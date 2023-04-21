ASTRAL SLEEP (Psychedelic Doom Metal, Finlande) a mis en ligne le titre "Torment in Existence" extrait de son nouvel album We Are Already Living in the End of Times qui sort aujourd'hui chez Saarni Records. Tracklist :
1. We Are Already Living in the End of Times
2. Torment in Existence
3. Invisible Flesh
4. The Legacies
5. Time Is
6. Status of the Soul
Par Deathrash
Par BBB
Par Sagamore
Par AxGxB
Par Jean-Clint
Par NightSoul
Par Niktareum
Par Seisachtheion
Par Sosthène
Par Lestat
Par Lestat
Par Yz
Par X-Death
Par Jean-Clint
Par Lestat
Par fayfay
Par Sosthène
Par Sagamore
Par Lestat