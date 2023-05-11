chargement...

Les news du 11 Mai 2023

News
Les news du 11 Mai 2023 Thanatomass - Geist of Ouachita - Spectre
»
(Lien direct)
THANATOMASS (Black Metal, Russie) sortira son premier longue-durée Hades demain chez Living Temple Records. À cette occasion, vous pouvez le découvrir à cette adresse. Tracklist :

1. Katabasis (Intromass) [1:04]
2. Templvm Carnalis / Vomit Ceremony [10:01]
3. Gravedance Sabbath [2:18]
4. Living Tombs Of Tartaros [8:31]
5. Sorcery Of Hades [8:52]
6. The Bone Nimbus [1:19]
7. Retromass (Morbid Ordinance Of Doom) [11:27]

»
(Lien direct)
GEIST OF OUACHITA (Black Metal, USA) sortira son premier long-format Imprisoned in the Graven Wood le 16 juin via Signal Rex. Tracklist :

1. Vampyric Exhumation [5:22]
2. Awakening of Ancient Blood [4:58]
3. Lust of Ichor [4:55]
4. From a Tree I Hang in Chains [5:41]
5. A Vengeful Spirit Imbued by Hatred [4:52]
6. Imprisoned In the Graven Wood [6:15]

»
(Lien direct)
SPECTRE (Heavy Metal, Australie) sortira son nouvel EP Lonesome Gambler le 28 juillet sur Dying Victims Productions. Il contiendra cinq morceaux bonus issus de ses singles et splits précédents. Tracklist :

1. Hero Of The Illusion
2. Wolfbane
3. Lonesome Gambler
4. Turning The Wheel
5. Drifter
6. The Black Jewel
7. Hard Attacks
8. Silver Invaders
9. Stand Alone
Thrasho Keyser
11 Mai 2023

