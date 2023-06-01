»

(Lien direct) Festering Grotesqueries, le premier album de DRIPPING DECAY (Death Metal, USA) sortira le 17 août prochain sur Satanik Royalty Records. Enregistré aux Falcon Studios de Portland par Derek Leisy (Vitriol), celui-ci a été mixé par Vincent Detto (Cerebral Rot, Mortiferum) et masterisé par Dan Lowndes. Voici le tracklisting :



01. Septic Sentient Slime (Intro)

02. Autocannibal Ecstasy

03. Abundant Cadaveric Waste

04. Gut Muncher

05. Bay Of Blood

06. Barf Bag

07. Watching You Rot

08. Cremator

09. Dissolve Me

10. Dripping Decay

11. Chemical Lobotomy

12. Sadistic Excruciator

13. Limitless Sacrifice

14. Oozing Into Oblivion (Outro)