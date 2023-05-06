»

AVDAGATA (Melodic Black/Death, Suède) a dévoilé le titre "Purifying Flame" issu de son premier long-format The Faceless One à venir le 30 juin via At Dawn Records. Tracklist :



1. The Sulphur Fire

2. Purifying Flame

3. Core ov Chaos

4. Invocation

5. Cold Seed of the Dragon

6. Shimmering Black

7. I Am the Faceless One

8. Noxifer

9. Cor aut Mors



