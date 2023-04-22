VALGRIND (Death Metal, Italie) offre son nouvel opus Millennium of Night Bliss en écoute intégrale. Sortie le 24 avril sur Memento Mori. Tracklist :
1. Teshub
2. Banished by Celestial Harmonies
3. Millennium of Night Bliss
4. Tenebra Corona Mundi
5. Dark Winds of Avalon
6. Lament of the Black Penitents (Glory Is the Sun of the Dead)
7. Oracle of Death
8. Fear from Beyond
9. The Path to the Temple of Black Ash
CRACK UP (Death Metal, Allemagne) va rééditer son premier longue-durée Blood Is Life le 28 avril chez MDD Records. Tracklist :
1 Blood Is Life
2 Unburden
3 Wounded
4 Voices
5 Failing
6 Forever in Me?
7 Hatred Unfolds
8 Cycle of Need
9 Painted Black
10 Fading Away
— Bonus Tracks „Forsaken Dreams“ Demo —
11 Forever in Me
12 A Part of Me
13 Fading Away
14 Black - Blood
15 Dreams
MUSKET HAWK (Grind/Sludge, USA) a mis en ligne le titre "American Scum" extrait du 4-way split avec Grin and Bear It, Sidetracked et Ugly prévu le 28 avril sur To Live a Lie Records et Unholy Anarchy Records. Les détails :
Side A:
MUSKET HAWK - American Scum
MUSKET HAWK - False Light
GRIN AND BEAR IT - 18 Tons
GRIN AND BEAR IT - 24
GRIN AND BEAR IT - Info _ Dat
GRIN AND BEAR IT - Leaking
Side B:
SIDETRACKED - Pick and Choose - Keep to Myself - Bitterness Grows - Suppress Disgust - Not one of You
SIDETRACKED - Consequences
SIDETRACKED - To the present
SIDETRACKED - Find the Strength
SIDETRACKED - Drone
SIDETRACKED - Nothing Accomplished
SIDETRACKED - This Too Shall
SIDETRACKED - In This Pit
SIDETRACKED - No Boundaries
SIDETRACKED - Price You Pay
SIDETRACKED - Facade Enabled
SIDETRACKED - Limits of Persistence
SIDETRACKED - No Question
SIDETRACKED - In A Shroud
SIDETRACKED - Fear Will Consume
SIDETRACKED - At Your Feet
SIDETRACKED - Avoided
SIDETRACKED - Reflect the Past
SIDETRACKED - Impending
UGLY - The Trouble
UGLY - Slaughtering Knife
