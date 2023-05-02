|
Les news du 2 Mai 2023
Les news du 2 Mai 2023
|MOONREICH (Black Metal, France) a dévoilé un deuxième extrait de son nouvel album Amer qui sortira le 12 mai via Les Acteurs De L’Ombre Productions. "Where We Sink" se découvre ici :
|»
|200 STAB WOUNDS (Death Metal, USA) vient de sortir un nouveau EP intitulé Masters Of Morbidity. Celui-ci est à découvrir en intégralité ci-dessous :
01. Masters Of Morbidity
02. Fatal Reality
|»
|RUÏM (Black Metal, International) est le nouveau projet de Rune Eriksen aka Blasphemer (Aura Noir, ex-Mayhem...) et César Vesuvre (Thagirion, Agressor (live)). Le groupe sortira son premier album intitulé Black Royal Spiritism - I.O Sino da Igreja le 26 mai sur Peaceville Records. En voici un premier extrait avec "The Triumph (Of Night & Fire)" :
01. Blood.Sacrifice.Enthronement
02. The Triumph (Of Night & Fire)
03. The Black House
04. Black Royal Spiritism
05. Evig Dissonans
06. Fall Of Seraphs
07. Ao Rio
08. O Sino da Igreja
|»
|MONASTERY (Death Metal, Hongrie) a mis en ligne le titre "Pulled into Stake" qui figurera sur son nouvel album From Blood à venir à l'automne.
|»
|PYREXIA (New York Death Metal, USA) a publié une "lyric video" pour le titre "Purging the Nemesis" issu du réenregistrement de System of The Animal à l'occasion des vingt-cinq ans de sa sortie. Dans les bacs le 6 juin chez Gravitas Entertainment. Tracklist :
1. Confrontation
2. Downsized
3. System of the Animal
4. Closure
5. Purging the Nemesis
6. Day One
7. Unscathed
8. G.F.Y.S. (Go Fuck Your Self)
|»
|TOMBSTALKER (Thrash/Death, USA) sortira son nouvel EP Age of Darkness le 29 mai chez Boris Records. Tracklist :
1. Astral Combat
2. Titan Warlord
3. Age of Darkness
4. Final Night
|»
|ATROX TRAUMA (Thrash Metal, Hongrie) a posté une vidéo pour le morceau "Get out of publicity" extrait de son premier full-length On the Line of Nothing and Something paru l'année dernière via Wormholedeath.
|»
|:BOLVERK: (Black/Extreme Metal, Norvège) a mis en ligne un teaser pour son nouvel opus Svarte sekunder à venir le 26 mai sur Wormholedeath. Tracklist :
1. Beastly Ways of Man
2. Jericho Trumpet
3. Banner of Ophidia
4. Mett av dage
5. Somber Soliloquy
6. Belphegor's Hymn
7. Svarte sekunder
8. Obsidian Byzantium
9. The Bells Are Ringing for You Now
|»
|CREPITATION (Brutal Slam Death, Angleterre) a dévoilé le titre "Vicious Entwattering of Obstinant Nepotistic Shithouses" figurant sur son nouvel album Monstrous Eruption of Impetuous Preposterosity dont la sortie est programmée pour le 23 juin chez Vicious Instinct Records. Tracklist :
1. Carcinogenital Space Hopper
2. Rancid Blubbery Encrustments
3. Methanated Propulsion of Gaseous Levitation
4. The Gyrospastic Photomancer (Purging of the Able-bodied)
5. Vicious Entwattering of Obstinant Nepotistic Shithouses
6. Priapismic Whisking of Mucilaginous Concrete Slurry
7. Custardized Urethral Vomit Cannon
8. Bloated Festering Mass of Corpulent Immensity
9. Devourification of Skewerised Rottiserie Hominids
10. Molecular Testicular Spectacular Dracula Vernacular
11. Reeking Blobs of Globular Viscosity
12. Barkkake
13. Superkalifragelisticexpibabyshakeus
|»
|SARVEKAS (Black Metal, Finlande) sortira son premier longue-durée Woven Dark Paths le 26 mai via Soulseller Records. Un deuxième extrait, "Of Bloodlust & Nightside Sorceries", vient d'être mis en ligne. Tracklist :
1. Rite Of Transcendence
2. The Scryer Of Bones
3. Of Bloodlust & Nightside Sorceries
4. Embers Of Pagan Fire
5. Woven Dark Paths
6. The Austerity Of The Northern Lands
7. Soaring Over The Battlefields
8. The Great Winter
|»
|ZEIT (Black/Doom, Allemagne) propose une vidéo pour le morceau "Nacht" tiré de son nouveau disque Ohnmacht sorti le mois dernier en auto-production.
|»
|INFERION (Blackened Melodic Death Metal, USA) a posté une vidéo pour le titre "Grief Demands An Answer" issu de son nouvel opus Inequity qui sort le 19 mai sur Horror Pain Gore Death Productions. Tracklist :
1. 8 Minutes Ago
2. Son Of None
3. Grendel
4. Empty Heavens
5. Grief Demands An Answer
6. The Young Sapling Never Bends
7. Acquiesce
8. Silos
9. Colossus
10. Blood Is Black In Moonlight
|»
|SHODAN (Progressive Death Metal, Pologne) a dévoilé à cette adresse l'écoute intégrale de son nouvel album None Shall Prevail prévu le 5 mai chez Time to Kill Records. Tracklist :
1. Tamed in unison
2. Despair Snares
3. Demortality
4. Ethos
5. Staring Back at The Abyss
6. Lords
7. Nicość Wiekuista
8. Nighttime Violators
9. None Shall Prevail
|»
|VOIDHAVEN (Doom/Death, Allemagne) a mis en ligne le morceau "The Desolate Throne" extrait de son premier long-format Lithic à venir le 9 juin via Ardua Music. Tracklist :
01. Resting on Tombs
02. Sermon of Scorn
03. To Walk Among Ghosts
04. The Everblazing Picture
05. The Desolate Throne
06. Something Cruel Within
|»
|YDOLOTHYTUM (Black/Folk, Italie/Pologne) a sorti la version CD de son premier EP In the Circle of Spectral Forces sur Crush the Desert Records. Tracklist :
1. Night of Cursed Souls
2. Monarch of the Winter Shadows (Triumph of the Deathly Congregation)
3. Wolf Cult of Bloody Glow
4. The Strix Beneath the Mountains
