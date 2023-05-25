Les news du 25 Mai 2023 News Les news du 25 Mai 2023 Pallid Veil - Horrendous » (Lien direct) PALLID VEIL (Death Metal, International) est un nouveau groupe réunissant le chanteur et guitariste Luc Lemay (Gorguts), le guitariste Dave Davidson (Revocation, Gargoyl), le bassiste Liam Wilson (John Frum, Azusa, ex-The Dillinger Escape Plan) et enfin le batteur Elliot Hoffman (Car Bomb). Celui-ci vient de sortir sur Total Dissonance Worship un premier EP éponyme à découvrir en intégralité ci-dessous :



01. Pallid Veil



<a href="https://totaldissonanceworship.bandcamp.com/album/pallid-veil">Pallid Veil de Pallid Veil</a>

» (Lien direct) HORRENDOUS (Death Metal, USA). Celui-ci aura pour titre Ontological Mysterium. En voici un premier extrait avec le morceau-titre à découvrir ci-dessous :



01. The Blaze

02. Chrysopoeia (The Archaeology of Dawn)

03. Neon Leviathan

04. Aurora Neoterica

05. Preterition Hymn

06. Cult of Shaad’oah

07. Exeg(en)esis

08. Ontological Mysterium

09. The Death Knell Ringeth





