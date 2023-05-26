»

(Lien direct) ARMAGH (Black/Heavy, Pologne) a dévoilé son nouvel opus Serpent Storm en écoute intégrale. Il est sorti ce jour via Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :



1. Woman from the Hills

2. Howling of the Black Wind

3. Into the Fumes of Deutero-Steel

4. Shadow Walkers

5. Mhacha’s Height

6. Storm over Satanic City

7. Industrial District Fever

8. Beyond the Night

9. Flattened Rats

10. Death Is Near



