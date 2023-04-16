Les news du 16 Avril 2023
Les news du 16 Avril 2023 Athanatheos
|ATHANATHEOS (Death Metal, France) vient de sortir son nouvel album Cross. Deny. Glorify. sur Lavadome Productions. Vous pouvez l'écouter en intégralité sur Bandcamp. Tracklist :
1. The Cross
2. You Were Not
3. Credo Quia Absurdum
4. They Are Spreading the Pestilence
5. To Deny
6. The Silent Oblivion
7. Witness
8. Rise of Terror, Rise of Intolerance
9. To Glorify
