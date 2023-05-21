chargement...

haut de page
Remontez pour accéder au menu
97 visiteurs :: Invité  » se connecter  » s'enregistrer
LES SORTIES REMEMBER COMMENTAIRES
DECLINE OF THE I (2nde partie)
 DECLINE OF THE I (2nde part... (I)
Par Sosthène		   
Devangelic
 Devangelic - Xul (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Penitência / Vapulah
 Penitência / Vapulah - Das ... (C)
Par Funky Globe		   
Bloodshed Fest 2023
 Bloodshed Fest 2023 - I Scr... (R)
Par Lestat		   
Afsky
 Afsky - Om hundrede år (C)
Par Archi		   
DECLINE OF THE I (1ère partie)
 DECLINE OF THE I (1ère part... (I)
Par Sosthène		   
Ordem Satanica
 Ordem Satanica - Perpetuum ... (C)
Par Lestat		   
Hellwitch
 Hellwitch - Syzygial Miscre... (C)
Par Deathrash		   
Gorod
 Gorod - The Orb (C)
Par Mera		   
Pearl Jam
 Pearl Jam - Backspacer (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Shovel
 Shovel - Latitude 60° Low (... (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Heresie
 Heresie - Hérésie (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Truie
 Truie - Ménophilie (C)
Par Rtomasini-fr...		   
Rapture
 Rapture - Malevolent Demise... (C)
Par Keyser		   
Carcariass
 Carcariass - Afterworld (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Disharmonic Orchestra
 Disharmonic Orchestra - Rep... (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Klone
 Klone - Le Grand Voyage (C)
Par Cardon		   
Acid Witch
 Acid Witch - Rot Among Us (C)
Par Rigs Mordo		   

Les news du 21 Mai 2023

News
Les news du 21 Mai 2023 Dystersol - Halflighted
»
(Lien direct)
DYSTERSOL (Melodic Death Metal, Autriche) propose une vidéo pour le titre "Soothsayer" issu de son nouvel album Anaemic paru le mois dernier via Black Sunset.

»
(Lien direct)
HALFLIGHTED (Sludge/Death, Espagne) a mis en ligne une "lyric video" pour le morceau "This Winding Path" extrait de son premier longue-durée Obloquy à venir le 2 juin sur Wormholedeath. Tracklist :

1. Ànima Fosca
2. Fugint Del Foc Etern
3. Der Letzte Krieg
4. This Winding Path
5. Cementiri
6. Desolació
7. In Elysian Obloquy
Thrasho Keyser
21 Mai 2023

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
ARTICLES DU JOUR
Sxokondo
 Sxokondo
Altered Ego
2022 - Division Records		   

GROUPES DU JOUR
Sxokondo
Altered Ego
Lire la chronique
DECLINE OF THE I (2nde partie)
Lire l'interview
Naitaka
Emergence
Lire la chronique
Todverhexen
Verbotene Hexerei
Lire la chronique
Poison Ruïn
Härvest
Lire la chronique
Funérarium
Ancient Astronauts
Lire la chronique
Beholder
Arcane Subreptice
Lire la chronique
Dead And Dripping
Profane Verses Of Murderous...
Lire la chronique
Pandemic
Crooked Mirror
Lire la chronique
Le bon et le mauvais fan de BLACK METAL !?
Lire le podcast
Impending Triumph
Impending Triumph (EP)
Lire la chronique
Dying Remains
Entombed In Putrefaction (EP)
Lire la chronique
Devangelic
Xul
Lire la chronique
Nefarious Mash
In Memory of Your Hopes
Lire la chronique
Gavran
Indistinct Beacon
Lire la chronique
Shock Treatment
Set the Record Straight (EP)
Lire la chronique
Bloodshed Fest 2023
I Scream:Protest + From the...
Lire le live report
DECLINE OF THE I (1ère partie)
Lire l'interview
Ordem Satanica
Perpetuum Satanas
Lire la chronique
Moiscus
Idiomorphic Practices (EP)
Lire la chronique
Hyrgal
Session Funéraire Anno MMXX...
Lire la chronique
Telos
Delude
Lire la chronique
Hellwitch
Syzygial Miscreancy
Lire la chronique
Thron
Dust
Lire la chronique
Kong
Traders of Truth
Lire la chronique
Afsky
Om hundrede år
Lire la chronique
Anatomia / Undergang
Anatomia / Undergang (Split...
Lire la chronique
Kold
Intet mere er
Lire la chronique
Unique Legion Tour 2023
Bonecarver + Bound In fear ...
Lire le live report
Unpure
Prophecies Ablaze
Lire la chronique