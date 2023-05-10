NECROFIER (Black/Death mélodique, Etats-Unis) a dévoilé un deuxième extrait de son nouvel album intitulé Burning Shadows In The Southern Night qui sortira le 2 juin via Season Of Mist. "Forbidden Light Of The Black Moon" se découvre ci-dessous :
EXNUN (Modern Extreme Metal/Punk/Hardcore, Turquie) a mis en ligne une "lyric video" pour le titre "Melancholy And Raving Madness Of The Abominable Twins" extrait de son nouvel opus Nutshell Studies Of Unexplained Death à venir le 9 juin via Time To Kill Records. Tracklist :
1. The Diseases, and Casualties this year being 1632
2. Depascent Ballagàrraidh
3. Majör Arkana Pt.1 – The Mind
4. Melancholy And Raving Madness Of The Abominable Twins
5. Monkey Flesh Golden Leech Machinery
6. Orally Shed Ectoplasm
7. Tips For A Successful Therapeutic Exhumation
8. Vanilya Kanibal
9. What's Wrong With The Lobotomy Kid?
ETHEREAL VOID (Thrash Metal, Canada) sortira son nouvel album Gods of a Dead World le 26 mai sur Abstrakted Records. Tracklist :
1. Overture to Annihilation (1:35)
2. The Faceless (2:59)
3. Seeds of Hatred (3:44)
4. The Art of Ruination (2:48)
5. Psychosomatic Suicide (2:59)
6. Decay (Interlude) (0:46)
7. Return to the Void (3:34)
8. The Brown Stone Spire (2:32)
9. Gods of a Dead World (5:49)
