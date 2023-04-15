chargement...

haut de page
Remontez pour accéder au menu
186 visiteurs :: Invité  » se connecter  » s'enregistrer
LES SORTIES REMEMBER COMMENTAIRES
Les news du 13 Avril 2023
 Les news du 13 Avril 2023 -... (N)
Par Niktareum		   
Minenwerfer
 Minenwerfer - Feuerwalze (C)
Par Seisachtheion		   
Carbonized
 Carbonized - For The Security (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Argenthorns
 Argenthorns - The Ravening (C)
Par Lestat		   
Cavalerie
 Cavalerie - Hate Remains (EP) (C)
Par RelapsoBananas		   
Tattva
 Tattva - Abysmes (EP) (C)
Par Lestat		   
Heaven's Gate
 Heaven's Gate - Heaven's Ga... (C)
Par Yz		   
Archspire + Benighted + Psycroptic
 Archspire + Benighted + Psy... (R)
Par X-Death		   
Les news du 7 Avril 2023
 Les news du 7 Avril 2023 - ... (N)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Ancient Ossuaries mini tour
 Ancient Ossuaries mini tour... (R)
Par Lestat		   
Pest Control
 Pest Control - Don't Test T... (C)
Par fayfay		   
Botch
 Botch - American Nervoso (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Vomi Noir
 Vomi Noir - L'Innommable Re... (C)
Par Sagamore		   
Paradise Lost
 Paradise Lost - The Plague ... (C)
Par Lestat		   
Bodyfarm
 Bodyfarm - Ultimate Abomina... (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Architects
 Architects - Lost Forever /... (C)
Par Hallu		   
Ne Obliviscaris
 Ne Obliviscaris - Exul (C)
Par KHÂ-O		   
Whitechapel
 Whitechapel - This Is Exile (C)
Par Lestat		   
Présentation du Dark Medieval Fest
 Présentation du Dark Mediev... (I)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Obituary
 Obituary - Dying Of Everything (C)
Par Clodfransoa		   
Vision Of Disorder
 Vision Of Disorder - Vision... (C)
Par Keyser		   

Les news du 15 Avril 2023

News
Les news du 15 Avril 2023 Void King - Infernal Curse - Diesomnia - Teitan - Nexorum - Blodtår - Locomuerte - Liquid Flesh - Heimland - Aetherian - Poison Ruïn - Torture Rack
»
(Lien direct)
VOID KING (Doom/Stoner, USA) a sorti son nouvel album The Hidden Hymnal. Vous pouvez l'écouter en intégralité ci-dessous. Tracklist :

1. Egg Of The Sun
2. The Grackle
3. Engulfed In Absence
4. When The Pinecones Close Up
5. Brother Tried
6. Drink In The Light

»
(Lien direct)
INFERNAL CURSE (Black/Death, Argentine) sortira son nouveau disque Revelations Beyond Insanity le 23 juin sur Iron Bonehead Productions. Tracklist :

1. Intro / Revelations Beyond Insanity [4:32]
2. Black Mass Sheperd [3:21]
3. Voidearth / Rites of Blood and Steel [7:00]
4. Church of Perversity [4:46]
5. Thy Eternal Tribulation [4:42]
6. Aeon of Extinction [4:46]

»
(Lien direct)
DIESOMNIA (Death/Thrash, USA) sortira son premier EP Pray for the Flood le 16 juin en auto-production. Tracklist :

1 - Pray for the Flood
2 - No Truth
3 - Blood Red Sorrow
4 - The Art of Hopelessness
5 - A Cure for Weakness
6 - You Will Know Loss

»
(Lien direct)
TEITAN (Black Metal, Pays-Bas) sortira son nouvel opus In Oculus Abyss le 26 mai chez Onism Productions et Void Wanderer Productions. Tracklist :

1. Menstrual Blood and Pomegranate (5:22)
2. From Under the Floorboard (5:00)
3. Murder Me (4:57)
4. Drowning in Knowledge (3:00)
5. Insectoid (4:01)
6. The Die is Cast (6:31)
7. Public Masturbation (5:13)
8. Gang Mahal (6:28)
9. Purple Void (5:43)

Durée totale : (46:17)


»
(Lien direct)
NEXORUM (Black/Death, Norvège) a publié une vidéo pour le morceau "Elegy Of Hate" tiré de son nouvel album Tongue Of Thorns prévu le 19 mai via Non Serviam Records. Tracklist :

1. Shun
2. Solvet Saeclum in Favilla
3. The Pestilential Wind
4. Elegy of Hate
5. Cult of the Monolith
6. Eldritch Abominations
7. Sinnets Krig
8. Mother of Ghouls
9. Wrath of Zeal

»
(Lien direct)
BLODTÅR (Black Metal, Suède) a dévoilé le titre "I avgrundens djup" issu de son premier longue-durée Det förtegna förflutna (The secretive and quiet past) qui sort le 21 avril sur Nordvis Produktion. Tracklist :

1 - En krona av is (’A crown of ice’)
2 - Ur mörker (’Of darkness’)
3 - Skymning (‘Dusk’)
4 - Den fördärvande sorgbundenheten (‘The devastating grief’)
5 - De dansar på berget… (‘They dance on the mountain…’)
6 - I avgrundens djup (‘In the depths of the abyss’)
7 - Gånglåt (‘Walking tune’)
8 - Uttala dess namn (‘Speak its name’)
9 - En brynja av barr (‘A hauberk of pine needles’)

»
(Lien direct)
LOCOMUERTE (Chicano Thrash/Punk/Crossover, France) a sorti hier son nouveau disque Los Clasicos De Locos sur M&O Music. À cette occasion, le groupe a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau "La Vida Loca".

