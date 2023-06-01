»

(Lien direct) EVILE (Thrash Metal, Royaume-Uni) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son nouvel album The Unknown qui sortira le 14 juillet via Napalm Records. L'ensemble se découvre ici :



1. The Unknown

2. The Mask We Wear

3. Monolith

4. When Mortal Coils Shed

5. Sleepless Eyes

6. Out Of Sight

7. At Mirror's Speech

8. Reap What You Sow

9. Beginning Of The End

10. Balance Of Time



