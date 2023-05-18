»

(Lien direct) DEATH DIES (Black Metal, Italie) a publié une vidéo pour le titre "Lame" qui figurera sur son nouveau disque Stregoneria dont la sortie est programmée pour le 2 juin via Time To Kill Records. Tracklist :



01. Argento

02. Lame

03. Riflessi di sogni meschini

04. Impero

05. Abiura l’eterno

06. Mystery forest

07. Vento d’erebo

08. Falce e corona

09. Al Shi’ra

10. Sorrow of the witch



Special Guests :

Andy "Bull" Panigada from Bulldozer: lead guitar on "Argento"

Lucho Sanchez from Blizzard Hunter: lead guitar on "Vento d’Erebo"

Simon Fèrètro from Mater A Clivis Imperat: lead guitar on "Mystery Forest", "Abiura l’Eterno" and "Falce e Corona"

Mr. Yasuzuky from Abigail: Vocals on "Mystery Forest"



