chargement...

haut de page
Remontez pour accéder au menu
176 visiteurs :: Invité  » se connecter  » s'enregistrer
LES SORTIES REMEMBER COMMENTAIRES
Oppressor
 Oppressor - Solstice Of Opp... (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Les news du 18 Avril 2023
 Les news du 18 Avril 2023 -... (N)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Majesties
 Majesties - Vast Reaches Un... (C)
Par NightSoul		   
Les news du 13 Avril 2023
 Les news du 13 Avril 2023 -... (N)
Par Niktareum		   
Minenwerfer
 Minenwerfer - Feuerwalze (C)
Par Seisachtheion		   
Carbonized
 Carbonized - For The Security (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Argenthorns
 Argenthorns - The Ravening (C)
Par Lestat		   
Cavalerie
 Cavalerie - Hate Remains (EP) (C)
Par RelapsoBananas		   
Tattva
 Tattva - Abysmes (EP) (C)
Par Lestat		   
Heaven's Gate
 Heaven's Gate - Heaven's Ga... (C)
Par Yz		   
Archspire + Benighted + Psycroptic
 Archspire + Benighted + Psy... (R)
Par X-Death		   
Les news du 7 Avril 2023
 Les news du 7 Avril 2023 - ... (N)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Ancient Ossuaries mini tour
 Ancient Ossuaries mini tour... (R)
Par Lestat		   
Pest Control
 Pest Control - Don't Test T... (C)
Par fayfay		   
Botch
 Botch - American Nervoso (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Vomi Noir
 Vomi Noir - L'Innommable Re... (C)
Par Sagamore		   
Paradise Lost
 Paradise Lost - The Plague ... (C)
Par Lestat		   
Bodyfarm
 Bodyfarm - Ultimate Abomina... (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Architects
 Architects - Lost Forever /... (C)
Par Hallu		   
Ne Obliviscaris
 Ne Obliviscaris - Exul (C)
Par KHÂ-O		   
Whitechapel
 Whitechapel - This Is Exile (C)
Par Lestat		   

Les news du 19 Avril 2023

News
Les news du 19 Avril 2023 Bell Witch - Yawning Man
»
(Lien direct)
Intitulé Future’s Shadow Part 1: The Clandestine Gate, le nouvel album de BELL WITCH (Funeral Doom, USA) sortira le 21 avril sur Profound Lore Records. Il faudra cependant attendre le 9 juin pour voir arriver les premières éditions physiques. Cet album est composé d'un seul morceau de 83 minutes... Les pré-commandes sont disponibles ici.

01. The Clandestine Gate

»
(Lien direct)
YAWNING MAN (Stoner Rock / Psychedelic Rock, USA) sortira son nouvel album intitulé Long Walk Of The Navajo le 16 juin prochain sur Heavy Psych Sounds Records. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "Blood Sand" :

01. Long Walk Of The Navajo
02. Respiratory Pause
03. Blood Sand
Thrasho AxGxB
19 Avril 2023

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
GROUPES DU JOUR
Bell Witch
 Bell Witch
Funeral Doom - 2010 - Etats-Unis		   
Yawning Man
 Yawning Man
Stoner Rock / Psychedelic Rock - 1986 - Etats-Unis		   
Ansiax + Deletär + Hellshock
Lire le live report
Oppressor
Solstice Of Oppression
Lire la chronique
Stahlsarg
Suicide Of God (EP)
Lire la chronique
Kanashimi
Yamiuta
Lire la chronique
Truie
Ménophilie
Lire la chronique
P.L.F.
Jackhammering Deathblow of ...
Lire la chronique
Total Hate
Marching Towards Humanicide
Lire la chronique
Astrofaes
The Eyes of the Beast
Lire la chronique
Punish Yourself
Death Glam X X I I I (EP)
Lire la chronique
Lamashtu
Plaque Des Enfers
Lire la chronique
Black Orchid Empire
Tempus Veritas
Lire la chronique
Our Last Breath
Union of Mad Men
Lire la chronique
Obskuritatem / RxAxPxE
Holistic Sacrifice For Deat...
Lire la chronique
God Disease
Apocalyptic Doom
Lire la chronique
Contemplation
Brain Mechanics (Coll.)
Lire la chronique
Cavalerie
Hate Remains (EP)
Lire la chronique
Tattva
Abysmes (EP)
Lire la chronique
Argenthorns
The Ravening
Lire la chronique
Nihilism
Codex Nihilistic Exhumed
Lire la chronique
Heaven's Gate
Heaven's Gate (EP)
Lire la chronique
Oblivion Throne
Voidgazer (EP)
Lire la chronique
Majesties
Vast Reaches Unclaimed
Lire la chronique
Ernte
Albsegen
Lire la chronique
Pest Control
Don't Test The Pest
Lire la chronique
Le TOP Black Metal de l'an 2000
Lire le podcast
Skrying Mirror
Omnimalevolence
Lire la chronique
Cryptic Fest
...and Oceans + Asagraum + ...
Lire le live report
Botch
American Nervoso
Lire la chronique
Rotten Sound
Apocalypse
Lire la chronique
Sieluhaaska
Kun aurinkoni kuoli (EP)
Lire la chronique