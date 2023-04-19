FRENZY (Heavy Metal, Espagne) a mis en ligne une "lyric video" pour le morceau "Betrayal in Cold Blood" extrait de son nouvel album Of Hoods and Masks à venir le 20 avril sur Fighter Records. Tracklist :
1. One Minute Closer to…
2. The Doomsday
3. Where is the Joke
4. Spectre of Love
5. Uncompromised
6. Betrayal in Cold Blood
7. Fear the Hood
8. Living in Oz (versión de Rick Springfield)
9. Give Me Shred (Or Give Me Death)
Intitulé Future’s Shadow Part 1: The Clandestine Gate, le nouvel album de BELL WITCH (Funeral Doom, USA) sortira le 21 avril sur Profound Lore Records. Il faudra cependant attendre le 9 juin pour voir arriver les premières éditions physiques. Cet album est composé d'un seul morceau de 83 minutes... Les pré-commandes sont disponibles ici.
YAWNING MAN (Stoner Rock / Psychedelic Rock, USA) sortira son nouvel album intitulé Long Walk Of The Navajo le 16 juin prochain sur Heavy Psych Sounds Records. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "Blood Sand" :
01. Long Walk Of The Navajo
02. Respiratory Pause
03. Blood Sand
