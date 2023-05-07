chargement...

haut de page
Remontez pour accéder au menu
110 visiteurs :: Invité  » se connecter  » s'enregistrer
LES SORTIES REMEMBER COMMENTAIRES
Pearl Jam
 Pearl Jam - Backspacer (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Gorod
 Gorod - The Orb (C)
Par Mera		   
Shovel
 Shovel - Latitude 60° Low (... (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Heresie
 Heresie - Hérésie (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Truie
 Truie - Ménophilie (C)
Par Rtomasini-fr...		   
Rapture
 Rapture - Malevolent Demise... (C)
Par Keyser		   
Carcariass
 Carcariass - Afterworld (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Disharmonic Orchestra
 Disharmonic Orchestra - Rep... (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Klone
 Klone - Le Grand Voyage (C)
Par Cardon		   
Acid Witch
 Acid Witch - Rot Among Us (C)
Par Rigs Mordo		   
Punish Yourself
 Punish Yourself - Death Gla... (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Aspid
 Aspid - Extravasation (C)
Par Deathrash		   
Eternal Sleep
 Eternal Sleep - Desperate P... (C)
Par BBB		   
Cavalerie
 Cavalerie - Hate Remains (EP) (C)
Par Sagamore		   
Oppressor
 Oppressor - Solstice Of Opp... (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Les news du 18 Avril 2023
 Les news du 18 Avril 2023 -... (N)
Par Jean-Clint		   

Les news du 7 Mai 2023

News
Les news du 7 Mai 2023 The Glorious Dead - Kostnatění - Eternity - Putridity - Leathürbitch - Heretoir
»
(Lien direct)
THE GLORIOUS DEAD (Death Metal, USA) sortira son nouvel opus Cemetery Paths le 28 juillet chez Bindrune Recordings. Tracklist :

1) Semita Cineris
2) Horizons of Ash
3) Gag on Viscera
4) Purulent Forms
5) Daylight Graves
6) Cadaver Within
7) Malefic Sepsis
8) Dragging the Dead
9) Living Rot
10) Corpse of the King
11) Cemetery Path
12) Semita Pulveris

»
(Lien direct)
KOSTNATĚNÍ (Black Metal, USA) a dévoilé le morceau "Rukojmí empatie" (Hostage of Empathy) tiré de son nouvel album Úpal 0 paraître le 26 mai via Willowtip Records. Tracklist :

1. Řemen (The Belt)
2. Hořím navždy (I Burn Forever)
3. Rukojmí empatie (Hostage of Empathy)
4. Opál (Opal)
5. Skrýt se před Bohem (Hide from God)
6. Nevolnost je vše, čím jsem (Nausea Is All I Am)
7. Slunce svázáno s krvácející Zemí (Sun Bound to the Bleeding Earth)

»
(Lien direct)
ETERNITY (Black Metal, Norvège) sortira son nouveau disque Mundicide le 7 juillet sur Soulseller Records. Tracklist :

1. Journey Towards the Darkside
2. Under the Gaze of the King
3. Mundicide
4. Hymn
5. Gunmetal Sky
6. Pest! Frykten i den andres øye
7. O Discordia
8. The Seventh Seal

»
(Lien direct)
PUTRIDITY (Brutal Death, Italie) sortira son nouvel EP Greedy Gory Gluttony le 7 juillet chez Willowtip Records. Tracklist :

1. Adipocere Retribution
2. Sodomize Epileptic Chunks
3. Fermented Entrails
4. Molten Mirrors of the Subjugated
5. Ecstasy in Decay [Cannibal Corpse cover]

»
(Lien direct)
LEATHÜRBITCH (Heavy/Speed, USA) a posté une vidéo pour le titre "The Dark Mirror" issu de son nouvel album Shattered Vanity prévu le 2 juin via Shadow Kingdom Records. Tracklist :

1. The Dark Mirror
2. Shattered Vanity
3. Betrayal
4. Shadow Mistress
5. Graveyard Eyes
6. The Invitation
7. Nasty Reputation
8. Morphina
9. Horror's Unseen

»
(Lien direct)
HERETOIR (Post-Black Metal, Allemagne) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau "At Dus" extrait de son nouvel EP Wastelands à venir le 19 mai sur AOP Records. Tracklist :

1. Anima
2. At Dusk (feat. Emily Highfield of Soldusk)
3. Wastelands
4. Golden Dust - Live
5. Exhale - Live
6. The White - Live
Thrasho Keyser
7 Mai 2023

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
GROUPES DU JOUR
Putridity
 Putridity
Brutal Death - 2005 - Italie		   
Anatomia / Undergang
Anatomia / Undergang (Split...
Lire la chronique
Kold
Intet mere er
Lire la chronique
Unique Legion Tour 2023
Bonecarver + Bound In fear ...
Lire le live report
Unpure
Prophecies Ablaze
Lire la chronique
Enforced
War Remains
Lire la chronique
Lunar Chamber
Shambhallic Vibrations (EP)
Lire la chronique
Angerot
The Profound Recreant
Lire la chronique
Shovel
Latitude 60° Low (Rééd.)
Lire la chronique
Úlfúð
Of Existential Distortion
Lire la chronique
Mournful Congregation
The Exuviae of Gods - Part ...
Lire la chronique
Heimland
Forfedrenes taarer
Lire la chronique
Arcanist
Caustic Apparitions
Lire la chronique
Rapture
Malevolent Demise Incarnation
Lire la chronique
Lifeless
From Cradle to the Grave
Lire la chronique
Impest
Bone Pit (Démo)
Lire la chronique
Carcariass
Afterworld
Lire la chronique
Gesso
Nuncas os céus se tornarao ...
Lire la chronique
Fatal Embrace
Manifestum Infernalis
Lire la chronique
Disharmonic Orchestra
Repulsive Overtones? 1988-1...
Lire la chronique
Inerte
S/C (EP)
Lire la chronique
Heresie
Hérésie
Lire la chronique
Caedeous
Malum Supplicium
Lire la chronique
Proudhon / Civilian Thrower
Proudhon / Civilian Thrower...
Lire la chronique
Gorod
The Orb
Lire la chronique
Acid Witch
Rot Among Us
Lire la chronique
Necrodeath
Singin’ in the Pain
Lire la chronique
Maimed
Demo #1 '91 (Démo)
Lire la chronique
Ljuska
Vessel of the Void
Lire la chronique
Happy Days
En enfer, j'ai régné
Lire la chronique
Kommand
Death Age
Lire la chronique