Les news du 17 Mai 2023

News
Les news du 17 Mai 2023 Temple Of Dread - Fusion Bomb - Daughters of Sophia - Lifeless - Wooden Veins - Legacy of Brutality - Demonized
»
(Lien direct)
TEMPLE OF DREAD (Death Old-School, Allemagne) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son nouvel album Beyond Acheron qui sortira le 11 août via Testimony Records. L'ensemble se découvre ici :

1. Charon's Call (Intro)
2. Beyond Acheron
3. World Below
4. Damnation
5. Dance Of Decay
6. All-Consuming Fire
7. The Plague
8. Carnality Device
9. Asebeia
10. Hades

»
(Lien direct)
FUSION BOMB (Thrash, Luxembourg) sortira le 30 juin prochain un nouveau EP éponyme. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "Fifty One Fifty" :

»
(Lien direct)
Le one-man band DAUGHTERS OF SOPHIA (Atmospheric/Post-Black Metal, France) a sorti son nouveau disque ソ​フ​ィ​ア​の​娘​た​ち via ATMF. Vous pouvez l'écouter en intégralité sur Bandcamp. Tracklist :

01. Mayaki 07:15
02. Reina 05:48
03. Merudi 07:55
04. Elhaym 10:54
05. Feena 07:52
06. Lenneth 14:13
07. Kyaro 04:57
08. Schala 09:30
09. Earisu 10:50

total running time: 79:14 min

»
(Lien direct)
LIFELESS (Atmospheric Black Metal, Norvège/Australie) a réédité au format CD son album From Cradle to the Grave, sorti en 2021 uniquement en numérique, sur le label italien ATMF. Tracklist :

1. …and One 05:21
2. Beyond the Horizon 04:19
3. I Am God 06:28
4. The Forest Whispers My Name 04:32
5. All More One 04:54
6. Cleansing an Exhausted Soul 03:49
7. After Me – Ashes 05:08
8. From Cradle to the Grave 05:55
9. Hate and Pain 03:52

Total Running Time 44:18 min

»
(Lien direct)
WOODEN VEINS (Melodic Doom Metal, Chili) a dévoilé une vidéo pour le titre "Ganymede" extrait de son nouvel opus Imploding Waves prévu le 23 juin chez Ardua Music. Tracklist :

01 - Dreamside Death
02 - Tearing Seas
03 - The Dreamer
04 - L´apell du Vide
05 - Skies
06 - Ganymede
07 - Kaimerah
08 - Broken World
09 - Vuelavá
10 - Calling

»
(Lien direct)
LEGACY OF BRUTALITY (Death Metal, Espagne) a mis en ligne à cette adresse le morceau-titre de son nouvel album Travelers to Nowhere à venir le 19 mai via Abstract Emotions. Tracklist :

I. Travellers to nowhere
II. Crimson Dawn
III. Bringers of the storm
IV. The druid
V. After the forests have burned

»
(Lien direct)
DEMONIZED (Black/Death, Mexique) sera de retour le 30 juin sur Osmose Productions (Vomit Records pour l'Amérique) avec un nouvel EP baptisé Abyss Vanguard. On y retrouve aux côtés d'Antimo Buonanno (Hacavitz, Profanator, Skid Raid, Castleumbra ...) le batteur César Sánchez (Hacavitz, Castleumbra, Reverence to Paroxysm, Xiat ...) et le guitariste Gene Palubicki (Perdition Temple, ex-Angelcorpse ...). Tracklist :

1. Mali Triumphantes [2:07]
2. Unleash the Devils Bane [5:36]
3. Lit the Cavernous Cauldrons [3:47]
4. Sempiternity [5:36]
5. Blizzardry of Volcanic Sulphur [3:46]
Thrasho Jean-Clint + AxGxB + Keyser
17 Mai 2023

