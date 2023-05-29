Les news du 29 Mai 2023 News Les news du 29 Mai 2023 Crepitation - Vexing » (Lien direct) CREPITATION (Brutal Slam Death, Angleterre) a dévoilé le morceau "Rancid Blubbery Encrustments" extrait de son nouvel album Monstrous Eruption of Impetuous Preposterosity à paraître le 23 juin via Vicious Instinct Records. Tracklist :



1. Carcinogenital Space Hopper

2. Rancid Blubbery Encrustments

3. Methanated Propulsion of Gaseous Levitation

4. The Gyrospastic Photomancer (Purging of the Able-bodied)

5. Vicious Entwattering of Obstinant Nepotistic Shithouses

6. Priapismic Whisking of Mucilaginous Concrete Slurry

7. Custardized Urethral Vomit Cannon

8. Bloated Festering Mass of Corpulent Immensity

9. Devourification of Skewerised Rottiserie Hominids

10. Molecular Testicular Spectacular Dracula Vernacular

11. Reeking Blobs of Globular Viscosity

12. Barkkake

13. Superkalifragelisticexpibabyshakeus





» (Lien direct) VEXING (Death/Doom/Sludge, USA) vient de sortir son premier long-format Grand Reproach sur Ordovician Records. Tracklist :



1) The Mold

2) Vanquishing Light

3) The Invisible Hand

4) Shallow Breath

5) Howling

6) Blunderbuss

7) Small Black Flame

8) Red Skies



<a href="https://ordovicianrecords.bandcamp.com/album/vexing-grand-reproach">VEXING - Grand Reproach de Ordovician Records</a>

