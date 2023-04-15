|
Les news du 15 Avril 2023
News
Les news du 15 Avril 2023 Void King - Infernal Curse - Diesomnia - Teitan - Nexorum - Blodtår - Locomuerte - Liquid Flesh - Heimland - Aetherian - Poison Ruïn - Torture Rack
|VOID KING (Doom/Stoner, USA) a sorti son nouvel album The Hidden Hymnal. Vous pouvez l'écouter en intégralité ci-dessous. Tracklist :
1. Egg Of The Sun
2. The Grackle
3. Engulfed In Absence
4. When The Pinecones Close Up
5. Brother Tried
6. Drink In The Light
|»
|INFERNAL CURSE (Black/Death, Argentine) sortira son nouveau disque Revelations Beyond Insanity le 23 juin sur Iron Bonehead Productions. Tracklist :
1. Intro / Revelations Beyond Insanity [4:32]
2. Black Mass Sheperd [3:21]
3. Voidearth / Rites of Blood and Steel [7:00]
4. Church of Perversity [4:46]
5. Thy Eternal Tribulation [4:42]
6. Aeon of Extinction [4:46]
|»
|DIESOMNIA (Death/Thrash, USA) sortira son premier EP Pray for the Flood le 16 juin en auto-production. Tracklist :
1 - Pray for the Flood
2 - No Truth
3 - Blood Red Sorrow
4 - The Art of Hopelessness
5 - A Cure for Weakness
6 - You Will Know Loss
|»
|TEITAN (Black Metal, Pays-Bas) sortira son nouvel opus In Oculus Abyss le 26 mai chez Onism Productions et Void Wanderer Productions. Tracklist :
1. Menstrual Blood and Pomegranate (5:22)
2. From Under the Floorboard (5:00)
3. Murder Me (4:57)
4. Drowning in Knowledge (3:00)
5. Insectoid (4:01)
6. The Die is Cast (6:31)
7. Public Masturbation (5:13)
8. Gang Mahal (6:28)
9. Purple Void (5:43)
Durée totale : (46:17)
|»
|NEXORUM (Black/Death, Norvège) a publié une vidéo pour le morceau "Elegy Of Hate" tiré de son nouvel album Tongue Of Thorns prévu le 19 mai via Non Serviam Records. Tracklist :
1. Shun
2. Solvet Saeclum in Favilla
3. The Pestilential Wind
4. Elegy of Hate
5. Cult of the Monolith
6. Eldritch Abominations
7. Sinnets Krig
8. Mother of Ghouls
9. Wrath of Zeal
|»
|BLODTÅR (Black Metal, Suède) a dévoilé le titre "I avgrundens djup" issu de son premier longue-durée Det förtegna förflutna (The secretive and quiet past) qui sort le 21 avril sur Nordvis Produktion. Tracklist :
1 - En krona av is (’A crown of ice’)
2 - Ur mörker (’Of darkness’)
3 - Skymning (‘Dusk’)
4 - Den fördärvande sorgbundenheten (‘The devastating grief’)
5 - De dansar på berget… (‘They dance on the mountain…’)
6 - I avgrundens djup (‘In the depths of the abyss’)
7 - Gånglåt (‘Walking tune’)
8 - Uttala dess namn (‘Speak its name’)
9 - En brynja av barr (‘A hauberk of pine needles’)
|»
|LOCOMUERTE (Chicano Thrash/Punk/Crossover, France) a sorti hier son nouveau disque Los Clasicos De Locos sur M&O Music. À cette occasion, le groupe a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau "La Vida Loca".
|»
|LIQUID FLESH (Death Metal, France) sortira son nouvel opus Dolores le 26 mai chez Time to Kill Records. Tracklist :
1) Urbex Macabre
2) La Danse des Ombres
3) Tapage Nocturne
4) Dose Létale Médiane
5) Tribunal Fantomatique
6) Océan de Failles
7) Cauchemar Blanc
8) Bicéphale
9) Sans Relâche
10) Brouillard Hypnotique
|»
|HEIMLAND (Black Metal, Norvège) a mis en ligne le titre "Ved Doedens Vugge" extrait de son premier long-format Forfedrenes Taarer à venir le 5 mai via Edged Circle Productions. Tracklist :
1. Dødens Foerstning
2. Ved Dødens Vugge
3. Lagt I Ruiner
4. Iskald Raatten Jord
5. Forfedrenes Taarer
6. Skugger Fra Ein Svunnen Tid
7. Ættestupet
|»
|AETHERIAN (Melodic Death Metal, Grèce) sortira son nouvel album At Storm's Edge le 14 juillet sur Lifeforce Records. Tracklist :
01. Forgotten Oaths
02. Army of Gaia
03. ΠΥΡ ΑΕΝΑΟΝ
04. At Storm‘s Edge
05. Advent Dreams
06. Astral Breath
07. Soulriver
08. Starlit Shores
|»
|POISON RUÏN (Post-Punk / Heavy Metal, USA) a sorti hier sur Relapse Records son premier album intitulé Härvest. Celui-ci est à découvrir en intégralité ci-dessous :
01. Pinnacle Of Ecstasy
02. Tome Of Illusion
03. Torture Chamber
04. Härvest
05. Frozen Blood
06. Resurrection I
07. Resurrection II
08. Augur Die
09. Blighted Quarter
10. Bastards Dance
12. Slowly Through The Dark
|»
|Intitulé Primeval Onslaught, le nouvel album de TORTURE RACK (Death Metal, USA) sortira le 9 juin sur 20 Buck Spin Records. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "Decrepit Funeral Home" :
01. Ceremonial Flesh Feast
02. Decrepit Funeral Home
03. Forced From The Pit
04. Morning Star Massacre
05. Victims Of Inquisitors
06. Bone Snare
07. Fucked By Death
08. Impalement Storm
09. Descent Into Infernal Chasms
10. Rotting Insignificance
