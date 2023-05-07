THE GLORIOUS DEAD (Death Metal, USA) sortira son nouvel opus Cemetery Paths le 28 juillet chez Bindrune Recordings. Tracklist :
1) Semita Cineris
2) Horizons of Ash
3) Gag on Viscera
4) Purulent Forms
5) Daylight Graves
6) Cadaver Within
7) Malefic Sepsis
8) Dragging the Dead
9) Living Rot
10) Corpse of the King
11) Cemetery Path
12) Semita Pulveris
KOSTNATĚNÍ (Black Metal, USA) a dévoilé le morceau "Rukojmí empatie" (Hostage of Empathy) tiré de son nouvel album Úpal 0 paraître le 26 mai via Willowtip Records. Tracklist :
1. Řemen (The Belt)
2. Hořím navždy (I Burn Forever)
3. Rukojmí empatie (Hostage of Empathy)
4. Opál (Opal)
5. Skrýt se před Bohem (Hide from God)
6. Nevolnost je vše, čím jsem (Nausea Is All I Am)
7. Slunce svázáno s krvácející Zemí (Sun Bound to the Bleeding Earth)
