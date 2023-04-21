chargement...

haut de page
Remontez pour accéder au menu
200 visiteurs :: Invité  » se connecter  » s'enregistrer
LES SORTIES REMEMBER COMMENTAIRES
Aspid
 Aspid - Extravasation (C)
Par Deathrash		   
Eternal Sleep
 Eternal Sleep - Desperate P... (C)
Par BBB		   
Cavalerie
 Cavalerie - Hate Remains (EP) (C)
Par Sagamore		   
Oppressor
 Oppressor - Solstice Of Opp... (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Les news du 18 Avril 2023
 Les news du 18 Avril 2023 -... (N)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Majesties
 Majesties - Vast Reaches Un... (C)
Par NightSoul		   
Les news du 13 Avril 2023
 Les news du 13 Avril 2023 -... (N)
Par Niktareum		   
Minenwerfer
 Minenwerfer - Feuerwalze (C)
Par Seisachtheion		   
Carbonized
 Carbonized - For The Security (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Argenthorns
 Argenthorns - The Ravening (C)
Par Lestat		   
Tattva
 Tattva - Abysmes (EP) (C)
Par Lestat		   
Heaven's Gate
 Heaven's Gate - Heaven's Ga... (C)
Par Yz		   
Archspire + Benighted + Psycroptic
 Archspire + Benighted + Psy... (R)
Par X-Death		   
Les news du 7 Avril 2023
 Les news du 7 Avril 2023 - ... (N)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Ancient Ossuaries mini tour
 Ancient Ossuaries mini tour... (R)
Par Lestat		   
Pest Control
 Pest Control - Don't Test T... (C)
Par fayfay		   
Botch
 Botch - American Nervoso (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Vomi Noir
 Vomi Noir - L'Innommable Re... (C)
Par Sagamore		   
Paradise Lost
 Paradise Lost - The Plague ... (C)
Par Lestat		   

Les news du 21 Avril 2023

News
Les news du 21 Avril 2023 Lenax - Astral Sleep - Voidhaven - Discordant Meditation - Tanith
»
(Lien direct)
LENAX (Black Metal, USA) a publié son nouveau single "Inner Dimension" qui figurera sur son premier longue-durée Infection à venir en fin d'année.

»
(Lien direct)
ASTRAL SLEEP (Psychedelic Doom Metal, Finlande) a mis en ligne le titre "Torment in Existence" extrait de son nouvel album We Are Already Living in the End of Times qui sort aujourd'hui chez Saarni Records. Tracklist :

1. We Are Already Living in the End of Times
2. Torment in Existence
3. Invisible Flesh
4. The Legacies
5. Time Is
6. Status of the Soul

»
(Lien direct)
VOIDHAVEN (Doom/Death, Allemagne) sortira son premier long-format Lithic le 9 juin via Ardua Music. Tracklist :

01. Resting on Tombs
02. Sermon of Scorn
03. To Walk Among Ghosts
04. The Everblazing Picture
05. The Desolate Throne
06. Something Cruel Within

»
(Lien direct)
DISCORDANT MEDITATION (Experimental Death Metal, USA) a réédité son EP de 2022 Anticosmic Womb au format tape sur Dawnbreed Records. Tracklist :

01. Verses of Desecration
02. Festering Black Fractals
03. Quandaries of Endless Mystery
04. Enter Eternity

»
(Lien direct)
Intitulé Voyage, le nouvel album de TANITH (Hard Rock / Heavy Metal, USA) sort aujourd'hui sur Metal Blade Records. En voici un nouvel extrait avec le clip de "Olympus By Dawn" :

01. Snow Tiger (YouTube)
02. Falling Wizard
03. Olympus By Dawn
04. Architects Of Time
05. Adrasteia
06. Mother Of Exile
07. Seven Moons (Galantia Pt. 2)
08. Flame
09. Never Look Back
Thrasho Keyser + AxGxB
21 Avril 2023

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
ARTICLES DU JOUR
Ljuska
 Ljuska
Vessel of the Void
2017 - Indépendant / Der neue Weg Productions		   

GROUPES DU JOUR
Ljuska
Vessel of the Void
Lire la chronique
Happy Days
En enfer, j'ai régné
Lire la chronique
Kommand
Death Age
Lire la chronique
Aspid
Extravasation
Lire la chronique
Death Reich
Disharmony
Lire la chronique
Deiquisitor / Phrenelith / Taphos / Undergang
Tetralogy Of Death (Split 12")
Lire la chronique
Sick Sinus Syndrome
Swarming of Sickness
Lire la chronique
Ansiax + Deletär + Hellshock
Lire le live report
Oppressor
Solstice Of Oppression
Lire la chronique
Stahlsarg
Suicide Of God (EP)
Lire la chronique
Kanashimi
Yamiuta
Lire la chronique
Truie
Ménophilie
Lire la chronique
P.L.F.
Jackhammering Deathblow of ...
Lire la chronique
Total Hate
Marching Towards Humanicide
Lire la chronique
Astrofaes
The Eyes of the Beast
Lire la chronique
Punish Yourself
Death Glam X X I I I (EP)
Lire la chronique
Lamashtu
Plaque Des Enfers
Lire la chronique
Black Orchid Empire
Tempus Veritas
Lire la chronique
Our Last Breath
Union of Mad Men
Lire la chronique
Obskuritatem / RxAxPxE
Holistic Sacrifice For Deat...
Lire la chronique
God Disease
Apocalyptic Doom
Lire la chronique
Contemplation
Brain Mechanics (Coll.)
Lire la chronique
Cavalerie
Hate Remains (EP)
Lire la chronique
Tattva
Abysmes (EP)
Lire la chronique
Argenthorns
The Ravening
Lire la chronique
Nihilism
Codex Nihilistic Exhumed
Lire la chronique
Heaven's Gate
Heaven's Gate (EP)
Lire la chronique
Oblivion Throne
Voidgazer (EP)
Lire la chronique
Majesties
Vast Reaches Unclaimed
Lire la chronique
Ernte
Albsegen
Lire la chronique