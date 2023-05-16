chargement...

Devangelic
 Devangelic - Xul (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Penitência / Vapulah
 Penitência / Vapulah - Das ... (C)
Par Funky Globe		   
Bloodshed Fest 2023
 Bloodshed Fest 2023 - I Scr... (R)
Par Lestat		   
Afsky
 Afsky - Om hundrede år (C)
Par Archi		   
DECLINE OF THE I (1ère partie)
 DECLINE OF THE I (1ère part... (I)
Par Sosthène		   
Ordem Satanica
 Ordem Satanica - Perpetuum ... (C)
Par Lestat		   
Hellwitch
 Hellwitch - Syzygial Miscre... (C)
Par Deathrash		   
Gorod
 Gorod - The Orb (C)
Par Mera		   
Pearl Jam
 Pearl Jam - Backspacer (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Shovel
 Shovel - Latitude 60° Low (... (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Heresie
 Heresie - Hérésie (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Truie
 Truie - Ménophilie (C)
Par Rtomasini-fr...		   
Rapture
 Rapture - Malevolent Demise... (C)
Par Keyser		   
Carcariass
 Carcariass - Afterworld (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Disharmonic Orchestra
 Disharmonic Orchestra - Rep... (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Klone
 Klone - Le Grand Voyage (C)
Par Cardon		   
Acid Witch
 Acid Witch - Rot Among Us (C)
Par Rigs Mordo		   
Punish Yourself
 Punish Yourself - Death Gla... (C)
Par Sosthène		   

Les news du 16 Mai 2023

News
Les news du 16 Mai 2023 Desekryptor - Suffering Quota - Husqwarnah - Sarvekas - Industrial Puke - Brahmashiras - Rană - Flight - Inferion - Helleruin - The Pit - Panzerchrist - Gutslit - Mere Mortals - Odz Manouk - The Glorious Dead - Liquid Flesh - The Lone Madman - Whythre - Besta - Abigail Williams - Stormhaven - Sinnery
»
(Lien direct)
DESEKRYPTOR (Death Metal, USA) sortira son premier long-format Vortex Oblivion le 14 juillet via Blood Harvest Records. Tracklist :

1. Abysmal Resurrection
2. Tornadic Hordes
3. Festering Ulceration
4. Seeds of Disease
5. Omen of Terror
6. Dagger in the Christ
7. Vortex Oblivion
8. Nervegas Crematorium

»
(Lien direct)
SUFFERING QUOTA (Grindcore, Pays-Bas) a posté ici le morceau "Time" issu de son nouvel opus Collide prévu le 26 mai sur Lower Class Kids Records, 7Degrees Records et Tartarus Records. Tracklist :

1. Firmament
2. The Void
3. Dreams Of Misery
4. Live In The Night
5. Loosing You
6. Hide & Seek
7. On The Edge
8. No Future
9. Last Desire

»
(Lien direct)
HUSQWARNAH (Death Metal, Italie) vient de sortir un album live intitulé Live at Bloom chez Slaughterhouse Records. Il a été enregistré le 6 décembre dernier au Bloom club de Mezzago en Italie. Setlist :

1. Melting Face
2. Reincarnation Of Sin
3. Death Proof
4. Ignoto1
5. Screams From The Cellar
6. Vigo
7. Lived Once Buried Twice
8. Infernal Loop

»
(Lien direct)
SARVEKAS (Black Metal, Finlande) propose en écoute le titre "The Austerity of Northern Lands" issu de son premier full-length Woven Dark Paths qui sort le 26 mai via Soulseller Records. Tracklist :

1. Rite Of Transcendence
2. The Scryer Of Bones
3. Of Bloodlust & Nightside Sorceries
4. Embers Of Pagan Fire
5. Woven Dark Paths
6. The Austerity Of The Northern Lands
7. Soaring Over The Battlefields
8. The Great Winter

»
(Lien direct)
INDUSTRIAL PUKE (Crust/Death Metal avec des membres de Burst, Suède) a mis en ligne à cette adresse son premier longue-durée Born Into the Twisting Rope en écoute intégrale. Il est sorti le 12 mai sur Suicide Records. Tracklist :

01. Mental Taxation
02. Banished
03. Constant Pressure
04. Reactionary Warfare
05. Industrial Puke
06. Hell is in hello
07. Neurosexist Motherfucker
08. General Gluttony
09. Cleaning (and Awaiting Death)
10. Innards on the outside

»
(Lien direct)
BRAHMASHIRAS (Death Metal, Russie) sortira son premier EP éponyme le 9 juin chez Caligari Records. Tracklist :

1. Stew
2. Thrown Stone
3. Sin of Disease
4. Brahmashiras
5. Retribution
6. Devil Dance
7. Faces of Death

»
(Lien direct)
RANĂ (Black/Post-Metal/Crust, Allemagne) propose sur ce lien le titre "Läutern" extrait de son premier long-format Richtfeuer à venir le 16 juin via Breath Sun Bone Blood. Tracklist :

02. Flamura
03. Richtfeuer
04. Our Smouldering Grief / Im Brand

»
(Lien direct)
FLIGHT (Heavy Metal/Hard Rock, Norvège) sortira son nouvel album Echoes of Journeys Past le 28 juillet sur Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :

1. Hypatia
2. Valley of the Moon
3. Comet of Gold
4. Echoes of Journeys Past
5. Path to Nowhere (Elysian Fields)
6. Moondance
7. Mystic Mountain

»
(Lien direct)
INFERION (Blackened Melodic Death Metal, USA) offre son nouveau disque Inequity en écoute intégrale à cette adresse. Sortie le 19 mai chez Horror Pain Gore Death Productions. Tracklist :

