(Lien direct) NEXORUM (Death/Black, Norvège) a posté une vidéo pour le titre "The Pestilential Wind" tiré de son nouveau disque Tongue Of Thorns dont la sortie est programmée pour le 19 mai sur Non Serviam Records. Tracklist :



1. Shun

2. Solvet Saeclum in Favilla

3. The Pestilential Wind

4. Elegy of Hate

5. Cult of the Monolith

6. Eldritch Abominations

7. Sinnets Krig

8. Mother of Ghouls

9. Wrath of Zeal



