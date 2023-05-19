chargement...

Les news du 19 Mai 2023

News
Les news du 19 Mai 2023 Vomitheist - Hallucinate - Forged in Black - Xsus - Dehiscence
»
(Lien direct)
VOMITHEIST (Death Metal, Suisse) offre son premier longue-durée NekroFvneral en écoute intégrale à l'occasion de sa sortie aujourd'hui sur Transcending Obscurity Records. Tracklist :

1. Strangled by Entrails
2. Epidemic Disembowelment
3. Horrific Bloodshed
4. Morbid Decomposition
5. Putrefaktor
6. Symbiotic Putrefaction
7. Chapel of Abhorrent Reek and Festering Slime
8. Tormenting Fungal Infestation
9. Gut Asphyxiation
10. NekroFvneral
11. Carnivorous Cult

»
(Lien direct)
HALLUCINATE (Death Metal, Allemagne) sortira son premier long-format From the Bowels of the Earth le 4 août chez Caligari Records. Tracklist :

1. A Universe Obscure
2. Blackened Gills
3. Black Smokers
4. Mahavishnu's Dream
5. Paracletus
6. Tachycardia
7. AION
8. Crimson Rain
9. Dying Consciously [vinyl & cassette bonus track]

»
(Lien direct)
FORGED IN BLACK (Heavy/Thrash, Angleterre) a publié une "lyric video" pour le morceau "Be One With Fire" extrait de son nouvel album Lightning in the Ashes à venir le 20 juin via Fighter Records. Tracklist :

01. Be One With Fire
02. Lightning in the Ashes
03. Dusk Breather
04. Dark Lord Requiem
05. War Torn Skull
06. Chains of the Damned
07. Building a Beast
08. Brother’s Keeper
09. Hellucinator
10. Detonation Ritual

»
(Lien direct)
XSUS (Progressive Melodic Death Metal, Serbie) a sorti une vidéo pour le titre "Kindred Spirit".

»
(Lien direct)
DEHISCENCE (Death/Grind, USA) va rééditer son premier EP Colony (2022) au format vinyle le 14 juillet sur Blood Harvest Records. Tracklist :

1. Demented Terror
2. Leperphiliac
3. Lobotomized at Birth
4. Against Your Will
5. Animal Abuse
6. Begging
7. Rust Wound
8. Divergent
Thrasho Keyser
19 Mai 2023

