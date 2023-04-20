Les news du 20 Avril 2023
Les news du 20 Avril 2023 Wytch Hazel - Passéisme - Allochiria - Blood Star - Whythre - Pustilence - Infinity Ritual - Worth - Deimos' Dawn - Ethereal Void - Sporae Autem Yuggoth - Heretic Cult Redeemer
|Intitulé IV : Sacrament, le nouvel album de WYTCH HAZEL (Heavy Metal, Royaume-Uni) sortira le 2 juin prochain via Bad Omen Records. En voici un nouvel extrait avec le titre "A Thousand Years" :
01. The Fire's Control
02. Angel Of Light (YouTube)
03. Time And Doubt
04. Strong Heart
05. Deliver Us
06. A Thousand Years
07. Gold Light
08. Endless Battle
09. Future Is Gold
10. Digging Deeper (YouTube)
|PASSÉISME (Black Metal, Russie) a dévoilé un extrait de son nouvel album Alternance qui sortira le 9 juin via Antiq. "Stubborn Zeal Chant" s'écoute ici :
|ALLOCHIRIA (Post Metal / Sludge) a dévoilé le tracklisting et deux extraits de son nouvel opus Commotion qui sortira le 23 avril via Venerate Industries. L'ensemble se découvre ici :
1. We Have Nothing
2. 9
3. Still Life
4. Shedding Character
5. Ocean
6. Interlude
7. Casualties
8. Turning Point
9. Darklight
|BLOOD STAR (Heavy Metal avec le guitariste de Visigoth Jamison Palmer, USA) offre son premier long-format First Sighting en écoute intégrale à l'occasion de sa sortie demain chez Shadow Kingdom Records. Tracklist :
1. All For Nothing
2. Fearless Priestess
3. No One Wins
4. The Observers
5. Dawn Phenomenon
6. Cold Moon
7. Going Home
8. Wait to Die
|WHYTHRE (Melodic Death Metal, USA) a publié une "lyric video" pour le morceau "Scorpions of Sinai" tiré de son nouvel album Impregnate My Hate prévu le 26 mai via High Point Records. Tracklist :
1. Scorchbreath (3:54)
2. Impregnate My Hate (3:11)
3. Can’t Escape This (4:55)
4. Scorpions of Sinai (3:29)
5. C Section S1urpee (2:48)
6. Death Frontier (3:09)
7. Tantric Aspects of the Cross (2:32)
8. Immanence (4:02)
9. Run it Red (3:50)
Durée totale : 31:54
|PUSTILENCE (Death Metal, Australie) offre son premier full-length Beliefs of Dead Stargazers and Soothsayers en écoute intégrale. Sortie le 24 avril sur Memento Mori. Tracklist :
CAPITULUM CUPIDITAS
I. Aspirants of Intemperance
II. Profound Assiduity
III. Concupiscence
CAPITULUM COGNITIO
IV. Iliad to the Contorted Apprehension
V. Outwith the Plains of Ultimatum
VI. Procured Propensities
VII. Pishogue Thaumaturge
CAPITULUM VICTORUM
VIII. An Ode to the Eyes That Are Yellow
IX. Demiurge Divertissement
X. Extirpated Conquest
XI. Testament of Disarray
|INFINITY RITUAL (Doom/Groove Metal, Nouvelle-Zélande) propose une vidéo pour le titre "Underneath" issu de son premier EP éponyme sorti l'année dernière en auto-production.
|WORTH (Melodic Death/Power, Espagne) a signé sur Wormholedeath pour la sortie le 12 mai de son nouveau disque éponyme. Tracklist :
1. Time Won't Heal
2. In Compulsion
3. Entwined
4. Cravings
5. Chased
6. Unbound
7. Emptiness
8. Morning Blaze
9. Vanished
10. Nu Uita
11. Frozen Echelon
12. Nova
13. One Named Nightmare
14. To Light One's Fire
|DEIMOS' DAWN (Thrash Metal, Allemagne) a publié une vidéo pour le morceau "Walking Out On You" issu de son premier longue-durée Anthem Of The Lost paru le 14 avril chez MDD Records. Tracklist :
1. Feeding the Decline
2. Walking Out on You
3. The Final Illusion
4. Over Your Dead Body
5. Unholy Water
6. Too Much Pain Is Not Enough
7. Deathstar Spangled Banner
8. The 4th Wall
9. When in Doubt: Kill!
10. Put Down That Weapon
11. Two Handed Game
12. Terrorvision Quest
|ETHEREAL VOID (Death Metal, Canada) sortira son nouvel opus Gods of a Dead World le 26 mai. Tracklist :
1. Overture to Annihilation (1:35)
2. The Faceless (2:59)
3. Seeds of Hatred (3:44)
4. The Art of Ruination (2:48)
5. Psychosomatic Suicide (2:59)
6. Decay (Interlude) (0:46)
7. Return to the Void (3:34)
8. The Brown Stone Spire (2:32)
9. Gods of a Dead World (5:49)
Durée totale : 26:50
|SPORAE AUTEM YUGGOTH (Death/Doom, Chili) a mis en ligne à cette adresse le titre "The Pendulum of Necropath" extrait de son premier long-format However It Still Moves à venir le 19 mai via Personal Records. Tracklist :
1. Apparition Of Internal Odes [9:54]
2. The Pendulum Of Necropath [5:55]
3. Colossus Larvae: The Crimson Coffin & The Scarlet Worm [10:16]
4. Disintegration [6:03]
5. Disguise The Odius Spirits [12:31]
6. Enantiodromia [2:13]
7. Through Dominion To Interlude [9:51]
8. The Night Ocean [3:25]
|HERETIC CULT REDEEMER (Black Metal, Grèce) a dévoilé son nouvel album Flagellum Universalis en écoute intégrale. Sortie demain sur III Damnation Productions. Tracklist :
1. Lunar Reign - Lunar Apogee
2. Intoxication Divine
3. Ascending Perfection
4. Lapsit Exillis
5. The Woven Chords of Ecstasy
6. Grave Sophia - Breath of the Night
7. Eye of the Saturnian Dawn
8. Primeval Cognition I
9. Primeval Cognition II
