Les news du 18 Avril 2023
News
Les news du 18 Avril 2023 Vexing - Pa Vesh En - Grandiosa Muerte - Anthemon - Kvad - Ulvedharr - Cosmic Burial - Canticum Diaboli - Temblad - Demolizer - Moonreich - Graveworm - Vargrav
|VEXING (Death/Doom/Sludge, USA) a dévoilé à cette adresse le titre "Shallow Breath" issu de son premier longue-durée Grand Reproach dont la sortie est programmée pour le 26 mai chez Ordovician Records. Tracklist :
1) The Mold
2) Vanquishing Light
3) The Invisible Hand
4) Shallow Breath
5) Howling
6) Blunderbuss
7) Small Black Flame
8) Red Skies
|PA VESH EN (Black Metal, Biélorussie) propose en écoute le morceau "Following the Pestilent Maiden", deuxième extrait de son nouvel opus Martyrs prévu le 19 mai via Iron Bonehead Productions. Tracklist :
Act I - Vigilia
1. A Vigilian Impending Murk
2. The House Of Pain
3. In The Torment Cell
Act II - Liturgy
4. The Revenant's Overture
5. Among A Stir Of Echoes
6. Following The Pestilent Maiden
Act III - Emanation
7. When The Lights Out
8. The Carnival Of Eerie Souls
9. Le Fantôme De Cette Madame
|GRANDIOSA MUERTE (Death Metal, Costa Rica) a posté une "lyric video" pour le titre "Mercurio" extrait de son premier long-format Egregor qui sort le 5 mai sur Wormholedeath. Tracklist :
1. Mercurio
2. Destino
3. Hereje
4. Oculto
5. Isis sin velo
6. Arcano
7. Sibila
8. Sincretismo
|ANTHEMON (Symphonic Gothic/Doom, France) a mis en ligne sur ce lien sa discographie complète en version numérique via Inverse Records.
|KVAD (Atmospheric Black Metal, Norvège) sortira son nouvel album So Old le 2 juin chez Purity Through Fire. Tracklist :
1. So Old
2. I Long For The Fires
3. This Was Death
4. Amidst Thunder and Demonic Ecstasy
5. The Forest Draped Black
6. In Servitude of a Dying Flame
7. Void Ritual
8. Ashes of a Life
|ULVEDHARR (Death/Thrash, Italie) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau "Wasteland" extrait de son nouveau disque Inferno XXXIII à venir le 21 avril via Scarlet Records. Tracklist :
01 A Full Reload of Fear
02 Wasteland
03 Revenge Loop
04 Dagon
05 Master Liar
06 The Edge
07 Eternal Attack
08 Their Game
09 A New God
10 Oblivion
|COSMIC BURIAL (Atmospheric Black Metal, Allemagne) sortira son nouvel opus Far Away From Home le 2 juin sur Purity Through Fire. Tracklist :
1. A .-. .-. .. ...- .- .-.. [11:57]
2. B .. .-. - .... [11:12]
3. S --- .-.. .. - ..- -.. . [12:02]
4. S - .- .-. ... . . -.. [11:58]
|CANTICUM DIABOLI (Black Metal, Italie) sortira un nouvel EP intitulé Ecce Pontifex Bonifatio le 16 mai en auto-production. Tracklist :
1. Praeledium
2. Unam Sanctam
3. Mala Anagnia
4. Ovidi Te in Sepulchro
5. Simoniacus
|TEMBLAD (Death/Thrash/Grind, USA) sortira son nouvel album Hallucignosis le 18 mai.
|DEMOLIZER (Thrash Metal, Danemark) a dévoilé un premier extrait de son nouvel album Post Necrotic Human qui sortira en juillet via Mighty Music. Le morceau-titre s'écoute ci-dessous :
|MOONREICH (Black Metal, France) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son nouvel album Amer qui sortira le 12 mai via Les Acteurs De L’Ombre Productions. L'ensemble se découvre ici :
1. Of Swine And Ecstasy
2. Amer
3. Where We Sink
4. Astral Jaws
5. The Cave Of Superstition
|GRAVEWORM (Death Mélodique, Italie) vient de dévoiler un nouvel extrait de son prochain album Killing Innocence qui sortira le 28 avril via AFM Records. "We Are The Resistance" se découvre ici :
|VARGRAV (Black Metal, Finlande) sortira cette année sur Werewolf Records et Hell's Headbangers Records son nouvel album intitulé The Nighthold. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "Encircle The Spectral Dimension" :
1 COMMENTAIRE(S)
Très sympa cet extrait de VARGRAV, hâte d'écouter la suite !
18/04/2023 10:25