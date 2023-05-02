»

(Lien direct) SARVEKAS (Black Metal, Finlande) sortira son premier longue-durée Woven Dark Paths le 26 mai via Soulseller Records. Un deuxième extrait, "Of Bloodlust & Nightside Sorceries", vient d'être mis en ligne. Tracklist :



1. Rite Of Transcendence

2. The Scryer Of Bones

3. Of Bloodlust & Nightside Sorceries

4. Embers Of Pagan Fire

5. Woven Dark Paths

6. The Austerity Of The Northern Lands

7. Soaring Over The Battlefields

8. The Great Winter



