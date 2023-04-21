»

(Lien direct) Voyage, le nouvel album de TANITH (Hard Rock / Heavy Metal, USA) sort aujourd'hui sur Metal Blade Records. En voici un nouvel extrait avec le clip de "Olympus By Dawn" :



01. Snow Tiger (YouTube)

02. Falling Wizard

03. Olympus By Dawn

04. Architects Of Time

05. Adrasteia

06. Mother Of Exile

07. Seven Moons (Galantia Pt. 2)

08. Flame

09. Never Look Back



