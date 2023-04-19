Les news du 19 Avril 2023
News
Les news du 19 Avril 2023 Bell Witch - Yawning Man
|Intitulé Future’s Shadow Part 1: The Clandestine Gate, le nouvel album de BELL WITCH (Funeral Doom, USA) sortira le 21 avril sur Profound Lore Records. Il faudra cependant attendre le 9 juin pour voir arriver les premières éditions physiques. Cet album est composé d'un seul morceau de 83 minutes... Les pré-commandes sont disponibles ici.
01. The Clandestine Gate
|YAWNING MAN (Stoner Rock / Psychedelic Rock, USA) sortira son nouvel album intitulé Long Walk Of The Navajo le 16 juin prochain sur Heavy Psych Sounds Records. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "Blood Sand" :
01. Long Walk Of The Navajo
02. Respiratory Pause
03. Blood Sand
