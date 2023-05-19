»

(Lien direct) FORGED IN BLACK (Heavy/Thrash, Angleterre) a publié une "lyric video" pour le morceau "Be One With Fire" extrait de son nouvel album Lightning in the Ashes à venir le 20 juin via Fighter Records. Tracklist :



01. Be One With Fire

02. Lightning in the Ashes

03. Dusk Breather

04. Dark Lord Requiem

05. War Torn Skull

06. Chains of the Damned

07. Building a Beast

08. Brother’s Keeper

09. Hellucinator

10. Detonation Ritual



