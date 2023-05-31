chargement...

Les news du 31 Mai 2023

News
Les news du 31 Mai 2023 Queens Of The Stone Age - Lunar Tombfields - Welcome To Pleshiwar - Körgull the Exterminator - Black Eucharist - Death Dies - Hooker Spit - TakaLaiton - Blut Aus Nord
»
(Lien direct)
QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE ((Stoner) Rock, USA) sortira son nouvel album intitulé In Times New Roman… le 16 juin prochain via Matador Records. En voici un deuxième extrait avec le titre "Carnavoyeur" :

01. Obscenery
02. Paper Machete
03. Negative Space
04. Time & Place
05. Made To Parade
06. Carnavoyeur
07. What The Peephole Say
08. Sicily
09. Emotion Sickness (YouTube)
10. Straight Jacket Fitting

»
(Lien direct)
An Arrow To The Sun, c'est le titre du prochain album de LUNAR TOMBFIELDS (Black Metal Atmosphérique, France) qui sortira le 6 octobre via Les Acteurs de l'Ombre. Affaire à suivre...

»
(Lien direct)
WELCOME TO PLESHIWAR (Melodic Doom/Death, Allemagne) a signé sur Black Sunset/MDD pour la sortie cet automne de son premier full-length qui sera produit par Andy Classen. En attendant, vous pouvez écouter le premier EP Unsolved (2022) sur Bandcamp.

»
(Lien direct)
KÖRGULL THE EXTERMINATOR (Speed/Thrash/Black, Espagne) sortira son nouveau disque Built to Kill le 1er août sur Xtreem Music. Tracklist :

01. The Devil's Sea
02. Existential Risk
03. The Nine Circles of Hell
04. Built to Kill
05. In the Darkest of Times
06. Exterminator
07. Night of the Devil
08. Death to Human Race
09. Ritual Suicide
10. Count Estruch

»
(Lien direct)
BLACK EUCHARIST (Black Metal, USA) a dévoilé sur ce lien le titre "Ziziphus Paliurus" tiré de son premier longue-durée Inn of the Vaticide prévu le 23 juin chez Stygian Black Hand. Tracklist :

1. Black Ejaculate
2. Deflowering Jerusalem
3. Drowned Flock
4. Inn of the Vaticide
5. The Soiled Crucifix
6. Broken Staff of the Shepherd
7. Ziziphus Paliurus
8. A Foul Stench Lingers at Peor

»
(Lien direct)
DEATH DIES (Black Metal, Italie) offre à cette adresse son nouvel opus Stregoneria en écoute intégrale. Sortie le 2 juin via Time To Kill Records. Tracklist :

01. Argento
02. Lame
03. Riflessi di sogni meschini
04. Impero
05. Abiura l’eterno
06. Mystery forest
07. Vento d’erebo
08. Falce e corona
09. Al Shi’ra
10. Sorrow of the witch

»
(Lien direct)
HOOKER SPIT (Melodic Death Metal/Groove, Canada) sortira son premier long-format Krötch Splitter le 28 juillet en auto-production. Tracklist :

1. Call of the void - 3:13
2. Corpse Grinder – 3:18
3. The Huntsmen – 4:06
4. Krötch Splitter – 3:48
5. Flesh Feast – 3:55
6. Dry Fisted – 3:34
7. White Lighter – 2:54

Durée totale : 24:02

»
(Lien direct)
TAKALAITON (Thrash/Crossover, Finlande) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau "Rip N' Burn" extrait de son nouvel album Mindfection à venir le 28 juillet sur Rockshots Records. Tracklisr :

1 - Rip 'n Burn - 3:20
2 - Do Or Die - 3:35
3 - Get What You Asked For - 4:25
4 - Hopeareunus - 4:45
5 - Ambassador of Revenge - 3:00
6 - Mies Miestä Vastaan - 4:21
7 - Reborn - 3:47
8 - Arkajalka - 3:01
9 - Destination... Termination - 4:27
10 - Mindfection - 7:02

Durée totale : 41:47

»
(Lien direct)
BLUT AUS NORD (Psychedelic Lovecraftian Black / Death Metal, France) sortira son nouvel album intitulé Disharmonium - Nahab le 25 août prochain via Debemur Morti Productions. En attendant la diffusion d'un premier extrait, voici le tracklisting ainsi que l'artwork signé du Polonais Maciej Kamuda :

01. Hideous Dream Opus #1
02. Mental Paralysis
03. The Endless Multitude
04. Hideous Dream Opus #2
05. The Crowning Horror
06. Queen Of The Dead Dimension
07. The Black Vortex
08. Nameless Rites
09. Hideous Dream Opus #3
10. The Ultimate Void Of Chaos
11. Forgotten Aeon
Thrasho AxGxB + Jean-Clint + Keyser
31 Mai 2023

