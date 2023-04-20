chargement...

haut de page
Remontez pour accéder au menu
200 visiteurs :: Invité  » se connecter  » s'enregistrer
LES SORTIES REMEMBER COMMENTAIRES
Aspid
 Aspid - Extravasation (C)
Par coreandcoupdate		   
Eternal Sleep
 Eternal Sleep - Desperate P... (C)
Par BBB		   
Cavalerie
 Cavalerie - Hate Remains (EP) (C)
Par Sagamore		   
Oppressor
 Oppressor - Solstice Of Opp... (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Les news du 18 Avril 2023
 Les news du 18 Avril 2023 -... (N)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Majesties
 Majesties - Vast Reaches Un... (C)
Par NightSoul		   
Les news du 13 Avril 2023
 Les news du 13 Avril 2023 -... (N)
Par Niktareum		   
Minenwerfer
 Minenwerfer - Feuerwalze (C)
Par Seisachtheion		   
Carbonized
 Carbonized - For The Security (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Argenthorns
 Argenthorns - The Ravening (C)
Par Lestat		   
Tattva
 Tattva - Abysmes (EP) (C)
Par Lestat		   
Heaven's Gate
 Heaven's Gate - Heaven's Ga... (C)
Par Yz		   
Archspire + Benighted + Psycroptic
 Archspire + Benighted + Psy... (R)
Par X-Death		   
Les news du 7 Avril 2023
 Les news du 7 Avril 2023 - ... (N)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Ancient Ossuaries mini tour
 Ancient Ossuaries mini tour... (R)
Par Lestat		   
Pest Control
 Pest Control - Don't Test T... (C)
Par fayfay		   
Botch
 Botch - American Nervoso (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Vomi Noir
 Vomi Noir - L'Innommable Re... (C)
Par Sagamore		   
Paradise Lost
 Paradise Lost - The Plague ... (C)
Par Lestat		   
Bodyfarm
 Bodyfarm - Ultimate Abomina... (C)
Par Sosthène		   

Les news du 20 Avril 2023

News
Les news du 20 Avril 2023 Wytch Hazel - Passéisme - Allochiria - Blood Star - Whythre - Pustilence - Infinity Ritual - Worth - Deimos' Dawn - Ethereal Void - Sporae Autem Yuggoth - Heretic Cult Redeemer
»
(Lien direct)
Intitulé IV : Sacrament, le nouvel album de WYTCH HAZEL (Heavy Metal, Royaume-Uni) sortira le 2 juin prochain via Bad Omen Records. En voici un nouvel extrait avec le titre "A Thousand Years" :

01. The Fire's Control
02. Angel Of Light (YouTube)
03. Time And Doubt
04. Strong Heart
05. Deliver Us
06. A Thousand Years
07. Gold Light
08. Endless Battle
09. Future Is Gold
10. Digging Deeper (YouTube)

»
(Lien direct)
PASSÉISME (Black Metal, Russie) a dévoilé un extrait de son nouvel album Alternance qui sortira le 9 juin via Antiq. "Stubborn Zeal Chant" s'écoute ici :

»
(Lien direct)
ALLOCHIRIA (Post Metal / Sludge) a dévoilé le tracklisting et deux extraits de son nouvel opus Commotion qui sortira le 23 avril via Venerate Industries. L'ensemble se découvre ici :

1. We Have Nothing
2. 9
3. Still Life
4. Shedding Character
5. Ocean
6. Interlude
7. Casualties
8. Turning Point
9. Darklight




»
(Lien direct)
BLOOD STAR (Heavy Metal avec le guitariste de Visigoth Jamison Palmer, USA) offre son premier long-format First Sighting en écoute intégrale à l'occasion de sa sortie demain chez Shadow Kingdom Records. Tracklist :

1. All For Nothing
2. Fearless Priestess
3. No One Wins
4. The Observers
5. Dawn Phenomenon
6. Cold Moon
7. Going Home
8. Wait to Die

»
(Lien direct)
WHYTHRE (Melodic Death Metal, USA) a publié une "lyric video" pour le morceau "Scorpions of Sinai" tiré de son nouvel album Impregnate My Hate prévu le 26 mai via High Point Records. Tracklist :

1. Scorchbreath (3:54)
2. Impregnate My Hate (3:11)
3. Can’t Escape This (4:55)
4. Scorpions of Sinai (3:29)
5. C Section S1urpee (2:48)
6. Death Frontier (3:09)
7. Tantric Aspects of the Cross (2:32)
8. Immanence (4:02)
9. Run it Red (3:50)

Durée totale : 31:54

»
(Lien direct)
PUSTILENCE (Death Metal, Australie) offre son premier full-length Beliefs of Dead Stargazers and Soothsayers en écoute intégrale. Sortie le 24 avril sur Memento Mori. Tracklist :

CAPITULUM CUPIDITAS
I. Aspirants of Intemperance
II. Profound Assiduity
III. Concupiscence

CAPITULUM COGNITIO
IV. Iliad to the Contorted Apprehension
V. Outwith the Plains of Ultimatum
VI. Procured Propensities
VII. Pishogue Thaumaturge

CAPITULUM VICTORUM
VIII. An Ode to the Eyes That Are Yellow
IX. Demiurge Divertissement
X. Extirpated Conquest
XI. Testament of Disarray

»
(Lien direct)
INFINITY RITUAL (Doom/Groove Metal, Nouvelle-Zélande) propose une vidéo pour le titre "Underneath" issu de son premier EP éponyme sorti l'année dernière en auto-production.

