(Lien direct) HELLERUIN (Black Metal, Pays-Bas) sortira son nouvel opus Devils, Death and Dark Arts le 16 juin via New Era Productions. Tracklist :



1. The Flame Still Burns Within Me (8:46)

2. Devils, Death and Dark Arts (6:30)

3. It Befalls the Night With Doom (7:51)

4. All Shades of Ferocity (3:09)

5. Riddles in Devil's Tongue (7:20)

6. Hymn of Life and Death (10:38)



Total (44:14)



