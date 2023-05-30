chargement...

Les news du 30 Mai 2023

News
Les news du 30 Mai 2023 Coffin Mulch - Systemik Viølence - Countess Erzsebet - Fallen Joy
»
(Lien direct)
COFFIN MULCH (Death Metal, Écosse) a dévoilé le morceau "Fall of Gaia" tiré de son premier long-format Spectral Intercession qui sort le 30 juin via Memento Mori. Tracklist :

1. Spectral Intercession
2. Into the Blood
3. Mental Suicide
4. In the Grip of Death
5. Fall of Gaia
6. Gateway to the Unseen
7. Infernal Mass
8. Eternal Enslavement

»
(Lien direct)
SYSTEMIK VIØLENCE (Hardcore/Punk, Portugal) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le titre "Extinta Raiva" extrait de son nouvel album Negative Mangel Attitude à venir le 30 juin sur RSR Records (LP), Doomed Records et Ragingplanet (CD) et Regulator Records et Ring Leader (K7). Tracklist :

1. Self Reliance
2. Uncivil Disobedience
3. Extinta Raiva (featuring Paulo Rui - Besta/Redemptus)
4. Moral Stabbing
5. Intellectual Prolapse
6. Into Dis-belief
7. Laws of the Purge
8. Ego is the Bastard
9. We are the Grave ot the Posers
10. Scene Stomper

»
(Lien direct)
COUNTESS ERZSEBET (Black/Doom, USA) sortira son premier EP éponyme le 28 juillet. Tracklist :

1. In the Blood of Virgins
2. Glorification of the Profane
3. 666
4. Pray to the Devil
5. Obliteration of Thine Enemy
6. Exile Into Depravity

»
(Lien direct)
FALLEN JOY (Melodic Death Metal, France) sortira son nouvel album The Reborn le 30 juin en auto-production.
Thrasho Keyser
30 Mai 2023

