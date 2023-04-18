chargement...

Les news du 18 Avril 2023

News
Les news du 18 Avril 2023 Vexing - Pa Vesh En - Grandiosa Muerte - Anthemon - Kvad - Ulvedharr - Cosmic Burial - Canticum Diaboli - Temblad - Demolizer - Moonreich - Graveworm - Vargrav
»
(Lien direct)
VEXING (Death/Doom/Sludge, USA) a dévoilé à cette adresse le titre "Shallow Breath" issu de son premier longue-durée Grand Reproach dont la sortie est programmée pour le 26 mai chez Ordovician Records. Tracklist :

1) The Mold
2) Vanquishing Light
3) The Invisible Hand
4) Shallow Breath
5) Howling
6) Blunderbuss
7) Small Black Flame
8) Red Skies

»
(Lien direct)
PA VESH EN (Black Metal, Biélorussie) propose en écoute le morceau "Following the Pestilent Maiden", deuxième extrait de son nouvel opus Martyrs prévu le 19 mai via Iron Bonehead Productions. Tracklist :

Act I - Vigilia
1. A Vigilian Impending Murk
2. The House Of Pain
3. In The Torment Cell

Act II - Liturgy
4. The Revenant's Overture
5. Among A Stir Of Echoes
6. Following The Pestilent Maiden

Act III - Emanation
7. When The Lights Out
8. The Carnival Of Eerie Souls
9. Le Fantôme De Cette Madame

»
(Lien direct)
GRANDIOSA MUERTE (Death Metal, Costa Rica) a posté une "lyric video" pour le titre "Mercurio" extrait de son premier long-format Egregor qui sort le 5 mai sur Wormholedeath. Tracklist :

1. Mercurio
2. Destino
3. Hereje
4. Oculto
5. Isis sin velo
6. Arcano
7. Sibila
8. Sincretismo

»
(Lien direct)
ANTHEMON (Symphonic Gothic/Doom, France) a mis en ligne sur ce lien sa discographie complète en version numérique via Inverse Records.

»
(Lien direct)
KVAD (Atmospheric Black Metal, Norvège) sortira son nouvel album So Old le 2 juin chez Purity Through Fire. Tracklist :

1. So Old
2. I Long For The Fires
3. This Was Death
4. Amidst Thunder and Demonic Ecstasy
5. The Forest Draped Black
6. In Servitude of a Dying Flame
7. Void Ritual
8. Ashes of a Life

»
(Lien direct)
ULVEDHARR (Death/Thrash, Italie) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau "Wasteland" extrait de son nouveau disque Inferno XXXIII à venir le 21 avril via Scarlet Records. Tracklist :

01 A Full Reload of Fear
02 Wasteland
03 Revenge Loop
04 Dagon
05 Master Liar
06 The Edge
07 Eternal Attack
08 Their Game
09 A New God
10 Oblivion

»
(Lien direct)
COSMIC BURIAL (Atmospheric Black Metal, Allemagne) sortira son nouvel opus Far Away From Home le 2 juin sur Purity Through Fire. Tracklist :

1. A .-. .-. .. ...- .- .-.. [11:57]
2. B .. .-. - .... [11:12]
3. S --- .-.. .. - ..- -.. . [12:02]
4. S - .- .-. ... . . -.. [11:58]

»
(Lien direct)
CANTICUM DIABOLI (Black Metal, Italie) sortira un nouvel EP intitulé Ecce Pontifex Bonifatio le 16 mai en auto-production. Tracklist :

1. Praeledium
2. Unam Sanctam
3. Mala Anagnia
4. Ovidi Te in Sepulchro
5. Simoniacus

»
(Lien direct)
TEMBLAD (Death/Thrash/Grind, USA) sortira son nouvel album Hallucignosis le 18 mai.

»
(Lien direct)
DEMOLIZER (Thrash Metal, Danemark) a dévoilé un premier extrait de son nouvel album Post Necrotic Human qui sortira en juillet via Mighty Music. Le morceau-titre s'écoute ci-dessous :

»
(Lien direct)
MOONREICH (Black Metal, France) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son nouvel album Amer qui sortira le 12 mai via Les Acteurs De L’Ombre Productions. L'ensemble se découvre ici :

1. Of Swine And Ecstasy
2. Amer
3. Where We Sink
4. Astral Jaws
5. The Cave Of Superstition

»
(Lien direct)
GRAVEWORM (Death Mélodique, Italie) vient de dévoiler un nouvel extrait de son prochain album Killing Innocence qui sortira le 28 avril via AFM Records. "We Are The Resistance" se découvre ici :

»
(Lien direct)
VARGRAV (Black Metal, Finlande) sortira cette année sur Werewolf Records et Hell's Headbangers Records son nouvel album intitulé The Nighthold. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "Encircle The Spectral Dimension" :
Thrasho Keyser + Jean-Clint + AxGxB
18 Avril 2023

1 COMMENTAIRE(S)

Jean-Clint citer
Jean-Clint
18/04/2023 10:25
Très sympa cet extrait de VARGRAV, hâte d'écouter la suite ! Sourire

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
