Les news du 11 Mai 2023 Thanatomass - Geist of Ouachita - Spectre
|THANATOMASS (Black Metal, Russie) sortira son premier longue-durée Hades demain chez Living Temple Records. À cette occasion, vous pouvez le découvrir à cette adresse. Tracklist :
1. Katabasis (Intromass) [1:04]
2. Templvm Carnalis / Vomit Ceremony [10:01]
3. Gravedance Sabbath [2:18]
4. Living Tombs Of Tartaros [8:31]
5. Sorcery Of Hades [8:52]
6. The Bone Nimbus [1:19]
7. Retromass (Morbid Ordinance Of Doom) [11:27]
|GEIST OF OUACHITA (Black Metal, USA) sortira son premier long-format Imprisoned in the Graven Wood le 16 juin via Signal Rex. Tracklist :
1. Vampyric Exhumation [5:22]
2. Awakening of Ancient Blood [4:58]
3. Lust of Ichor [4:55]
4. From a Tree I Hang in Chains [5:41]
5. A Vengeful Spirit Imbued by Hatred [4:52]
6. Imprisoned In the Graven Wood [6:15]
|SPECTRE (Heavy Metal, Australie) sortira son nouvel EP Lonesome Gambler le 28 juillet sur Dying Victims Productions. Il contiendra cinq morceaux bonus issus de ses singles et splits précédents. Tracklist :
1. Hero Of The Illusion
2. Wolfbane
3. Lonesome Gambler
4. Turning The Wheel
5. Drifter
6. The Black Jewel
7. Hard Attacks
8. Silver Invaders
9. Stand Alone
