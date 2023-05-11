»

GEIST OF OUACHITA (Black Metal, USA) sortira son premier long-format Imprisoned in the Graven Wood le 16 juin via Signal Rex. Tracklist :



1. Vampyric Exhumation [5:22]

2. Awakening of Ancient Blood [4:58]

3. Lust of Ichor [4:55]

4. From a Tree I Hang in Chains [5:41]

5. A Vengeful Spirit Imbued by Hatred [4:52]

6. Imprisoned In the Graven Wood [6:15]



<a href="https://geistofouachita.bandcamp.com/album/imprisoned-in-the-graven-wood-2">Imprisoned in the Graven Wood de Geist of Ouachita</a>