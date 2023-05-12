chargement...

Ordem Satanica
 Ordem Satanica - Perpetuum ...
Par Lestat		   
DECLINE OF THE I (1ère partie)
 DECLINE OF THE I (1ère part...
Par MédisanteMéd...		   
Afsky
 Afsky - Om hundrede år
Par Funky Globe		   
Hellwitch
 Hellwitch - Syzygial Miscre...
Par Deathrash		   
Gorod
 Gorod - The Orb
Par Mera		   
Pearl Jam
 Pearl Jam - Backspacer
Par AxGxB		   
Shovel
 Shovel - Latitude 60° Low (...
Par Sosthène		   
Heresie
 Heresie - Hérésie
Par Jean-Clint		   
Truie
 Truie - Ménophilie
Par Rtomasini-fr...		   
Rapture
 Rapture - Malevolent Demise...
Par Keyser		   
Carcariass
 Carcariass - Afterworld
Par Jean-Clint		   
Disharmonic Orchestra
 Disharmonic Orchestra - Rep...
Par Sosthène		   
Klone
 Klone - Le Grand Voyage
Par Cardon		   
Acid Witch
 Acid Witch - Rot Among Us
Par Rigs Mordo		   
Punish Yourself
 Punish Yourself - Death Gla...
Par Sosthène		   
Aspid
 Aspid - Extravasation
Par Deathrash		   

Les news du 12 Mai 2023

News
Les news du 12 Mai 2023 Purtenance - Eternal Rot - Dipygus - Queens Of The Stone Age
»
(Lien direct)
PURTENANCE (Death Metal, Finlande) vient de dévoiler un premier extrait de son nouvel album. Il s'agit du titre "An Invisible Master" à découvrir ci-dessous. The Rot Within Us sortira le 11 juillet sur Xtreem Music.

01. Mournful Echoes
02. Transitory Soul Of The Righteous
03. Unseen Sphere Of Realities
04. Mystic Sacrifice
05. Solemn Presence Of Death
06. An Invisible Master
07. Fate’s Fearful Gesture
08. Nekromantik Spiritualism

»
(Lien direct)
ETERNAL ROT (Death / Doom, International) sortira son nouvel album intitulé Moribound le 24 juillet sur Memento Mori (CD) et Godz Ov War Productions (cassette, vinyle). L'artwork est signé Mark Riddick. Voici le tracklisting :

01. Summoned From Moribound Delusions
02. Reflected In Perpetual Waves Of Despair
03. Swollen Corpse Adoration
04. Desecrated Guts
05. Gestures Never Recalled
06. Lurker In The Morgue

»
(Lien direct)
Intitulé Wet Market, le prochain EP de DIPYGUS (Death Metal, USA) sortira cet été sur Frozen Screams Records (cassette), Headsplit Records (CD) et Expansion Abyss Records (vinyle). En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "Living Fossil" :

»
(Lien direct)
QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE ((Stoner) Rock, USA) sortira son nouvel album intitulé In Times New Roman… le 16 juin prochain via Matador Records. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "Emotion Sickness" :

01. Obscenery
02. Paper Machete
03. Negative Space
04. Time & Place
05. Made To Parade
06. Carnavoyeur
07. What The Peephole Say
08. Sicily
09. Emotion Sickness
10. Straight Jacket Fitting
Thrasho AxGxB
12 Mai 2023

