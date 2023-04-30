»

THE END OF SIX THOUSAND YEARS (Atmospheric Sludge/Melodic Death Metal/Metalcore, Italie) a dévoilé le titre "Collider" issu de son nouvel EP éponyme à venir le 18 mai via Hypershape Records. Tracklist :



01. Collider

02. Endbearer

03. Voidwalker

04. The Man Who Loves to Hurt Himself (Today Is The Day cover)



<a href="https://hypershaperecords.bandcamp.com/album/ep-2023">Ep 2023 de The End Of Six Thousand Years</a>