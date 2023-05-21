Les news du 21 Mai 2023
News
Les news du 21 Mai 2023 Dystersol - Halflighted
|»
|DYSTERSOL (Melodic Death Metal, Autriche) propose une vidéo pour le titre "Soothsayer" issu de son nouvel album Anaemic paru le mois dernier via Black Sunset.
|
|»
|HALFLIGHTED (Sludge/Death, Espagne) a mis en ligne une "lyric video" pour le morceau "This Winding Path" extrait de son premier longue-durée Obloquy à venir le 2 juin sur Wormholedeath. Tracklist :
1. Ànima Fosca
2. Fugint Del Foc Etern
3. Der Letzte Krieg
4. This Winding Path
5. Cementiri
6. Desolació
7. In Elysian Obloquy
|
AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE
Par Sosthène
Par Sosthène
Par Funky Globe
Par Lestat
Par Archi
Par Sosthène
Par Lestat
Par Deathrash
Par Mera
Par AxGxB
Par Sosthène
Par Jean-Clint
Par Rtomasini-fr...
Par Keyser
Par Jean-Clint
Par Sosthène
Par Cardon
Par Rigs Mordo