Les news du 9 Mai 2023

News
Les news du 9 Mai 2023 Miasmes - Nexorum - Siriun - AmongRuins - Liquid Flesh - Deimhal - Halflighted - Exitium
»
(Lien direct)
MIASMES (Raw Black Metal, France) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son album R​é​pugnance qui sortira le 9 juin via Les Acteurs de l’Ombre. L'ensemble se découvre ici :

1. Délivrance
2. Prophétie
3. Calvaire
4. Peste
5. Répulsion
6. Malemort
7. Aversion
8. Destructeurs
9. Pestilence

»
(Lien direct)
NEXORUM (Death/Black, Norvège) a posté une vidéo pour le titre "The Pestilential Wind" tiré de son nouveau disque Tongue Of Thorns dont la sortie est programmée pour le 19 mai sur Non Serviam Records. Tracklist :

1. Shun
2. Solvet Saeclum in Favilla
3. The Pestilential Wind
4. Elegy of Hate
5. Cult of the Monolith
6. Eldritch Abominations
7. Sinnets Krig
8. Mother of Ghouls
9. Wrath of Zeal

»
(Lien direct)
SIRIUN (Thrash/Death/Progressive Metal, Brésil) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour son nouveau single "Deep Water Flow".

»
(Lien direct)
AMONGRUINS (Melodic Death Metal, Grèce) a posté son nouveau single "Wells of War" qui figurera sur son troisième opus qui sortira dans le courant de l'année.

»
(Lien direct)
LIQUID FLESH (Death Metal, France) propose sur ce lien le titre "Tribunal Fantomatique" issu de son nouvel album Dolores prévu le 26 mai via Time To Kill Records. Tracklist :

1) Urbex Macabre
2) La Danse des Ombres
3) Tapage Nocturne
4) Dose Létale Médiane
5) Tribunal Fantomatique
6) Océan de Failles
7) Cauchemar Blanc
8) Bicéphale
9) Sans Relâche
10) Brouillard Hypnotique

»
(Lien direct)
DEIMHAL (Symphonic Black Metal, Finlande) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau "Ikuisen Kuoleman Kaipuu" extrait de son nouvel EP The Grand Gathering à paraître le 19 mai en auto-production. Tracklist :

1. Alliance of Winter
2. Ikuisen kuoleman kaipuu
3. The Serpent King (Dumah-el)
4. Vengeance of the Night Crows

»
(Lien direct)
HALFLIGHTED (Sludge/Death, Espagne) a signé sur Wormholedeath pour la sortie de son premier longue-durée Obloquy le 2 juin. Tracklist :

1. Ànima Fosca
2. Fugint Del Foc Etern
3. Der Letzte Krieg
4. This Winding Path
5. Cementiri
6. Desolació
7. In Elysian Obloquy

»
(Lien direct)
EXITIUM (Black/Death, Italie) a dévoilé à cette adresse l'écoute intégrale de son premier long-format Imperitous March For Abysmal Glory à venir le 12 mai sur Time to Kill Records. Tracklist :

01. Incomb (Intro) – 1:47
02. Rooted in Blackened Soil – 5:44
03. Abyss Wolf – 4:11
04. Hammering The Walls of Grace – 5:26
05. Ephemeral (Instr.) – 4:15
06. The Sinister Sedition – 5:02
07. Led by a Scornful Hand – 5:51
08. Ab Aeterno – 2:20
09. Spoils of Defilement – 4:47
10. Dieu El Veut! – 6:21
Thrasho Jean-Clint + Keyser
9 Mai 2023

