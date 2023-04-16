»

(Lien direct) ATHANATHEOS (Death Metal, France) vient de sortir son nouvel album Cross. Deny. Glorify. sur Lavadome Productions. Vous pouvez l'écouter en intégralité sur Bandcamp. Tracklist :



1. The Cross

2. You Were Not

3. Credo Quia Absurdum

4. They Are Spreading the Pestilence

5. To Deny

6. The Silent Oblivion

7. Witness

8. Rise of Terror, Rise of Intolerance

9. To Glorify



<a href="https://lavadome.bandcamp.com/album/cross-deny-glorify">Cross. Deny. Glorify. de ATHANATHEOS</a>