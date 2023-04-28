Les news du 28 Avril 2023
Les news du 28 Avril 2023 Extermination Dismemberment - Cutterred Flesh - Sisyphean - Mutual Hostility - Ancient Ruins - Rană - Blåådpalt - Djinn-Ghül - Membrance - Stormhaven
|EXTERMINATION DISMEMBERMENT (Slamming Brutal Death, Biélorussie) sortira son prochain album Dehumanization Protocol le 5 mai chez Unique Leader Records. Track list:
01. God Help Us
02. Dehumanization Protocol
03. Terror Domination
04. Protonemesis
05. Plague In The Guise Of Flesh
06. Omnivore
07. Extermination Factory
08. Agony Incarnate
09. Humanity's Last Grief
10. Sentenced To Extinction
11. Ruins Of Armageddon
12. Corpsepit
|CUTTERRED FLESH (Brutal Death, République Tchèque) a dévoilé un extrait ainsi que la pochette de son prochain opus Love at First Bite qui devrait voir le jour vers la fin de l'année via Transcending Obscurity Records.
|SISYPHEAN (Black/Death, Lituanie) a sorti un nouveau single baptisé Through Corrosion sur Transcending Obscurity Records. Tracklist :
1. Through Corrosion
2. Hearts of Mercury (Live)
|MUTUAL HOSTILITY (Death Metal, USA) sortira son premier longue-durée Inhuman Anguish le 28 juin chez Lethal Scissor Records. Tracklist :
1. Exordium
2. Reality Lens
3. Unknown Echoes
4. Lie In Wait
5. Myth Through Time
6. Faces In The Walls
7. Black Vault
8. Biorhythm
9. Denouement
|ANCIENT RUINS (Heavy/Doom, USA) a signé sur Wormholedeath pour la sortie CD de son nouvel album Hexahedron le 26 mai. Tracklist :
1. Zero One
2. Self Reflection
3. Mental State
4. Entombed
5. Transformation
6. Here
7. Hexahedron
|RANĂ (Black/Post-Metal/Crust, Allemagne) sortira son premier long-format Richtfeuer le 16 juin chez Breath Sun Bone Blood. Tracklist :
01. Lautern
02. Flamura
03. Richtfeuer
04. Our Smouldering Grief / Im Brand
|BLÅÅDPALT (Death Metal, Finlande) sortira un nouvel EP intitulé Caedite Eos le 1er juin via Inverse Records. Tracklist :
01. Martyrdom 101
02. Existence is Suffering
03. 5250
04. The Plague Does Not Discriminate
05. Caedite Eos
06. Impurity In Its Finest Form
|DJINN-GHÜL (Experimental Brutal Death Metal/Deathcore, USA/Vénézuéla) sortira son nouveau disque Opulence le 14 juillet sur Vicious Instinct Records. Tracklist :
1. God Lymph
2. Xobek
3. Ghola
4. Opulence
5. Pseudosapien
6. Mother
7. Fruitless Grasp
8. Garden of Jaws (It Sees Too Much)
9. Grave Vessel
|MEMBRANCE (Death Metal, Italie) a publié une vidéo pour le morceau "Riva de Biasio" tiré de son nouvel opus Undead Island à venir le 23 juin via Extreme Metal Music (Rockshots Records). Tracklist :
1. Zombie Massacre - 3:33
2. Spirar nel Caigo - 3:44
3. Spetro Malcontenta - 3:00
4. 1348 - 3:51
5. Marubio - 3:07
6. Armor of Hate - 4:02
7. Riva de Biasio - 3:50
8. Sepolto in Velma - 3:40
9. Stench of Rot - 4:21
10. The Shores Crumble - 3:50
Durée totale : 37:03
|STORMHAVEN (Progressive Death Metal, France) a mis en ligne une vidéo "guitar playthrough" pour le titre "Hellion" extrait de son nouvel album Blindsight parue le 7 avril dernier sur M&O Music. Tracklist :
1. Fracture
2. Vision
3. Shadow Walker
4. Hellion
5. Salvation
6. Dominion
