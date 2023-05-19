FORGED IN BLACK (Heavy/Thrash, Angleterre) a publié une "lyric video" pour le morceau "Be One With Fire" extrait de son nouvel album Lightning in the Ashes à venir le 20 juin via Fighter Records. Tracklist :
01. Be One With Fire
02. Lightning in the Ashes
03. Dusk Breather
04. Dark Lord Requiem
05. War Torn Skull
06. Chains of the Damned
07. Building a Beast
08. Brother’s Keeper
09. Hellucinator
10. Detonation Ritual
Par Sosthène
Par Funky Globe
Par Lestat
Par Archi
Par Sosthène
Par Lestat
Par Deathrash
Par Mera
Par AxGxB
Par Sosthène
Par Jean-Clint
Par Rtomasini-fr...
Par Keyser
Par Jean-Clint
Par Sosthène
Par Cardon
Par Rigs Mordo
Par Sosthène