(Lien direct) PA VESH EN (Black Metal, Biélorussie) propose en écoute le morceau "Following the Pestilent Maiden", deuxième extrait de son nouvel opus Martyrs prévu le 19 mai via Iron Bonehead Productions. Tracklist :



Act I - Vigilia

1. A Vigilian Impending Murk

2. The House Of Pain

3. In The Torment Cell



Act II - Liturgy

4. The Revenant's Overture

5. Among A Stir Of Echoes

6. Following The Pestilent Maiden



Act III - Emanation

7. When The Lights Out

8. The Carnival Of Eerie Souls

9. Le Fantôme De Cette Madame



