|
Les news du 18 Mai 2023
News
Les news du 18 Mai 2023 Tombstalker - Death Dies - World Eater - Avulsed - Unfair Fate - Pukewraith - Infernal Curse - Sporae Autem Yuggoth
|»
|TOMBSTALKER (Thrash/Death, USA) propose à cette adresse le morceau "Titan Warlord" tiré de son nouvel EP Age of Darkness à venir le 29 mai chez Boris Records (EP & K7) et Morbid Aggressor Productions (CD). Tracklist :
1. Astral Combat
2. Titan Warlord
3. Age of Darkness
4. Final Night
|
|»
|DEATH DIES (Black Metal, Italie) a publié une vidéo pour le titre "Lame" qui figurera sur son nouveau disque Stregoneria dont la sortie est programmée pour le 2 juin via Time To Kill Records. Tracklist :
01. Argento
02. Lame
03. Riflessi di sogni meschini
04. Impero
05. Abiura l’eterno
06. Mystery forest
07. Vento d’erebo
08. Falce e corona
09. Al Shi’ra
10. Sorrow of the witch
Special Guests :
Andy "Bull" Panigada from Bulldozer: lead guitar on "Argento"
Lucho Sanchez from Blizzard Hunter: lead guitar on "Vento d’Erebo"
Simon Fèrètro from Mater A Clivis Imperat: lead guitar on "Mystery Forest", "Abiura l’Eterno" and "Falce e Corona"
Mr. Yasuzuky from Abigail: Vocals on "Mystery Forest"
|
|»
|WORLD EATER (Death Metal, USA) a signé sur Horror Pain Gore Death Productions pour la sortie le 16 juin de son premier full-length An Insidious Remedy. Tracklist :
1. Insidious Remedy
2. In Becoming God
3. Moonslayer
4. Gardener Of Men
5. Scourge
6. Uroboros
7. Ascend, The Iron Moon
8. Rend The Earth, Asunder
9. Zealotry
10. The Immaculate Calamity
|
|»
|AVULSED (Death Metal, Espagne) va compiler ses deux nouveaux singles sur un EP intitulé Extraterrestrial Carnage et prévu le 27 juin sur Xtreem Music. Tracklist :
1. Vile Evil Rotted Over
2. Intergalactical Gore Wars
|
|»
|UNFAIR FATE (Melodic Thrash Metal, Suède) a posté une "lyric video" pour le morceau "When Silence Falls" tiré de son dernier opus Into the Abyss (2022) réédité en CD chez Wormholedeath le 26 mai. Tracklist :
1. Intro
2. Into the Abyss
3. Confrontation
4. Dagger of Lies
5. Pinned by Conceit
6. When Silence Falls
7. Fundamentalist
8. Altered Natures
9. Sealed in Darkness
|
|»
|Le one-man band PUKEWRAITH (Death Metal, Canada) va rééditer son premier longue-durée Banquet of Scum (2022) au format LP sur Blood Harvest Records le 14 juillet. Tracklist :
1. Grime Fiend
2. 110 Crushed
3. Fleshmaster
4. Mire Stench
5. Cyclone Of Maggots
6. Cruisin With The Gravesmasher
7. Mucklord
8. Sunbound 2097
|
|»
|INFERNAL CURSE (Black/Death, Argentine) a mis en ligne le titre "Black Mass Shepherd" extrait de son nouvel album Revelations Beyond Insanity à venir le 23 juin via Iron Bonehead Productions. Tracklist :
1. Intro / Revelations Beyond Insanity [4:32]
2. Black Mass Shepherd [3:21]
3. Voidearth / Rites of Blood and Steel [7:00]
4. Church of Perversity [4:46]
5. Thy Eternal Tribulation [4:42]
6. Aeon of Extinction [4:46]
|
|»
|SPORAE AUTEM YUGGOTH (Death/Doom, Chili) offre son premier long-format However It Still Moves en écoute intégrale à l'occasion de sa sortie demain sur Personal Records. Tracklist :
1. Apparition Of Internal Odes [9:54]
2. The Pendulum Of Necropath [5:55]
3. Colossus Larvae: The Crimson Coffin & The Scarlet Worm [10:16]
4. Disintegration [6:03]
5. Disguise The Odius Spirits [12:31]
6. Enantiodromia [2:13]
7. Through Dominion To Interlude [9:51]
8. The Night Ocean [3:25]
|
AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE
|
GROUPES DU JOUR
|
|Avulsed
Death Metal - 1991 - Espagne
|
|
Par Sosthène
Par Funky Globe
Par Lestat
Par Archi
Par Sosthène
Par Lestat
Par Deathrash
Par Mera
Par AxGxB
Par Sosthène
Par Jean-Clint
Par Rtomasini-fr...
Par Keyser
Par Jean-Clint
Par Sosthène
Par Cardon
Par Rigs Mordo
Par Sosthène