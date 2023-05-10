»

(Lien direct) GUTSLIT (Brutal Death, Inde) est de retour avec son 3ème album intitulé "Carnal". Plus d'infos prochainement.



"We couldn't be more excited to announce Gutslit's third album - CARNAL!!!

It's been an incredible journey crafting this album, and we're thrilled to finally share it with you all.

With eight crushing tracks, Carnal is a testament to the evolution of our sound and the time and love we put into crafting this album. This album is a relentless onslaught of violent energy that will leave you wanting more.

We were fortunate to have Mark Lewis (The Black Dahlia Murder, Whitechapel) mix and master the album, and it was produced and written by our very own Prateek Rajagopal , who did an incredible job bringing our vision to life. The album artwork, done by Kidsquidy, is simply stunning and perfectly captures the essence of "Carnal".

I'm also excited to share that Carnal marks the return of Aditya Barve on vocals. He's absolutely killed it on this album, and we're thrilled to have him back in the fold.

We're incredibly hyped to release this album and can't wait for you all to hear it.

The album will be up for Pre-Order in the next few days. In the meantime Share the hell out of this and let the masses know we’re back!!!!"