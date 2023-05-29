Les news du 29 Mai 2023
Les news du 29 Mai 2023 Crepitation - Vexing
|CREPITATION (Brutal Slam Death, Angleterre) a dévoilé le morceau "Rancid Blubbery Encrustments" extrait de son nouvel album Monstrous Eruption of Impetuous Preposterosity à paraître le 23 juin via Vicious Instinct Records. Tracklist :
1. Carcinogenital Space Hopper
2. Rancid Blubbery Encrustments
3. Methanated Propulsion of Gaseous Levitation
4. The Gyrospastic Photomancer (Purging of the Able-bodied)
5. Vicious Entwattering of Obstinant Nepotistic Shithouses
6. Priapismic Whisking of Mucilaginous Concrete Slurry
7. Custardized Urethral Vomit Cannon
8. Bloated Festering Mass of Corpulent Immensity
9. Devourification of Skewerised Rottiserie Hominids
10. Molecular Testicular Spectacular Dracula Vernacular
11. Reeking Blobs of Globular Viscosity
12. Barkkake
13. Superkalifragelisticexpibabyshakeus
|VEXING (Death/Doom/Sludge, USA) vient de sortir son premier long-format Grand Reproach sur Ordovician Records. Tracklist :
1) The Mold
2) Vanquishing Light
3) The Invisible Hand
4) Shallow Breath
5) Howling
6) Blunderbuss
7) Small Black Flame
8) Red Skies
