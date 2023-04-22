chargement...

Les news du 22 Avril 2023

News
Les news du 22 Avril 2023 Valgrind - Crack Up - Deimhal - Vantablack Warship - Musket Hawk - Nadir
»
(Lien direct)
VALGRIND (Death Metal, Italie) offre son nouvel opus Millennium of Night Bliss en écoute intégrale. Sortie le 24 avril sur Memento Mori. Tracklist :

1. Teshub
2. Banished by Celestial Harmonies
3. Millennium of Night Bliss
4. Tenebra Corona Mundi
5. Dark Winds of Avalon
6. Lament of the Black Penitents (Glory Is the Sun of the Dead)
7. Oracle of Death
8. Fear from Beyond
9. The Path to the Temple of Black Ash

»
(Lien direct)
CRACK UP (Death Metal, Allemagne) va rééditer son premier longue-durée Blood Is Life le 28 avril chez MDD Records. Tracklist :

1 Blood Is Life
2 Unburden
3 Wounded
4 Voices
5 Failing
6 Forever in Me?
7 Hatred Unfolds
8 Cycle of Need
9 Painted Black
10 Fading Away
— Bonus Tracks „Forsaken Dreams“ Demo —
11 Forever in Me
12 A Part of Me
13 Fading Away
14 Black - Blood
15 Dreams

»
(Lien direct)
DEIMHAL (Symphonic Black Metal, Finlande) a posté le morceau "Alliance of Winter" issu de son premier EP The Grand Gathering qui sort le 19 mai en auto-production. Tracklist :

Alliance Of Winter
Ikuisen Kuoleman Kaipuu
The Serpent King (Dumah-el)
Vengeance Of The Night Crows

»
(Lien direct)
VANTABLACK WARSHIP (Thrash/Death, Canada) sortira son nouvel album Last of the Hardmouthed Poets le 28 avril via BAM & Co. Heavy. Tracklist :

1 - Blacklisters Lament - 0:36
2 - We Shall Not Sleep - 3:14
3 - Hunting the Recruiter - 3:09
4 - 40 Acres - 3:19
5 - Choose Your Ride - 1:55
6 - Unplug the Drug - 2:11
7 - Laughing In Anger - 3:47
8 - Gone - 2:39
9 - Inside His Mind - 3:12
10 - Fameless - 2:19
11 - Above it All - 2:12

Durée totale : 28:38

»
(Lien direct)
MUSKET HAWK (Grind/Sludge, USA) a mis en ligne le titre "American Scum" extrait du 4-way split avec Grin and Bear It, Sidetracked et Ugly prévu le 28 avril sur To Live a Lie Records et Unholy Anarchy Records. Les détails :

Side A:

MUSKET HAWK - American Scum
MUSKET HAWK - False Light
GRIN AND BEAR IT - 18 Tons
GRIN AND BEAR IT - 24
GRIN AND BEAR IT - Info _ Dat
GRIN AND BEAR IT - Leaking

Side B:

SIDETRACKED - Pick and Choose - Keep to Myself - Bitterness Grows - Suppress Disgust - Not one of You
SIDETRACKED - Consequences
SIDETRACKED - To the present
SIDETRACKED - Find the Strength
SIDETRACKED - Drone
SIDETRACKED - Nothing Accomplished
SIDETRACKED - This Too Shall
SIDETRACKED - In This Pit
SIDETRACKED - No Boundaries
SIDETRACKED - Price You Pay
SIDETRACKED - Facade Enabled
SIDETRACKED - Limits of Persistence
SIDETRACKED - No Question
SIDETRACKED - In A Shroud
SIDETRACKED - Fear Will Consume
SIDETRACKED - At Your Feet
SIDETRACKED - Avoided
SIDETRACKED - Reflect the Past
SIDETRACKED - Impending
UGLY - The Trouble
UGLY - Slaughtering Knife

»
(Lien direct)
NADIR (Black/Hardcore, Norvège) a dévoilé le morceau-titre de son premier long-format Extinction Rituals à venir le 5 mai en auto-production. Tracklist :

01. Void
02. Iron Lung
03. The Old Wind
04. Absolute
05. Beyond the Shadow of Death
06. Tenebrae
07. A Name on Every Rope
08. I strid
09. The Beginning at the End
10. Extinction Rituals
22 Avril 2023

