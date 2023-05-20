chargement...

DECLINE OF THE I (2nde partie)
 DECLINE OF THE I (2nde part... (I)
Par Sosthène		   
Devangelic
 Devangelic - Xul (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Penitência / Vapulah
 Penitência / Vapulah - Das ... (C)
Par Funky Globe		   
Bloodshed Fest 2023
 Bloodshed Fest 2023 - I Scr... (R)
Par Lestat		   
Afsky
 Afsky - Om hundrede år (C)
Par Archi		   
DECLINE OF THE I (1ère partie)
 DECLINE OF THE I (1ère part... (I)
Par Sosthène		   
Ordem Satanica
 Ordem Satanica - Perpetuum ... (C)
Par Lestat		   
Hellwitch
 Hellwitch - Syzygial Miscre... (C)
Par Deathrash		   
Gorod
 Gorod - The Orb (C)
Par Mera		   
Pearl Jam
 Pearl Jam - Backspacer (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Shovel
 Shovel - Latitude 60° Low (... (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Heresie
 Heresie - Hérésie (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Truie
 Truie - Ménophilie (C)
Par Rtomasini-fr...		   
Rapture
 Rapture - Malevolent Demise... (C)
Par Keyser		   
Carcariass
 Carcariass - Afterworld (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Disharmonic Orchestra
 Disharmonic Orchestra - Rep... (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Klone
 Klone - Le Grand Voyage (C)
Par Cardon		   
Acid Witch
 Acid Witch - Rot Among Us (C)
Par Rigs Mordo		   

Les news du 20 Mai 2023

News
Les news du 20 Mai 2023 Black Sorcery - Metalsteel - Eigenstate Zero - Pa Vesh En - Aathma - Astral Sleep - Temblad - Vantablack Warship
»
(Lien direct)
BLACK SORCERY (Black Metal, USA) sortira son premier long-format Deciphering Torment Through Malediction le 28 juillet sur Eternal Death. Tracklist :

1. Intro
2. Gasping for Light Under a Petrine Cross
3. Final Meditations on Despair
4. Erinyes Slough
5. Gomorran Virtue
6. Sordid Rote
7. Heinous Rites
8. (Endgame Thought Process)
9. Seven Veils

»
(Lien direct)
METALSTEEL (Heavy Metal, Slovénie) a sorti son nouveau disque Spomenik chez Nika Records. Il s'agit d'un hommage à leurs influences hard rock et heavy metal de Slovénie et d'ex-Yougoslavie. Tracklist :

1. Uniformiranci (Pomaranča cover)
2. Na noge!
3. Action (Mary Rose cover)
4. Manijak (Šank Rock cover)
5. Prepozno je (Divji Kojoti cover)
6. Križarji (Requiem cover)
7. Road Warriors (Sarcasm cover)
8. Moram naprej (M.A.S.H. cover)
9. Spomenik

»
(Lien direct)
Le one-man band EIGENSTATE ZERO (Progressive Death Metal, Suède) sortira son nouvel opus Machinery of Night le 4 juillet en auto-production. Tracklist :

1. Televoidion
2. Monuments
3. Endlings
4. Isomorph
5. The Man from Dystopia
6. Elixir
7. A Hearse for the Minions

»
(Lien direct)
PA VESH EN (Black Metal, Biélorussie) propose son nouvel album Martyrs, fraîchement sorti via Iron Bonehead Productions, en écoute intégrale. Tracklist :

Act I - Vigilia
1. A Vigilian Impending Murk
2. The House Of Pain
3. In The Torment Cell

Act II - Liturgy
4. The Revenant's Overture
5. Among A Stir Of Echoes
6. Following The Pestilent Maiden

Act III - Emanation
7. When The Lights Out
8. The Carnival Of Eerie Souls
9. Le Fantôme De Cette Madame

»
(Lien direct)
AATHMA (Sludge/Doom, Espagne) sortira son nouveau disque Dust From a Dark Sun le 30 juin sur Ardua Music. Tracklist :

01. Cosmos
02. Impending Fate
03. Burned Garden
04. Blood Hands
05. A Black Star
06. Embrace the Ocean
07. The End of My World

»
(Lien direct)
ASTRAL SLEEP (Psychedelic Doom Metal, Finlande) a publié une vidéo pour le titre "Invisible Flesh" issu de son nouvel opus We Are Already Living in the End of Times paru le mois dernier chez Saarni Records.

»
(Lien direct)
TEMBLAD (Death/Thrash/Grind, USA) vient de sortir son nouvel opus Hallucignosis en auto-production. Vous pouvez l'écouter en intégralité sur Bandcamp. Tracklit :

1. Catastrophidian
2. Dierex
3. Sacrum
4. Supramundane Predations
5. The Great Dying
6. To Unbecome Empty in Rot

»
(Lien direct)
VANTABLACK WARSHIP (Thrash/Death, Québec) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau "Gone" extrait de son nouvel album Last of Hardmouthed Poets sorti le mois dernier sur Bam&Co-Heavy.
Thrasho Keyser
20 Mai 2023