»
(Lien direct)
LIQUID FLESH (Death Metal, France) sortira son nouvel opus Dolores le 26 mai chez Time to Kill Records. Tracklist :

1) Urbex Macabre
2) La Danse des Ombres
3) Tapage Nocturne
4) Dose Létale Médiane
5) Tribunal Fantomatique
6) Océan de Failles
7) Cauchemar Blanc
8) Bicéphale
9) Sans Relâche
10) Brouillard Hypnotique

»
(Lien direct)
HEIMLAND (Black Metal, Norvège) a mis en ligne le titre "Ved Doedens Vugge" extrait de son premier long-format Forfedrenes Taarer à venir le 5 mai via Edged Circle Productions. Tracklist :

1. Dødens Foerstning
2. Ved Dødens Vugge
3. Lagt I Ruiner
4. Iskald Raatten Jord
5. Forfedrenes Taarer
6. Skugger Fra Ein Svunnen Tid
7. Ættestupet

»
(Lien direct)
AETHERIAN (Melodic Death Metal, Grèce) sortira son nouvel album At Storm's Edge le 14 juillet sur Lifeforce Records. Tracklist :

01. Forgotten Oaths
02. Army of Gaia
03. ΠΥΡ ΑΕΝΑΟΝ
04. At Storm‘s Edge
05. Advent Dreams
06. Astral Breath
07. Soulriver
08. Starlit Shores

»
(Lien direct)
POISON RUÏN (Post-Punk / Heavy Metal, USA) a sorti hier sur Relapse Records son premier album intitulé Härvest. Celui-ci est à découvrir en intégralité ci-dessous :

01. Pinnacle Of Ecstasy
02. Tome Of Illusion
03. Torture Chamber
04. Härvest
05. Frozen Blood
06. Resurrection I
07. Resurrection II
08. Augur Die
09. Blighted Quarter
10. Bastards Dance
12. Slowly Through The Dark

»
(Lien direct)
Intitulé Primeval Onslaught, le nouvel album de TORTURE RACK (Death Metal, USA) sortira le 9 juin sur 20 Buck Spin Records. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "Decrepit Funeral Home" :

01. Ceremonial Flesh Feast
02. Decrepit Funeral Home
03. Forced From The Pit
04. Morning Star Massacre
05. Victims Of Inquisitors
06. Bone Snare
07. Fucked By Death
08. Impalement Storm
09. Descent Into Infernal Chasms
10. Rotting Insignificance
Thrasho Keyser + AxGxB
15 Avril 2023

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
ARTICLES DU JOUR
Punish Yourself
 Punish Yourself
Death Glam X X I I I (EP)
2023 - Geisha Machine Records		   

GROUPES DU JOUR
Aetherian
 Aetherian
Modern Melodic Death Metal - 2013 - Grèce		   
Blodtår
Blodtår
Black Metal/Folk - 2019 - Suède		   
Liquid Flesh
 Liquid Flesh
Death Metal - 2014 - France		   
Poison Ruïn
 Poison Ruïn
Post-Punk / Heavy Metal - Etats-Unis		   
Torture Rack
 Torture Rack
Death Metal - 2012 - Etats-Unis		   
Punish Yourself
Death Glam X X I I I (EP)
Lire la chronique
Lamashtu
Plaque Des Enfers
Lire la chronique
Black Orchid Empire
Tempus Veritas
Lire la chronique
Our Last Breath
Union of Mad Men
Lire la chronique
Obskuritatem / RxAxPxE
Holistic Sacrifice For Deat...
Lire la chronique
God Disease
Apocalyptic Doom
Lire la chronique
Contemplation
Brain Mechanics (Coll.)
Lire la chronique
Cavalerie
Hate Remains (EP)
Lire la chronique
Tattva
Abysmes (EP)
Lire la chronique
Argenthorns
The Ravening
Lire la chronique
Nihilism
Codex Nihilistic Exhumed
Lire la chronique
Heaven's Gate
Heaven's Gate (EP)
Lire la chronique
Oblivion Throne
Voidgazer (EP)
Lire la chronique
Majesties
Vast Reaches Unclaimed
Lire la chronique
Ernte
Albsegen
Lire la chronique
Pest Control
Don't Test The Pest
Lire la chronique
Le TOP Black Metal de l'an 2000
Lire le podcast
Skrying Mirror
Omnimalevolence
Lire la chronique
Cryptic Fest
...and Oceans + Asagraum + ...
Lire le live report
Botch
American Nervoso
Lire la chronique
Rotten Sound
Apocalypse
Lire la chronique
Sieluhaaska
Kun aurinkoni kuoli (EP)
Lire la chronique
Vomi Noir
L'Innommable Remugle et la ...
Lire la chronique
Apparition
Feel
Lire la chronique
Coffinborn
Cadaveric Retribution
Lire la chronique
Crusher
Act II:Undermine! (EP)
Lire la chronique
In The Woods...
Diversum
Lire la chronique
Les Protozoaires de l'Enfer
Extrême (EP)
Lire la chronique
Bodyfarm
Ultimate Abomination
Lire la chronique
Klone
Le Grand Voyage
Lire la chronique