dessous. Tracklist :



1. Egg Of The Sun

2. The Grackle

3. Engulfed In Absence

4. When The Pinecones Close Up

5. Brother Tried

6. Drink In The Light



<a href="https://voidking.bandcamp.com/album/the-hidden-hymnal">The Hidden Hymnal de Void King</a>