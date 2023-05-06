|
Les news du 6 Mai 2023
|CORPSESSED (Death Metal, Finlande) a mis en ligne le titre "Forlorn Burial" extrait de son live Skeletal Grotesquery à paraître le 29 mai sur Krucyator Productions. Tracklist :
1. Succumb To Rot
2. Relentless Entropy
3. Death-Stench Effluvium
4. Spiritual Malevolence
5. Sortilege
6. Ravening Tides
7. Demoniacal Subjugation
8. Forlorn Burial
9. Pneuma Akathartos
|SNAKE HEALER (Doom Metal, USA) a signé sur Wormholedeath pour la réédition CD de son EP Oblatio (2022) le 9 juin. Tracklist :
1 · Serpentis Dominus
2 · Evocation
3 · In His Name
4 · Record Entry February 22, 1922
5 · Call on Me
6 · Record Entry November 22, 2021
7 · Oblatio
|INTO DARK (Black Metal, Pologne) a mis en ligne le titre "A Prose of Death" issu de son nouvel EP I, Glance dont la sortie est programmée pour le 26 mai en auto-production. Tracklist :
1. Brooding Wingds
2. A Prose of Death
3. Odezwa
|RANNOCH (Progressive Death Metal, Angleterre) sortira son nouvel opus Conflagrations le 21 juillet sur Willowtip Records. Tracklist :
1. Degenerate Era
2. Prism Black
3. Threads
4. Conflagrations
5. Daguerreotype
6. Earth-Recycle
7. Threnody to a Dying Star
|VIOLENT SIN (Speed Metal, Belgique) propose en écoute le morceau "The Original Sin" figurant sur son premier longue-durée Serpent’s Call prévu le 26 mai chez Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :
1. Serpent's Call
2. Malicious Stirring
3. Awaiting The Gallows
4. Deacon Of Death
5. Nuns Are No Fun
6. Pyromaniac
7. Burn
8. The Original Sin
9. Ritual
10. Violent Sin
11. Strike From The Underground
|AVDAGATA (Melodic Black/Death, Suède) a dévoilé le titre "Purifying Flame" issu de son premier long-format The Faceless One à venir le 30 juin via At Dawn Records. Tracklist :
1. The Sulphur Fire
2. Purifying Flame
3. Core ov Chaos
4. Invocation
5. Cold Seed of the Dragon
6. Shimmering Black
7. I Am the Faceless One
8. Noxifer
9. Cor aut Mors
|Le one-man band ASHES OF MOMENTS PERISHED (Technical Death Metal, USA) sortira son premier EP Womb in Black Flame le 12 en auto-production. Tracklist :
1) Delusions of Wilting Mind
2) Dichotomy of Being
3) Womb in Black Flame
|AVULSED (Death Metal, Espagne) a posté un nouveau morceau intitulé "Intergalactic Gore Wars".
|OXBLOOD FORGE (Heavy/Doom/Stoner, USA) sortira son nouvel EP Cult Of Oblivion le 30 juin en auto-production. Tracklist :
1) Cult of Oblivion
2) Upon the Altar
3) Cleanse With Fire
4) Mask Of Satan
|XALPEN (Black Metal, Chili) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau-titre de son nouvel album The Curse of Kwányep sorti le 24 mars dernier sur Black Lodge Records.
