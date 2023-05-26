|
Les news du 26 Mai 2023
News
Les news du 26 Mai 2023 Garoted - Speedwhore - Aodon - Armagh - Sarvekas - Into Dark - Vorder - Deathroll - Violent Sin - Suffering Quota - Servant - Mutual Hostility - Porta Nigra - Whythre - Nattverd
|C'est aujourd'hui que sort "Bewitchment of the Dark Ages", quatrième long-format de GAROTED (Death Metal, USA), chez Lavadome Productions. Il s'écoute en intégralité sur le Bandcamp du label.
1. Infernal Death's Majesty 04:11
2. Black Canticle of Horror 04:18
3. Rites of Sinister Defilement 02:52
4. Pestiferous 05:24
5. Khaos Soul Pandemonium 04:04
6. Arcane Shadow Idolatry 04:20
7. Unfathomable Manifestation 04:31
8. Harkening To The Age Of Blood & Plague 06:04
|»
|SPEEDWHORE (Black/Thrash, Allemagne) offre à cette adresse son nouvel album Visions of a Parallel World en écoute intégrale à l'occasion de sa sortie aujourd'hui sur Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :
1. Matriarch
2. Lion’s Gate
3. Clutch of the Sea
4. Hologram
5. Golgotha
6. Heir to the Ruby Throne
7. Decrypted Prophecies
8. The Last Bulwark of Man
9. Visions of a Parallel World
|»
|AODON (Atmospheric Black Metal, France) a mis en ligne le morceau "Egon" tiré de son nouveau disque Portraits prévu le 9 juin chez Willowtip Records. Tracklist :
1. Swen
2. Egon
3. Mayerson
4. Adam
5. Miquella
6. Andreas
7. Liza
8. Inaki
9. Sheelagh
|»
|ARMAGH (Black/Heavy, Pologne) a dévoilé son nouvel opus Serpent Storm en écoute intégrale. Il est sorti ce jour via Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :
1. Woman from the Hills
2. Howling of the Black Wind
3. Into the Fumes of Deutero-Steel
4. Shadow Walkers
5. Mhacha’s Height
6. Storm over Satanic City
7. Industrial District Fever
8. Beyond the Night
9. Flattened Rats
10. Death Is Near
|»
|SARVEKAS (Black Metal, Finlande) a posté son nouvel album Woven Dark Paths en écoute intégrale. Sortie aujourd'hui sur Soulseller Records. Tracklist :
1. Rite Of Transcendence
2. The Scryer Of Bones
3. Of Bloodlust & Nightside Sorceries
4. Embers Of Pagan Fire
5. Woven Dark Paths
6. The Austerity Of The Northern Lands
7. Soaring Over The Battlefields
8. The Great Winter
|»
|INTO DARK (Black Metal, Pologne) a posté son nouvel EP I, Glance en écoute intégrale. Sortie aujourd'hui en auto-production. Tracklist :
1. Brooding Wingds
2. A Prose of Death
3. Odezwa
|»
|VORDER (Sludge/Doom/Post-Metal/Hardcore, Suède) offre à cette adresse son nouvel album False Haven en écoute intégrale. Sortie aujourd'hui sur Suicide Records. Tracklist :
1. Introspective
2. Beyond the Horizon of Life
3. The Few Remaining Lights
4. False Haven
5. Judgement Awaits
6. Come Undone
|»
|DEATHROLL (Black/Heavy, Japon) a signé sur Wormholedeath pour la sortie le 7 juillet de son nouveau disque Japanese Extreme Metal Art. Tracklist :
01 Lady Banks
02 The grey life
03 Lost in confusion
04 The torture of lying
05 False images of isolation and depravity
06 The lion's den
|»
|VIOLENT SIN (Speed Metal, Belgique) sort aujourd'hui son premier longue-durée Serpent’s Call sur Dying Victims Productions. Vous pouvez l'écouter en intégralité ici. Tracklist :
1. Serpent's Call
2. Malicious Stirring
3. Awaiting The Gallows
4. Deacon Of Death
5. Nuns Are No Fun
6. Pyromaniac
7. Burn
8. The Original Sin
9. Ritual
10. Violent Sin
11. Strike From The Underground
|»
|SUFFERING QUOTA (Grindcore, Pays-Bas) propose son nouvel opus Collide en écoute intégrale sur ce lien. Sortie aujourd'hui chez Lower Class Kids Records, 7Degrees Records et Tartarus Records.Tracklist :
1. Firmament
2. The Void
3. Dreams Of Misery
4. Live In The Night
5. Loosing You
6. Hide & Seek
7. On The Edge
8. No Future
9. Last Desire
|»
|SERVANT (Black Metal, Allemagne) sortira son nouvel album Aetas Ascensus le 7 juillet via MDD Records.
|»
|MUTUAL HOSTILITY (Death Metal, USA) a mis en ligne le titre "Lie In Wait" extrait de son premier long-format Inhuman Anguish à venir le 28 juin sur Lethal Scissor Records. Tracklist :
1. Exordium
2. Reality Lens
3. Unknown Echoes
4. Lie In Wait
5. Myth Through Time
6. Faces In The Walls
7. Black Vault
8. Biorhythm
9. Denouement
|»
|PORTA NIGRA (Avant-garde Black Metal, Allemagne) sortira son nouveau disque Weltende le 28 juillet chez Soulseller Records. Tracklist :
1. Es ist Krieg
2. Götterblut
3. Völkerbrand
4. Verlorene Paradiese
5. Bestienschlund
6. Die himmlische Revolution
7. Weltende
8. Triebgeschwärme
9. Hora Mortis
|»
|WHYTHRE (Melodic Death Metal, USA) propose à cette adresse l'écoute intégrale de son nouvel opus Impregnate My Hate qui sort ce jour en auto-production. Tracklist :
1. Scorchbreath (3:54)
2. Impregnate My Hate (3:11)
3. Can’t Escape This (4:55)
4. Scorpions of Sinai (3:29)
5. C Section S1urpee (2:48)
6. Death Frontier (3:09)
7. Tantric Aspects of the Cross (2:32)
8. Immanence (4:02)
9. Run it Red (3:50)
Durée totale : 31:54
|»
|NATTVERD (Black Metal, Norvège) a dévoilé son nouvel album I Helvetes Forakt en écoute intégrale à l'occasion de sa sortie aujourd'hui sur Soulseller Records. Tracklist :
1. Det Stormer I Norge
2. Vandring I Elver Av Blod
3. En Poesende Eim I Vinden
4. Oeyne I Natten
5. Forbannet Vaere
6. Helvete Kjenner Alt, Selv Naar Taaken Har Lagt Seg
7. En gammel Kriger Trosser Vind Og Vaer
8. Gudsforlatt
9. Elvedjuvet
10. I Moerke Skip Innover
