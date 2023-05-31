»

(Lien direct) KÖRGULL THE EXTERMINATOR (Speed/Thrash/Black, Espagne) sortira son nouveau disque Built to Kill le 1er août sur Xtreem Music. Tracklist :



01. The Devil's Sea

02. Existential Risk

03. The Nine Circles of Hell

04. Built to Kill

05. In the Darkest of Times

06. Exterminator

07. Night of the Devil

08. Death to Human Race

09. Ritual Suicide

10. Count Estruch



