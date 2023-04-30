chargement...

haut de page
Remontez pour accéder au menu
200 visiteurs :: Invité  » se connecter  » s'enregistrer
LES SORTIES REMEMBER COMMENTAIRES
Truie
 Truie - Ménophilie (C)
Par Rtomasini-fr...		   
Heresie
 Heresie - Hérésie (C)
Par FBDG		   
Rapture
 Rapture - Malevolent Demise... (C)
Par Keyser		   
Carcariass
 Carcariass - Afterworld (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Disharmonic Orchestra
 Disharmonic Orchestra - Rep... (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Klone
 Klone - Le Grand Voyage (C)
Par Cardon		   
Acid Witch
 Acid Witch - Rot Among Us (C)
Par Rigs Mordo		   
Gorod
 Gorod - The Orb (C)
Par Seb`		   
Punish Yourself
 Punish Yourself - Death Gla... (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Aspid
 Aspid - Extravasation (C)
Par Deathrash		   
Eternal Sleep
 Eternal Sleep - Desperate P... (C)
Par BBB		   
Cavalerie
 Cavalerie - Hate Remains (EP) (C)
Par Sagamore		   
Oppressor
 Oppressor - Solstice Of Opp... (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Les news du 18 Avril 2023
 Les news du 18 Avril 2023 -... (N)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Majesties
 Majesties - Vast Reaches Un... (C)
Par NightSoul		   
Les news du 13 Avril 2023
 Les news du 13 Avril 2023 -... (N)
Par Niktareum		   
Minenwerfer
 Minenwerfer - Feuerwalze (C)
Par Seisachtheion		   
Carbonized
 Carbonized - For The Security (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Argenthorns
 Argenthorns - The Ravening (C)
Par Lestat		   

Les news du 30 Avril 2023

News
Les news du 30 Avril 2023 Vorder - The End of Six Thousand Years - Deceased - Aleister
»
(Lien direct)
VORDER (Doom/Sludge/Post-Metal/Hardcore avec des membres de Katatonia, In Mourning et Besvärjelsen, Suède), anciennement juste "V", sortira son nouvel opus False Haven Le 26 mai chez Suicide Records. Tracklist :

01. Introspective
02. Beyond the Horizon of Life
03. The Few Remaining Lights
04. False Haven
05. Judgement Awaits
06. Come Undone

»
(Lien direct)
THE END OF SIX THOUSAND YEARS (Atmospheric Sludge/Melodic Death Metal/Metalcore, Italie) a dévoilé le titre "Collider" issu de son nouvel EP éponyme à venir le 18 mai via Hypershape Records. Tracklist :

01. Collider
02. Endbearer
03. Voidwalker
04. The Man Who Loves to Hurt Himself (Today Is The Day cover)

»
(Lien direct)
DECEASED (Death/Thrash/Heavy, USA) va rééditer sa démo de 1988 Birth by Radiation au format vinyle le 6 juin sur Xtreem Music dans le cadre de la collection 10 Inches of Deathcult.

»
(Lien direct)
ALEISTER (Thrash Metal, France) vient de sortir son nouvel album Nightmare sur M&O Music. Tracklist :

01. Prepare Your Soul For War
02. The Game
03. Nightmare
04. Don't Let Him Down
05. The Reason For My Anger
06. The Preacher
07. Liar



Thrasho Keyser
30 Avril 2023

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
GROUPES DU JOUR
Deceased
 Deceased
Thrash/Death/Heavy - 1985 - Etats-Unis		   
Úlfúð
Of Existential Distortion
Lire la chronique
Mournful Congregation
The Exuviae of Gods - Part ...
Lire la chronique
Heimland
Forfedrenes taarer
Lire la chronique
Arcanist
Caustic Apparitions
Lire la chronique
Rapture
Malevolent Demise Incarnation
Lire la chronique
Lifeless
From Cradle to the Grave
Lire la chronique
Impest
Bone Pit (Démo)
Lire la chronique
Carcariass
Afterworld
Lire la chronique
Gesso
Nuncas os céus se tornarao ...
Lire la chronique
Fatal Embrace
Manifestum Infernalis
Lire la chronique
Disharmonic Orchestra
Repulsive Overtones? 1988-1...
Lire la chronique
Inerte
S/C (EP)
Lire la chronique
Heresie
Hérésie
Lire la chronique
Caedeous
Malum Supplicium
Lire la chronique
Proudhon / Civilian Thrower
Proudhon / Civilian Thrower...
Lire la chronique
Gorod
The Orb
Lire la chronique
Acid Witch
Rot Among Us
Lire la chronique
Necrodeath
Singin’ in the Pain
Lire la chronique
Maimed
Demo #1 '91 (Démo)
Lire la chronique
Ljuska
Vessel of the Void
Lire la chronique
Happy Days
En enfer, j'ai régné
Lire la chronique
Kommand
Death Age
Lire la chronique
Aspid
Extravasation
Lire la chronique
Death Reich
Disharmony
Lire la chronique
Deiquisitor / Phrenelith / Taphos / Undergang
Tetralogy Of Death (Split 12")
Lire la chronique
Sick Sinus Syndrome
Swarming of Sickness
Lire la chronique
Ansiax + Deletär + Hellshock
Lire le live report
Oppressor
Solstice Of Oppression
Lire la chronique
Stahlsarg
Suicide Of God (EP)
Lire la chronique
Kanashimi
Yamiuta
Lire la chronique