(Lien direct) ASTRAL SLEEP (Psychedelic Doom Metal, Finlande) a mis en ligne le titre "Torment in Existence" extrait de son nouvel album We Are Already Living in the End of Times qui sort aujourd'hui chez Saarni Records. Tracklist :



1. We Are Already Living in the End of Times

2. Torment in Existence

3. Invisible Flesh

4. The Legacies

5. Time Is

6. Status of the Soul



