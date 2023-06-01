chargement...

Unearth
 Unearth - The Wretched; The... (C)
Par xworthlessx		   
Fatal Embrace
 Fatal Embrace - Manifestum ... (C)
Par THUNDER		   
Diablation
 Diablation - Par le feu (C)
Par Lestat		   
Anathema
 Anathema - Judgement (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Gorod
 Gorod - The Orb (C)
Par Lestat		   
Rotten Sound
 Rotten Sound - Apocalypse (C)
Par Lestat		   
Metallica - M72 World Tour
 Metallica - M72 World Tour ... (R)
Par Lofogras		   
Les news du 28 Mai 2023
 Les news du 28 Mai 2023 - T... (N)
Par Lestat		   
Les news du 24 Mai 2023
 Les news du 24 Mai 2023 - S... (N)
Par Niktareum		   
Voivod
 Voivod - Killing Technology (C)
Par KHÂ-O		   
DECLINE OF THE I (2nde partie)
 DECLINE OF THE I (2nde part... (I)
Par MédisanteMéd...		   
Devangelic
 Devangelic - Xul (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Penitência / Vapulah
 Penitência / Vapulah - Das ... (C)
Par Funky Globe		   
Bloodshed Fest 2023
 Bloodshed Fest 2023 - I Scr... (R)
Par Lestat		   
Afsky
 Afsky - Om hundrede år (C)
Par Archi		   
DECLINE OF THE I (1ère partie)
 DECLINE OF THE I (1ère part... (I)
Par Sosthène		   
Ordem Satanica
 Ordem Satanica - Perpetuum ... (C)
Par Lestat		   
Hellwitch
 Hellwitch - Syzygial Miscre... (C)
Par Deathrash		   

Les news du 1 Juin 2023

News
Les news du 1 Juin 2023 SOMNIATE - Evile - Dripping Decay
»
(Lien direct)
SOMNIATE (Black Metal, Rep. Tchèque), sortira son second full-length le 14 Juillet prochain chez Lavadome Productions. En attendant un premier extrait, sa pochette et sa tracklist ont été dévoilées.

1. I Am Here and You Are Distant
2. A Lamb at False Dawn
3. The Statue of Mirrors
4. Black Soundless Sugar
5. Non-You
6. We Have Proved Death

»
(Lien direct)
EVILE (Thrash Metal, Royaume-Uni) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son nouvel album The Unknown qui sortira le 14 juillet via Napalm Records. L'ensemble se découvre ici :

1. The Unknown
2. The Mask We Wear
3. Monolith
4. When Mortal Coils Shed
5. Sleepless Eyes
6. Out Of Sight
7. At Mirror's Speech
8. Reap What You Sow
9. Beginning Of The End
10. Balance Of Time

»
(Lien direct)
Intitulé Festering Grotesqueries, le premier album de DRIPPING DECAY (Death Metal, USA) sortira le 17 août prochain sur Satanik Royalty Records. Enregistré aux Falcon Studios de Portland par Derek Leisy (Vitriol), celui-ci a été mixé par Vincent Detto (Cerebral Rot, Mortiferum) et masterisé par Dan Lowndes. Voici le tracklisting :

01. Septic Sentient Slime (Intro)
02. Autocannibal Ecstasy
03. Abundant Cadaveric Waste
04. Gut Muncher
05. Bay Of Blood
06. Barf Bag
07. Watching You Rot
08. Cremator
09. Dissolve Me
10. Dripping Decay
11. Chemical Lobotomy
12. Sadistic Excruciator
13. Limitless Sacrifice
14. Oozing Into Oblivion (Outro)
Thrasho Sagamore + Jean-Clint + AxGxB
1 Juin 2023

