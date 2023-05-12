PURTENANCE (Death Metal, Finlande) vient de dévoiler un premier extrait de son nouvel album. Il s'agit du titre "An Invisible Master" à découvrir ci-dessous. The Rot Within Us sortira le 11 juillet sur Xtreem Music.
01. Mournful Echoes
02. Transitory Soul Of The Righteous
03. Unseen Sphere Of Realities
04. Mystic Sacrifice
05. Solemn Presence Of Death
06. An Invisible Master
07. Fate’s Fearful Gesture
08. Nekromantik Spiritualism
ETERNAL ROT (Death / Doom, International) sortira son nouvel album intitulé Moribound le 24 juillet sur Memento Mori (CD) et Godz Ov War Productions (cassette, vinyle). L'artwork est signé Mark Riddick. Voici le tracklisting :
01. Summoned From Moribound Delusions
02. Reflected In Perpetual Waves Of Despair
03. Swollen Corpse Adoration
04. Desecrated Guts
05. Gestures Never Recalled
06. Lurker In The Morgue
Intitulé Wet Market, le prochain EP de DIPYGUS (Death Metal, USA) sortira cet été sur Frozen Screams Records (cassette), Headsplit Records (CD) et Expansion Abyss Records (vinyle). En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "Living Fossil" :
QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE ((Stoner) Rock, USA) sortira son nouvel album intitulé In Times New Roman… le 16 juin prochain via Matador Records. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "Emotion Sickness" :
01. Obscenery
02. Paper Machete
03. Negative Space
04. Time & Place
05. Made To Parade
06. Carnavoyeur
07. What The Peephole Say
08. Sicily
09. Emotion Sickness
10. Straight Jacket Fitting
