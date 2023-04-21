Les news du 21 Avril 2023
Les news du 21 Avril 2023 Tanith
|Intitulé Voyage, le nouvel album de TANITH (Hard Rock / Heavy Metal, USA) sort aujourd'hui sur Metal Blade Records. En voici un nouvel extrait avec le clip de "Olympus By Dawn" :
01. Snow Tiger (YouTube)
02. Falling Wizard
03. Olympus By Dawn
04. Architects Of Time
05. Adrasteia
06. Mother Of Exile
07. Seven Moons (Galantia Pt. 2)
08. Flame
09. Never Look Back
