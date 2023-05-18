chargement...

Devangelic
 Devangelic - Xul (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Penitência / Vapulah
 Penitência / Vapulah - Das ... (C)
Par Funky Globe		   
Bloodshed Fest 2023
 Bloodshed Fest 2023 - I Scr... (R)
Par Lestat		   
Afsky
 Afsky - Om hundrede år (C)
Par Archi		   
DECLINE OF THE I (1ère partie)
 DECLINE OF THE I (1ère part... (I)
Par Sosthène		   
Ordem Satanica
 Ordem Satanica - Perpetuum ... (C)
Par Lestat		   
Hellwitch
 Hellwitch - Syzygial Miscre... (C)
Par Deathrash		   
Gorod
 Gorod - The Orb (C)
Par Mera		   
Pearl Jam
 Pearl Jam - Backspacer (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Shovel
 Shovel - Latitude 60° Low (... (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Heresie
 Heresie - Hérésie (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Truie
 Truie - Ménophilie (C)
Par Rtomasini-fr...		   
Rapture
 Rapture - Malevolent Demise... (C)
Par Keyser		   
Carcariass
 Carcariass - Afterworld (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Disharmonic Orchestra
 Disharmonic Orchestra - Rep... (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Klone
 Klone - Le Grand Voyage (C)
Par Cardon		   
Acid Witch
 Acid Witch - Rot Among Us (C)
Par Rigs Mordo		   
Punish Yourself
 Punish Yourself - Death Gla... (C)
Par Sosthène		   

Les news du 18 Mai 2023

News
Les news du 18 Mai 2023 Tombstalker - Death Dies - World Eater - Avulsed - Unfair Fate - Pukewraith - Infernal Curse - Sporae Autem Yuggoth
»
(Lien direct)
TOMBSTALKER (Thrash/Death, USA) propose à cette adresse le morceau "Titan Warlord" tiré de son nouvel EP Age of Darkness à venir le 29 mai chez Boris Records (EP & K7) et Morbid Aggressor Productions (CD). Tracklist :

1. Astral Combat
2. Titan Warlord
3. Age of Darkness
4. Final Night

»
(Lien direct)
DEATH DIES (Black Metal, Italie) a publié une vidéo pour le titre "Lame" qui figurera sur son nouveau disque Stregoneria dont la sortie est programmée pour le 2 juin via Time To Kill Records. Tracklist :

01. Argento
02. Lame
03. Riflessi di sogni meschini
04. Impero
05. Abiura l’eterno
06. Mystery forest
07. Vento d’erebo
08. Falce e corona
09. Al Shi’ra
10. Sorrow of the witch

Special Guests :
Andy "Bull" Panigada from Bulldozer: lead guitar on "Argento"
Lucho Sanchez from Blizzard Hunter: lead guitar on "Vento d’Erebo"
Simon Fèrètro from Mater A Clivis Imperat: lead guitar on "Mystery Forest", "Abiura l’Eterno" and "Falce e Corona"
Mr. Yasuzuky from Abigail: Vocals on "Mystery Forest"

»
(Lien direct)
WORLD EATER (Death Metal, USA) a signé sur Horror Pain Gore Death Productions pour la sortie le 16 juin de son premier full-length An Insidious Remedy. Tracklist :

1. Insidious Remedy
2. In Becoming God
3. Moonslayer
4. Gardener Of Men
5. Scourge
6. Uroboros
7. Ascend, The Iron Moon
8. Rend The Earth, Asunder
9. Zealotry
10. The Immaculate Calamity

»
(Lien direct)
AVULSED (Death Metal, Espagne) va compiler ses deux nouveaux singles sur un EP intitulé Extraterrestrial Carnage et prévu le 27 juin sur Xtreem Music. Tracklist :

1. Vile Evil Rotted Over
2. Intergalactical Gore Wars

»
(Lien direct)
UNFAIR FATE (Melodic Thrash Metal, Suède) a posté une "lyric video" pour le morceau "When Silence Falls" tiré de son dernier opus Into the Abyss (2022) réédité en CD chez Wormholedeath le 26 mai. Tracklist :

1. Intro
2. Into the Abyss
3. Confrontation
4. Dagger of Lies
5. Pinned by Conceit
6. When Silence Falls
7. Fundamentalist
8. Altered Natures
9. Sealed in Darkness

»
(Lien direct)
Le one-man band PUKEWRAITH (Death Metal, Canada) va rééditer son premier longue-durée Banquet of Scum (2022) au format LP sur Blood Harvest Records le 14 juillet. Tracklist :

1. Grime Fiend
2. 110 Crushed
3. Fleshmaster
4. Mire Stench
5. Cyclone Of Maggots
6. Cruisin With The Gravesmasher
7. Mucklord
8. Sunbound 2097

»
(Lien direct)
INFERNAL CURSE (Black/Death, Argentine) a mis en ligne le titre "Black Mass Shepherd" extrait de son nouvel album Revelations Beyond Insanity à venir le 23 juin via Iron Bonehead Productions. Tracklist :

1. Intro / Revelations Beyond Insanity [4:32]
2. Black Mass Shepherd [3:21]
3. Voidearth / Rites of Blood and Steel [7:00]
4. Church of Perversity [4:46]
5. Thy Eternal Tribulation [4:42]
6. Aeon of Extinction [4:46]

»
(Lien direct)
SPORAE AUTEM YUGGOTH (Death/Doom, Chili) offre son premier long-format However It Still Moves en écoute intégrale à l'occasion de sa sortie demain sur Personal Records. Tracklist :

1. Apparition Of Internal Odes [9:54]
2. The Pendulum Of Necropath [5:55]
3. Colossus Larvae: The Crimson Coffin & The Scarlet Worm [10:16]
4. Disintegration [6:03]
5. Disguise The Odius Spirits [12:31]
6. Enantiodromia [2:13]
7. Through Dominion To Interlude [9:51]
8. The Night Ocean [3:25]
Thrasho Keyser
18 Mai 2023

