(Lien direct) PURTENANCE (Death Metal, Finlande) vient de dévoiler un premier extrait de son nouvel album. Il s'agit du titre "An Invisible Master" à découvrir ci-dessous. The Rot Within Us sortira le 11 juillet sur Xtreem Music.



01. Mournful Echoes

02. Transitory Soul Of The Righteous

03. Unseen Sphere Of Realities

04. Mystic Sacrifice

05. Solemn Presence Of Death

06. An Invisible Master

07. Fate’s Fearful Gesture

08. Nekromantik Spiritualism



