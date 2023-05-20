|
Les news du 20 Mai 2023
Les news du 20 Mai 2023
|BLACK SORCERY (Black Metal, USA) sortira son premier long-format Deciphering Torment Through Malediction le 28 juillet sur Eternal Death. Tracklist :
1. Intro
2. Gasping for Light Under a Petrine Cross
3. Final Meditations on Despair
4. Erinyes Slough
5. Gomorran Virtue
6. Sordid Rote
7. Heinous Rites
8. (Endgame Thought Process)
9. Seven Veils
|
|»
|METALSTEEL (Heavy Metal, Slovénie) a sorti son nouveau disque Spomenik chez Nika Records. Il s'agit d'un hommage à leurs influences hard rock et heavy metal de Slovénie et d'ex-Yougoslavie. Tracklist :
1. Uniformiranci (Pomaranča cover)
2. Na noge!
3. Action (Mary Rose cover)
4. Manijak (Šank Rock cover)
5. Prepozno je (Divji Kojoti cover)
6. Križarji (Requiem cover)
7. Road Warriors (Sarcasm cover)
8. Moram naprej (M.A.S.H. cover)
9. Spomenik
|
|»
|Le one-man band EIGENSTATE ZERO (Progressive Death Metal, Suède) sortira son nouvel opus Machinery of Night le 4 juillet en auto-production. Tracklist :
1. Televoidion
2. Monuments
3. Endlings
4. Isomorph
5. The Man from Dystopia
6. Elixir
7. A Hearse for the Minions
|
|»
|PA VESH EN (Black Metal, Biélorussie) propose son nouvel album Martyrs, fraîchement sorti via Iron Bonehead Productions, en écoute intégrale. Tracklist :
Act I - Vigilia
1. A Vigilian Impending Murk
2. The House Of Pain
3. In The Torment Cell
Act II - Liturgy
4. The Revenant's Overture
5. Among A Stir Of Echoes
6. Following The Pestilent Maiden
Act III - Emanation
7. When The Lights Out
8. The Carnival Of Eerie Souls
9. Le Fantôme De Cette Madame
|
|»
|AATHMA (Sludge/Doom, Espagne) sortira son nouveau disque Dust From a Dark Sun le 30 juin sur Ardua Music. Tracklist :
01. Cosmos
02. Impending Fate
03. Burned Garden
04. Blood Hands
05. A Black Star
06. Embrace the Ocean
07. The End of My World
|
|»
|ASTRAL SLEEP (Psychedelic Doom Metal, Finlande) a publié une vidéo pour le titre "Invisible Flesh" issu de son nouvel opus We Are Already Living in the End of Times paru le mois dernier chez Saarni Records.
|
|»
|TEMBLAD (Death/Thrash/Grind, USA) vient de sortir son nouvel opus Hallucignosis en auto-production. Vous pouvez l'écouter en intégralité sur Bandcamp. Tracklit :
1. Catastrophidian
2. Dierex
3. Sacrum
4. Supramundane Predations
5. The Great Dying
6. To Unbecome Empty in Rot
|
|»
|VANTABLACK WARSHIP (Thrash/Death, Québec) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau "Gone" extrait de son nouvel album Last of Hardmouthed Poets sorti le mois dernier sur Bam&Co-Heavy.
|
