(Lien direct) KOSTNATĚNÍ (Black Metal, USA) a dévoilé le morceau "Rukojmí empatie" (Hostage of Empathy) tiré de son nouvel album Úpal 0 paraître le 26 mai via Willowtip Records. Tracklist :



1. Řemen (The Belt)

2. Hořím navždy (I Burn Forever)

3. Rukojmí empatie (Hostage of Empathy)

4. Opál (Opal)

5. Skrýt se před Bohem (Hide from God)

6. Nevolnost je vše, čím jsem (Nausea Is All I Am)

7. Slunce svázáno s krvácející Zemí (Sun Bound to the Bleeding Earth)



