Les news du 25 Mai 2023
Les news du 25 Mai 2023 Pallid Veil - Horrendous
|PALLID VEIL (Death Metal, International) est un nouveau groupe réunissant le chanteur et guitariste Luc Lemay (Gorguts), le guitariste Dave Davidson (Revocation, Gargoyl), le bassiste Liam Wilson (John Frum, Azusa, ex-The Dillinger Escape Plan) et enfin le batteur Elliot Hoffman (Car Bomb). Celui-ci vient de sortir sur Total Dissonance Worship un premier EP éponyme à découvrir en intégralité ci-dessous :
01. Pallid Veil
|C'est le 18 août prochain toujours via Season Of Mist que sortira le cinquième album d'HORRENDOUS (Death Metal, USA). Celui-ci aura pour titre Ontological Mysterium. En voici un premier extrait avec le morceau-titre à découvrir ci-dessous :
01. The Blaze
02. Chrysopoeia (The Archaeology of Dawn)
03. Neon Leviathan
04. Aurora Neoterica
05. Preterition Hymn
06. Cult of Shaad’oah
07. Exeg(en)esis
08. Ontological Mysterium
09. The Death Knell Ringeth
