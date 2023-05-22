Les news du 22 Mai 2023 News Les news du 22 Mai 2023 Cadaver - Kataklysm » (Lien direct) CADAVER (Black/Death old school, Norvège) a dévoilé un extrait et le tracklisting de son nouvel opus The Age Of The Offended qui sortira le 21 juillet via Nuclear Blast. L'ensemble se découvre ici :



1. Sycophants Swing (Intro)

2. Postapocalyptic Grinding

3. Scum Of The Earth

4. The Age Of The Offended

5. Death Revealed

6. The Shrink

7. Crawl Of The Cadaver

8. The Drowning Man

9. The Sicker, The Better

10. Dissolving Chaos

11. Deadly Metal

12. The Craving

13. Freezing Isolation





» (Lien direct) KATAKLYSM (Modern Melodeath/Groove, Canada) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son nouvel album Goliath qui sortira le 11 août via Nuclear Blast. L'ensemble se découvre ici :



1. Dark Wings Of Deception

2. Goliath

3. Die As A King

4. Bringer Of Vengeance

5. Combustion

6. From The Land Of The Living To The Land Of The Dead

7. The Redeemer

8. Heroes To Villains

9. Gravestones & Coffins

10. The Sacrifice For Truth





