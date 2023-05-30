SYSTEMIK VIØLENCE (Hardcore/Punk, Portugal) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le titre "Extinta Raiva" extrait de son nouvel album Negative Mangel Attitude à venir le 30 juin sur RSR Records (LP), Doomed Records et Ragingplanet (CD) et Regulator Records et Ring Leader (K7). Tracklist :
1. Self Reliance
2. Uncivil Disobedience
3. Extinta Raiva (featuring Paulo Rui - Besta/Redemptus)
4. Moral Stabbing
5. Intellectual Prolapse
6. Into Dis-belief
7. Laws of the Purge
8. Ego is the Bastard
9. We are the Grave ot the Posers
10. Scene Stomper
