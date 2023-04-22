Les news du 22 Avril 2023 News Les news du 22 Avril 2023 Valgrind - Crack Up - Deimhal - Vantablack Warship - Musket Hawk - Nadir » (Lien direct) VALGRIND (Death Metal, Italie) offre son nouvel opus Millennium of Night Bliss en écoute intégrale. Sortie le 24 avril sur Memento Mori. Tracklist :



1. Teshub

2. Banished by Celestial Harmonies

3. Millennium of Night Bliss

4. Tenebra Corona Mundi

5. Dark Winds of Avalon

6. Lament of the Black Penitents (Glory Is the Sun of the Dead)

7. Oracle of Death

8. Fear from Beyond

9. The Path to the Temple of Black Ash





» (Lien direct) CRACK UP (Death Metal, Allemagne) va rééditer son premier longue-durée Blood Is Life le 28 avril chez MDD Records. Tracklist :



1 Blood Is Life

2 Unburden

3 Wounded

4 Voices

5 Failing

6 Forever in Me?

7 Hatred Unfolds

8 Cycle of Need

9 Painted Black

10 Fading Away

— Bonus Tracks „Forsaken Dreams“ Demo —

11 Forever in Me

12 A Part of Me

13 Fading Away

14 Black - Blood

15 Dreams





» (Lien direct) DEIMHAL (Symphonic Black Metal, Finlande) a posté le morceau "Alliance of Winter" issu de son premier EP The Grand Gathering qui sort le 19 mai en auto-production. Tracklist :



Alliance Of Winter

Ikuisen Kuoleman Kaipuu

The Serpent King (Dumah-el)

Vengeance Of The Night Crows





» (Lien direct) VANTABLACK WARSHIP (Thrash/Death, Canada) sortira son nouvel album Last of the Hardmouthed Poets le 28 avril via BAM & Co. Heavy. Tracklist :



1 - Blacklisters Lament - 0:36

2 - We Shall Not Sleep - 3:14

3 - Hunting the Recruiter - 3:09

4 - 40 Acres - 3:19

5 - Choose Your Ride - 1:55

6 - Unplug the Drug - 2:11

7 - Laughing In Anger - 3:47

8 - Gone - 2:39

9 - Inside His Mind - 3:12

10 - Fameless - 2:19

11 - Above it All - 2:12



Durée totale : 28:38





» (Lien direct) MUSKET HAWK (Grind/Sludge, USA) a mis en ligne le titre "American Scum" extrait du 4-way split avec Grin and Bear It, Sidetracked et Ugly prévu le 28 avril sur To Live a Lie Records et Unholy Anarchy Records. Les détails :



Side A:



MUSKET HAWK - American Scum

MUSKET HAWK - False Light

GRIN AND BEAR IT - 18 Tons

GRIN AND BEAR IT - 24

GRIN AND BEAR IT - Info _ Dat

GRIN AND BEAR IT - Leaking



Side B:



SIDETRACKED - Pick and Choose - Keep to Myself - Bitterness Grows - Suppress Disgust - Not one of You

SIDETRACKED - Consequences

SIDETRACKED - To the present

SIDETRACKED - Find the Strength

SIDETRACKED - Drone

SIDETRACKED - Nothing Accomplished

SIDETRACKED - This Too Shall

SIDETRACKED - In This Pit

SIDETRACKED - No Boundaries

SIDETRACKED - Price You Pay

SIDETRACKED - Facade Enabled

SIDETRACKED - Limits of Persistence

SIDETRACKED - No Question

SIDETRACKED - In A Shroud

SIDETRACKED - Fear Will Consume

SIDETRACKED - At Your Feet

SIDETRACKED - Avoided

SIDETRACKED - Reflect the Past

SIDETRACKED - Impending

UGLY - The Trouble

UGLY - Slaughtering Knife





» (Lien direct) NADIR (Black/Hardcore, Norvège) a dévoilé le morceau-titre de son premier long-format Extinction Rituals à venir le 5 mai en auto-production. Tracklist :



01. Void

02. Iron Lung

03. The Old Wind

04. Absolute

05. Beyond the Shadow of Death

06. Tenebrae

07. A Name on Every Rope

08. I strid

09. The Beginning at the End

10. Extinction Rituals



<a href="https://nadircult.bandcamp.com/album/extinction-rituals">Extinction Rituals de Nadir</a>

VOIR AUSSI Les news du 21 Avril 2023

Lenax - Astral Sleep - Voidhaven - Discordant Meditation - Tanith

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE