(Lien direct) EXNUN (Modern Extreme Metal/Punk/Hardcore, Turquie) a mis en ligne une "lyric video" pour le titre "Melancholy And Raving Madness Of The Abominable Twins" extrait de son nouvel opus Nutshell Studies Of Unexplained Death à venir le 9 juin via Time To Kill Records. Tracklist :



1. The Diseases, and Casualties this year being 1632

2. Depascent Ballagàrraidh

3. Majör Arkana Pt.1 – The Mind

4. Melancholy And Raving Madness Of The Abominable Twins

5. Monkey Flesh Golden Leech Machinery

6. Orally Shed Ectoplasm

7. Tips For A Successful Therapeutic Exhumation

8. Vanilya Kanibal

9. What's Wrong With The Lobotomy Kid?



