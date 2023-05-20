»

(Lien direct) PA VESH EN (Black Metal, Biélorussie) propose son nouvel album Martyrs, fraîchement sorti via Iron Bonehead Productions, en écoute intégrale. Tracklist :



Act I - Vigilia

1. A Vigilian Impending Murk

2. The House Of Pain

3. In The Torment Cell



Act II - Liturgy

4. The Revenant's Overture

5. Among A Stir Of Echoes

6. Following The Pestilent Maiden



Act III - Emanation

7. When The Lights Out

8. The Carnival Of Eerie Souls

9. Le Fantôme De Cette Madame



