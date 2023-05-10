chargement...

Afsky
 Afsky - Om hundrede år (C)
Par Funky Globe		   
Hellwitch
 Hellwitch - Syzygial Miscre... (C)
Par Deathrash		   
Gorod
 Gorod - The Orb (C)
Par Mera		   
Pearl Jam
 Pearl Jam - Backspacer (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Shovel
 Shovel - Latitude 60° Low (... (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Heresie
 Heresie - Hérésie (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Truie
 Truie - Ménophilie (C)
Par Rtomasini-fr...		   
Rapture
 Rapture - Malevolent Demise... (C)
Par Keyser		   
Carcariass
 Carcariass - Afterworld (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Disharmonic Orchestra
 Disharmonic Orchestra - Rep... (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Klone
 Klone - Le Grand Voyage (C)
Par Cardon		   
Acid Witch
 Acid Witch - Rot Among Us (C)
Par Rigs Mordo		   
Punish Yourself
 Punish Yourself - Death Gla... (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Aspid
 Aspid - Extravasation (C)
Par Deathrash		   
Eternal Sleep
 Eternal Sleep - Desperate P... (C)
Par BBB		   
Cavalerie
 Cavalerie - Hate Remains (EP) (C)
Par Sagamore		   

Les news du 10 Mai 2023

News
Les news du 10 Mai 2023 Vomitory - Werewolves - Gutslit - Necrofier - Atonement - To Descend - Centinex - Ekrom - Exnun - Ethereal Void
»
(Lien direct)
VOMITORY (Death Metal, Suède) vient de mettre en ligne un 2ème extrait de son nouvel album All Heads Are Gonna Roll, à paraitre le 26 mai prochain sur Metal Blade.



Tracklist :

1. All Heads Are Gonna Roll
2. Decrowned
3. Ode to the Meat Saw
4. The Deepest Tomb
5. Piece by Stinking Piece
6. Raped, Strangled, Sodomized, Dead
7. Dead Man Stalking
8. Disciples of the Damned
9. Dead World
10. Beg for Death

»
(Lien direct)
WEREWOLVES (Brutal Death, Australie) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un extrait de son nouvel album My Enemies Look And Sound Like Me qui sortira le 11 août via Prosthetic Records. L'ensemble se découvre ici :

1. Under The Ground
2. My Enemies Look And Sound Like Me
3. Bring To Me The Kill
4. Brace For Impact
5. Destroyer Of Worlds
6. Neanderhell
7. I Hate Therefore I Am
8. I Knew Nothing Then And I Know Less Now
9. Do Not Hold Me Back

»
(Lien direct)
GUTSLIT (Brutal Death, Inde) est de retour avec son 3ème album intitulé "Carnal". Plus d'infos prochainement.

"We couldn't be more excited to announce Gutslit's third album - CARNAL!!!
It's been an incredible journey crafting this album, and we're thrilled to finally share it with you all.
With eight crushing tracks, Carnal is a testament to the evolution of our sound and the time and love we put into crafting this album. This album is a relentless onslaught of violent energy that will leave you wanting more.
We were fortunate to have Mark Lewis (The Black Dahlia Murder, Whitechapel) mix and master the album, and it was produced and written by our very own Prateek Rajagopal , who did an incredible job bringing our vision to life. The album artwork, done by Kidsquidy, is simply stunning and perfectly captures the essence of "Carnal".
I'm also excited to share that Carnal marks the return of Aditya Barve on vocals. He's absolutely killed it on this album, and we're thrilled to have him back in the fold.
We're incredibly hyped to release this album and can't wait for you all to hear it.
The album will be up for Pre-Order in the next few days. In the meantime Share the hell out of this and let the masses know we’re back!!!!"

»
(Lien direct)
NECROFIER (Black/Death mélodique, Etats-Unis) a dévoilé un deuxième extrait de son nouvel album intitulé Burning Shadows In The Southern Night qui sortira le 2 juin via Season Of Mist. "Forbidden Light Of The Black Moon" se découvre ci-dessous :

»
(Lien direct)
ATONEMENT (Black/Thrash, Suède) sortira son premier full-length Sadistic Invaders le 28 juillet via Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :

1. Hellish Delight
2. Await The Command
3. Fatal Militia
4. Axe Of Death
5. Evil Disaster
6. Lust For Sin
7. Unholy Sorcery
8. Death Merchant
9. Evil Minds
10. Sadistic Invader

»
(Lien direct)
TO DESCEND (Death Metal, Suède) a signé sur Horror Pain Gore Death Productions pour la sortie le 2 juin d'un nouvel EP intitulé Mindless Birth. Tracklist :

1. Parasitic Vision
2. Voices In The Fire
3. Mindless Birth
4. Chained To Time
5. Demented Lake

»
(Lien direct)
CENTINEX (Death Metal, Suède) va rééditer son premier longue-durée Subconscious Lobotomy le 15 juin sur Xtreem Music.

»
(Lien direct)
EKROM (Black Metal, Norvège) sortira son premier long-format Uten Nådigst Formildelse le 6 juin chez Edged Circle Productions. Tracklist :

1. Bell Witch
2. The Black Flame Of Seth
3. The Black Hearted Ragana
4. Abyss Of Eternity
5. Misanthropy Void
6. I Djevelens Skygge
7. My End
8. When I Enter The World Of Unknown

»
(Lien direct)
EXNUN (Modern Extreme Metal/Punk/Hardcore, Turquie) a mis en ligne une "lyric video" pour le titre "Melancholy And Raving Madness Of The Abominable Twins" extrait de son nouvel opus Nutshell Studies Of Unexplained Death à venir le 9 juin via Time To Kill Records. Tracklist :

1. The Diseases, and Casualties this year being 1632
2. Depascent Ballagàrraidh
3. Majör Arkana Pt.1 – The Mind
4. Melancholy And Raving Madness Of The Abominable Twins
5. Monkey Flesh Golden Leech Machinery
6. Orally Shed Ectoplasm
7. Tips For A Successful Therapeutic Exhumation
8. Vanilya Kanibal
9. What's Wrong With The Lobotomy Kid?

»
(Lien direct)
ETHEREAL VOID (Thrash Metal, Canada) sortira son nouvel album Gods of a Dead World le 26 mai sur Abstrakted Records. Tracklist :

1. Overture to Annihilation (1:35)
2. The Faceless (2:59)
3. Seeds of Hatred (3:44)
4. The Art of Ruination (2:48)
5. Psychosomatic Suicide (2:59)
6. Decay (Interlude) (0:46)
7. Return to the Void (3:34)
8. The Brown Stone Spire (2:32)
9. Gods of a Dead World (5:49)

Durée totale : 26:50
10 Mai 2023
10 Mai 2023

