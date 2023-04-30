VORDER (Doom/Sludge/Post-Metal/Hardcore avec des membres de Katatonia, In Mourning et Besvärjelsen, Suède), anciennement juste "V", sortira son nouvel opus False Haven Le 26 mai chez Suicide Records. Tracklist :
01. Introspective
02. Beyond the Horizon of Life
03. The Few Remaining Lights
04. False Haven
05. Judgement Awaits
06. Come Undone
THE END OF SIX THOUSAND YEARS (Atmospheric Sludge/Melodic Death Metal/Metalcore, Italie) a dévoilé le titre "Collider" issu de son nouvel EP éponyme à venir le 18 mai via Hypershape Records. Tracklist :
01. Collider
02. Endbearer
03. Voidwalker
04. The Man Who Loves to Hurt Himself (Today Is The Day cover)
