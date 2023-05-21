»

(Lien direct) HALFLIGHTED (Sludge/Death, Espagne) a mis en ligne une "lyric video" pour le morceau "This Winding Path" extrait de son premier longue-durée Obloquy à venir le 2 juin sur Wormholedeath. Tracklist :



1. Ànima Fosca

2. Fugint Del Foc Etern

3. Der Letzte Krieg

4. This Winding Path

5. Cementiri

6. Desolació

7. In Elysian Obloquy



