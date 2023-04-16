chargement...

haut de page
Remontez pour accéder au menu
105 visiteurs :: Invité  » se connecter  » s'enregistrer
LES SORTIES REMEMBER COMMENTAIRES
Majesties
 Majesties - Vast Reaches Un... (C)
Par NightSoul		   
Les news du 13 Avril 2023
 Les news du 13 Avril 2023 -... (N)
Par Niktareum		   
Minenwerfer
 Minenwerfer - Feuerwalze (C)
Par Seisachtheion		   
Carbonized
 Carbonized - For The Security (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Argenthorns
 Argenthorns - The Ravening (C)
Par Lestat		   
Cavalerie
 Cavalerie - Hate Remains (EP) (C)
Par RelapsoBananas		   
Tattva
 Tattva - Abysmes (EP) (C)
Par Lestat		   
Heaven's Gate
 Heaven's Gate - Heaven's Ga... (C)
Par Yz		   
Archspire + Benighted + Psycroptic
 Archspire + Benighted + Psy... (R)
Par X-Death		   
Les news du 7 Avril 2023
 Les news du 7 Avril 2023 - ... (N)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Le TOP Black Metal de l'an 2000
 Le TOP Black Metal de l'an ... (D)
Par Lestat		   
Ancient Ossuaries mini tour
 Ancient Ossuaries mini tour... (R)
Par Lestat		   
Pest Control
 Pest Control - Don't Test T... (C)
Par fayfay		   
Botch
 Botch - American Nervoso (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Vomi Noir
 Vomi Noir - L'Innommable Re... (C)
Par Sagamore		   
Paradise Lost
 Paradise Lost - The Plague ... (C)
Par Lestat		   
Bodyfarm
 Bodyfarm - Ultimate Abomina... (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Architects
 Architects - Lost Forever /... (C)
Par Hallu		   
Ne Obliviscaris
 Ne Obliviscaris - Exul (C)
Par KHÂ-O		   
Whitechapel
 Whitechapel - This Is Exile (C)
Par Lestat		   

Les news du 16 Avril 2023

News
Les news du 16 Avril 2023 Athanatheos
»
(Lien direct)
ATHANATHEOS (Death Metal, France) vient de sortir son nouvel album Cross. Deny. Glorify. sur Lavadome Productions. Vous pouvez l'écouter en intégralité sur Bandcamp. Tracklist :

1. The Cross
2. You Were Not
3. Credo Quia Absurdum
4. They Are Spreading the Pestilence
5. To Deny
6. The Silent Oblivion
7. Witness
8. Rise of Terror, Rise of Intolerance
9. To Glorify
Thrasho Keyser
16 Avril 2023

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
ARTICLES DU JOUR
P.L.F.
 P.L.F.
Jackhammering Deathblow of Nightmarish Trepidation
2018 - RSR Records / Six Weeks Records		   
Truie
 Truie
Ménophilie
2023 - Indépendant		   

GROUPES DU JOUR
Athanatheos
 Athanatheos
Black / Death - 2012 - France		   
Truie
Ménophilie
Lire la chronique
P.L.F.
Jackhammering Deathblow of ...
Lire la chronique
Total Hate
Marching Towards Humanicide
Lire la chronique
Astrofaes
The Eyes of the Beast
Lire la chronique
Punish Yourself
Death Glam X X I I I (EP)
Lire la chronique
Lamashtu
Plaque Des Enfers
Lire la chronique
Black Orchid Empire
Tempus Veritas
Lire la chronique
Our Last Breath
Union of Mad Men
Lire la chronique
Obskuritatem / RxAxPxE
Holistic Sacrifice For Deat...
Lire la chronique
God Disease
Apocalyptic Doom
Lire la chronique
Contemplation
Brain Mechanics (Coll.)
Lire la chronique
Cavalerie
Hate Remains (EP)
Lire la chronique
Tattva
Abysmes (EP)
Lire la chronique
Argenthorns
The Ravening
Lire la chronique
Nihilism
Codex Nihilistic Exhumed
Lire la chronique
Heaven's Gate
Heaven's Gate (EP)
Lire la chronique
Oblivion Throne
Voidgazer (EP)
Lire la chronique
Majesties
Vast Reaches Unclaimed
Lire la chronique
Ernte
Albsegen
Lire la chronique
Pest Control
Don't Test The Pest
Lire la chronique
Le TOP Black Metal de l'an 2000
Lire le podcast
Skrying Mirror
Omnimalevolence
Lire la chronique
Cryptic Fest
...and Oceans + Asagraum + ...
Lire le live report
Botch
American Nervoso
Lire la chronique
Rotten Sound
Apocalypse
Lire la chronique
Sieluhaaska
Kun aurinkoni kuoli (EP)
Lire la chronique
Vomi Noir
L'Innommable Remugle et la ...
Lire la chronique
Apparition
Feel
Lire la chronique
Coffinborn
Cadaveric Retribution
Lire la chronique
Crusher
Act II:Undermine! (EP)
Lire la chronique