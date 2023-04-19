»

(Lien direct) FRENZY (Heavy Metal, Espagne) a mis en ligne une "lyric video" pour le morceau "Betrayal in Cold Blood" extrait de son nouvel album Of Hoods and Masks à venir le 20 avril sur Fighter Records. Tracklist :



1. One Minute Closer to…

2. The Doomsday

3. Where is the Joke

4. Spectre of Love

5. Uncompromised

6. Betrayal in Cold Blood

7. Fear the Hood

8. Living in Oz (versión de Rick Springfield)

9. Give Me Shred (Or Give Me Death)