»
(Lien direct)
WORTH (Melodic Death/Power, Espagne) a signé sur Wormholedeath pour la sortie le 12 mai de son nouveau disque éponyme. Tracklist :

1. Time Won't Heal
2. In Compulsion
3. Entwined
4. Cravings
5. Chased
6. Unbound
7. Emptiness
8. Morning Blaze
9. Vanished
10. Nu Uita
11. Frozen Echelon
12. Nova
13. One Named Nightmare
14. To Light One's Fire

»
(Lien direct)
DEIMOS' DAWN (Thrash Metal, Allemagne) a publié une vidéo pour le morceau "Walking Out On You" issu de son premier longue-durée Anthem Of The Lost paru le 14 avril chez MDD Records. Tracklist :

1. Feeding the Decline
2. Walking Out on You
3. The Final Illusion
4. Over Your Dead Body
5. Unholy Water
6. Too Much Pain Is Not Enough
7. Deathstar Spangled Banner
8. The 4th Wall
9. When in Doubt: Kill!
10. Put Down That Weapon
11. Two Handed Game
12. Terrorvision Quest

»
(Lien direct)
ETHEREAL VOID (Death Metal, Canada) sortira son nouvel opus Gods of a Dead World le 26 mai. Tracklist :

1. Overture to Annihilation (1:35)
2. The Faceless (2:59)
3. Seeds of Hatred (3:44)
4. The Art of Ruination (2:48)
5. Psychosomatic Suicide (2:59)
6. Decay (Interlude) (0:46)
7. Return to the Void (3:34)
8. The Brown Stone Spire (2:32)
9. Gods of a Dead World (5:49)

Durée totale : 26:50

»
(Lien direct)
SPORAE AUTEM YUGGOTH (Death/Doom, Chili) a mis en ligne à cette adresse le titre "The Pendulum of Necropath" extrait de son premier long-format However It Still Moves à venir le 19 mai via Personal Records. Tracklist :

1. Apparition Of Internal Odes [9:54]
2. The Pendulum Of Necropath [5:55]
3. Colossus Larvae: The Crimson Coffin & The Scarlet Worm [10:16]
4. Disintegration [6:03]
5. Disguise The Odius Spirits [12:31]
6. Enantiodromia [2:13]
7. Through Dominion To Interlude [9:51]
8. The Night Ocean [3:25]

»
(Lien direct)
HERETIC CULT REDEEMER (Black Metal, Grèce) a dévoilé son nouvel album Flagellum Universalis en écoute intégrale. Sortie demain sur III Damnation Productions. Tracklist :

1. Lunar Reign - Lunar Apogee
2. Intoxication Divine
3. Ascending Perfection
4. Lapsit Exillis
5. The Woven Chords of Ecstasy
6. Grave Sophia - Breath of the Night
7. Eye of the Saturnian Dawn
8. Primeval Cognition I
9. Primeval Cognition II
Thrasho AxGxB + Jean-Clint + Keyser
20 Avril 2023

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
ARTICLES DU JOUR
Kommand
 Kommand
Death Age
2023 - 20 Buck Spin Records		   
Aspid
 Aspid
Extravasation
1993 - Ritonis		   
Happy Days
 Happy Days
En enfer, j'ai régné
2023 - Talheim Records		   

GROUPES DU JOUR
Allochiria
 Allochiria
Post Metal / Sludge - 2008 - Grèce		   
Blood Star
 Blood Star
Heavy Metal - 2017 - Etats-Unis		   
Passéisme
 Passéisme
Black Metal - 2019 - Russie		   
Pustilence
 Pustilence
Death Metal - 2018 - Australie		   
Wytch Hazel
 Wytch Hazel
Hard Rock / Heavy Metal - 2011 - Royaume-Uni		   
Happy Days
En enfer, j'ai régné
Lire la chronique
Kommand
Death Age
Lire la chronique
Aspid
Extravasation
Lire la chronique
Death Reich
Disharmony
Lire la chronique
Deiquisitor / Phrenelith / Taphos / Undergang
Tetralogy Of Death (Split 12")
Lire la chronique
Sick Sinus Syndrome
Swarming of Sickness
Lire la chronique
Ansiax + Deletär + Hellshock
Lire le live report
Oppressor
Solstice Of Oppression
Lire la chronique
Stahlsarg
Suicide Of God (EP)
Lire la chronique
Kanashimi
Yamiuta
Lire la chronique
Truie
Ménophilie
Lire la chronique
P.L.F.
Jackhammering Deathblow of ...
Lire la chronique
Total Hate
Marching Towards Humanicide
Lire la chronique
Astrofaes
The Eyes of the Beast
Lire la chronique
Punish Yourself
Death Glam X X I I I (EP)
Lire la chronique
Lamashtu
Plaque Des Enfers
Lire la chronique
Black Orchid Empire
Tempus Veritas
Lire la chronique
Our Last Breath
Union of Mad Men
Lire la chronique
Obskuritatem / RxAxPxE
Holistic Sacrifice For Deat...
Lire la chronique
God Disease
Apocalyptic Doom
Lire la chronique
Contemplation
Brain Mechanics (Coll.)
Lire la chronique
Cavalerie
Hate Remains (EP)
Lire la chronique
Tattva
Abysmes (EP)
Lire la chronique
Argenthorns
The Ravening
Lire la chronique
Nihilism
Codex Nihilistic Exhumed
Lire la chronique
Heaven's Gate
Heaven's Gate (EP)
Lire la chronique
Oblivion Throne
Voidgazer (EP)
Lire la chronique
Majesties
Vast Reaches Unclaimed
Lire la chronique
Ernte
Albsegen
Lire la chronique
Pest Control
Don't Test The Pest
Lire la chronique