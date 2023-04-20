»

(Lien direct) DEIMOS' DAWN (Thrash Metal, Allemagne) a publié une vidéo pour le morceau "Walking Out On You" issu de son premier longue-durée Anthem Of The Lost paru le 14 avril chez MDD Records. Tracklist :



1. Feeding the Decline

2. Walking Out on You

3. The Final Illusion

4. Over Your Dead Body

5. Unholy Water

6. Too Much Pain Is Not Enough

7. Deathstar Spangled Banner

8. The 4th Wall

9. When in Doubt: Kill!

10. Put Down That Weapon

11. Two Handed Game

12. Terrorvision Quest



