(Lien direct) EXTERMINATION DISMEMBERMENT (Slamming Brutal Death, Biélorussie) sortira son prochain album Dehumanization Protocol le 5 mai chez Unique Leader Records. Track list:



01. God Help Us

02. Dehumanization Protocol

03. Terror Domination

04. Protonemesis

05. Plague In The Guise Of Flesh

06. Omnivore

07. Extermination Factory

08. Agony Incarnate

09. Humanity's Last Grief

10. Sentenced To Extinction

11. Ruins Of Armageddon

12. Corpsepit



