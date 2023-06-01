Intitulé Festering Grotesqueries, le premier album de DRIPPING DECAY (Death Metal, USA) sortira le 17 août prochain sur Satanik Royalty Records. Enregistré aux Falcon Studios de Portland par Derek Leisy (Vitriol), celui-ci a été mixé par Vincent Detto (Cerebral Rot, Mortiferum) et masterisé par Dan Lowndes. Voici le tracklisting :
01. Septic Sentient Slime (Intro)
02. Autocannibal Ecstasy
03. Abundant Cadaveric Waste
04. Gut Muncher
05. Bay Of Blood
06. Barf Bag
07. Watching You Rot
08. Cremator
09. Dissolve Me
10. Dripping Decay
11. Chemical Lobotomy
12. Sadistic Excruciator
13. Limitless Sacrifice
14. Oozing Into Oblivion (Outro)
