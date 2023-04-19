»

(Lien direct) YAWNING MAN (Stoner Rock / Psychedelic Rock, USA) sortira son nouvel album intitulé Long Walk Of The Navajo le 16 juin prochain sur Heavy Psych Sounds Records. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "Blood Sand" :



01. Long Walk Of The Navajo

02. Respiratory Pause

03. Blood Sand



<a href="https://heavypsychsoundsrecords.bandcamp.com/album/yawning-man-long-walk-of-the-navajo">YAWNING MAN - Long Walk Of The Navajo de HEAVY PSYCH SOUNDS Records</a>