Les news du 25 Mai 2023

News
Les news du 25 Mai 2023 Hate Manifesto - Pallid Veil - Horrendous
»
(Lien direct)
Le nouvel album de HATE MANIFESTO (Black / Death, Grèce) aura pour titre ΑΠ​Ο​Σ​Τ​Α​Τ​Η​Σ et sortira le 9 juin prochain sur Regain Records. En voici un nouvel extrait avec le titre "Chains Of The Oppressor Part II" :

01. Inauguration Of Triumphal Ascension
02. Extinction Ordained
03. Poison Infliction (Bandcamp)
04. Purging The Seeds Of Pestilence
05. Sworn To Hatred
06. Decimation Order
07. Deconstructing The Assemblage Of Deception
08. Chains Of The Oppressor Part II

»
(Lien direct)
PALLID VEIL (Death Metal, International) est un nouveau groupe réunissant le chanteur et guitariste Luc Lemay (Gorguts), le guitariste Dave Davidson (Revocation, Gargoyl), le bassiste Liam Wilson (John Frum, Azusa, ex-The Dillinger Escape Plan) et enfin le batteur Elliot Hoffman (Car Bomb). Celui-ci vient de sortir sur Total Dissonance Worship un premier EP éponyme à découvrir en intégralité ci-dessous :

01. Pallid Veil

»
(Lien direct)
C'est le 18 août prochain toujours via Season Of Mist que sortira le cinquième album d'HORRENDOUS (Death Metal, USA). Celui-ci aura pour titre Ontological Mysterium. En voici un premier extrait avec le morceau-titre à découvrir ci-dessous :

01. The Blaze
02. Chrysopoeia (The Archaeology of Dawn)
03. Neon Leviathan
04. Aurora Neoterica
05. Preterition Hymn
06. Cult of Shaad’oah
07. Exeg(en)esis
08. Ontological Mysterium
09. The Death Knell Ringeth
Thrasho AxGxB
25 Mai 2023

