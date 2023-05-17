»

(Lien direct) LIFELESS (Atmospheric Black Metal, Norvège/Australie) a réédité au format CD son album From Cradle to the Grave, sorti en 2021 uniquement en numérique, sur le label italien ATMF. Tracklist :



1. …and One 05:21

2. Beyond the Horizon 04:19

3. I Am God 06:28

4. The Forest Whispers My Name 04:32

5. All More One 04:54

6. Cleansing an Exhausted Soul 03:49

7. After Me – Ashes 05:08

8. From Cradle to the Grave 05:55

9. Hate and Pain 03:52



Total Running Time 44:18 min



<a href="https://atmfsssdtp.bandcamp.com/album/from-cradle-to-the-grave">From Cradle to the Grave de Lifeless</a>