1. 8 Minutes Ago
2. Son Of None
3. Grendel
4. Empty Heavens
5. Grief Demands An Answer
6. The Young Sapling Never Bends
7. Acquiesce
8. Silos
9. Colossus
10. Blood Is Black In Moonlight

»
(Lien direct)
HELLERUIN (Black Metal, Pays-Bas) sortira son nouvel opus Devils, Death and Dark Arts le 16 juin via New Era Productions. Tracklist :

1. The Flame Still Burns Within Me (8:46)
2. Devils, Death and Dark Arts (6:30)
3. It Befalls the Night With Doom (7:51)
4. All Shades of Ferocity (3:09)
5. Riddles in Devil's Tongue (7:20)
6. Hymn of Life and Death (10:38)

Total (44:14)

»
(Lien direct)
THE PIT (Thrash/Death, Mexique) sortira son nouvel album Of Madness and Evil Whispers le 14 juillet sur Personal Records. Tracklist :

1. Visions of Doom Revealed
2. The Horror Substance
3. Megalithic Imprisonment
4. Eyeless God of Death
5. A Desolation Sign
6. Aeons of Hate
7. Catacomb's Vermin
8. Venomous Entity
9. Black Monolith

»
(Lien direct)
PANZERCHRIST (Death/Black, Danemark) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son nouvel album Last Of A Kind prévu pour le 28 juillet via Emanzipation Productions. L'ensemble se découvre ici :

1. Turn The Rack
2. My Name Is Lucifer
3. Last Of A Kind
4. The Fires On Gallows Hill
5. The Devils Whore
6. Sabbath Of The Rat
7. Baptized In Piss
8. Juniper Creek


»
(Lien direct)
GUTSLIT (Brutal Death, Inde) vient de mettre en ligne "Matriarch", premier extrait de son nouvel album Carnal prévu pour le mois de juillet.

»
(Lien direct)
MERE MORTALS (Punk / Hardcore, France) sortira le 5 juin prochain son premier EP éponyme. En voici deux extraits avec les titres "War Evermore" et "Headache" :

01. War Evermore
02. Headache
03. Failures
04. Condemned To Live
05. Aversion
06. Caskets
07. Pointless
08. Who Are We?

»
(Lien direct)
ODZ MANOUK (Black Metal, USA) devrait sortir prochainement deux albums intitulés Bosoragazan et Ծուռ via le label Blood Coloured Beast. En voici deux extraits avec les titres "The Last Bastion Of The Serpent's Tongue" et "ԲՈՍՈՐԱԳԱԶԱՆ" :

»
(Lien direct)
THE GLORIOUS DEAD (Death Metal, USA) a posté une vidéo pour le morceau "Horizons of Ash" tiré de son nouvel album Cemetery Paths à paraître le 28 juillet via Bindrune Recordings. Tracklist :

1) Semita Cineris
2) Horizons of Ash
3) Gag on Viscera
4) Purulent Forms
5) Daylight Graves
6) Cadaver Within
7) Malefic Sepsis
8) Dragging the Dead
9) Living Rot
10) Corpse of the King
11) Cemetery Path
12) Semita Pulveris

»
(Lien direct)
LIQUID FLESH (Death Metal, France) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le titre "La Danse Des Ombres" issu de son nouveau disque Dolores dont la sortie est programmée pour le 26 mai sur Time to Kill Records. Tracklist :

1) Urbex Macabre
2) La Danse des Ombres
3) Tapage Nocturne
4) Dose Létale Médiane
5) Tribunal Fantomatique
6) Océan de Failles
7) Cauchemar Blanc
8) Bicéphale
9) Sans Relâche
10) Brouillard Hypnotique

»
(Lien direct)
THE LONE MADMAN (Epic Doom Metal, Finlande) a sorti un nouvel EP 2-titres baptisé Answer to Job. Tracklist :

1. Answer to Job
2. The Black... (Marduk cover)

»
(Lien direct)
WHYTHRE (Melodic Death Metal, USA) propose une vidéo pour le morceau-titre de son nouvel opus Impregnate My Hate prévu le 26 mai en auto-production. Tracklist :

1. Scorchbreath (3:54)
2. Impregnate My Hate (3:11)
3. Can’t Escape This (4:55)
4. Scorpions of Sinai (3:29)
5. C Section S1urpee (2:48)
6. Death Frontier (3:09)
7. Tantric Aspects of the Cross (2:32)
8. Immanence (4:02)
9. Run it Red (3:50)

Durée totale : 31:54

»
(Lien direct)
BESTA (Grind/Death, Portugal) a posté un nouveau single intitulé "Sector Parasita" et qui figurera sur son nouvel album Terra Em Desapego à venir le 4 août chez Lifeforce Records. Tracklist :

01. Olhar Seráfico
02. Veias Em Catarse
03. Patologia Profunda
04. A Colónia Dos Mentirosos
05. Sector Parasita
06. Terra De Má Memória
07. Transmissão Semântica
08. De Corpo Em Corpo (CD-only bonus track)

»
(Lien direct)
ABIGAIL WILLIAMS (Atmospheric Black Metal, USA) a signé sur Agonia Records pour la sortie d'un nouveau disque sur lequel le groupe a commencé à travailler.

»
(Lien direct)
STORMHAVEN (Progressive Death Metal, France) a dévoilé un teaser pour la vidéo du morceau "Hellion" tiré de son nouvel opus Blindsight paru le mois dernier via M&O Music.

»
(Lien direct)
SINNERY (Thrash Metal, Israël) a mis en ligne une vidéo live pour le titre "Sever" extrait de son dernier album Black Bile sorti en septembre 2022 sur Exitus Stratagem Records. Celle-ci a été filmée lors d'un concert du groupe à Tel Aviv en février.
16 Mai 2023

