Les news du 30 Mai 2023 News Les news du 30 Mai 2023 Coffin Mulch - Systemik Viølence - Countess Erzsebet - Fallen Joy » (Lien direct) COFFIN MULCH (Death Metal, Écosse) a dévoilé le morceau "Fall of Gaia" tiré de son premier long-format Spectral Intercession qui sort le 30 juin via Memento Mori. Tracklist :



1. Spectral Intercession

2. Into the Blood

3. Mental Suicide

4. In the Grip of Death

5. Fall of Gaia

6. Gateway to the Unseen

7. Infernal Mass

8. Eternal Enslavement





» (Lien direct) SYSTEMIK VIØLENCE (Hardcore/Punk, Portugal) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le titre "Extinta Raiva" extrait de son nouvel album Negative Mangel Attitude à venir le 30 juin sur RSR Records (LP), Doomed Records et Ragingplanet (CD) et Regulator Records et Ring Leader (K7). Tracklist :



1. Self Reliance

2. Uncivil Disobedience

3. Extinta Raiva (featuring Paulo Rui - Besta/Redemptus)

4. Moral Stabbing

5. Intellectual Prolapse

6. Into Dis-belief

7. Laws of the Purge

8. Ego is the Bastard

9. We are the Grave ot the Posers

10. Scene Stomper





» (Lien direct) COUNTESS ERZSEBET (Black/Doom, USA) sortira son premier EP éponyme le 28 juillet. Tracklist :



1. In the Blood of Virgins

2. Glorification of the Profane

3. 666

4. Pray to the Devil

5. Obliteration of Thine Enemy

6. Exile Into Depravity



<a href="https://countesserzsebet.bandcamp.com/track/glorification-of-the-profane">Glorification of the Profane de Countess Erzsebet</a>

» (Lien direct) FALLEN JOY (Melodic Death Metal, France) sortira son nouvel album The Reborn le 30 juin en auto-production.





VOIR AUSSI Les news du 29 Mai 2023

Crepitation - Vexing

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE GROUPES DU JOUR Coffin Mulch

Death Metal - 2018 - Royaume-Uni