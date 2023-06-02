chargement...

Les news du 2 Juin 2023

News
Les news du 2 Juin 2023 Bray Road - Crypts - Leathürbitch - Cortege - Banquise - Maniak - Desecrate - Porta Nigra - Ascendency
»
(Lien direct)
BRAY ROAD (Thrash/Groove, USA) sortira son nouvel opus Focused, Fierce, Relentless... le 15 juillet en auto-production. Tracklist :

Goodbye, Ms. Godfrey
Nobody's Junior
Feed The BEAST
Possible Violence
Ride
Dark Passenger
Takes One To Know One

»
(Lien direct)
CRYPTS (Death Metal, Allemagne) a posté le morceau-titre de son nouvel EP Necropolis qui sort le 7 juillet chez This Charming Man Records. Tracklist :

1. Tomb of the Revenant
2. Embrace the Drakness
3. Haunted Ruins
4. Necropolis

»
(Lien direct)
LEATHÜRBITCH (Heavy/Speed, USA) offre son nouvel album Shattered Vanity en écoute intégrale à l'occasion de sa sortie aujourd'hui via Shadow Kingdom Records. Tracklist :

1. The Dark Mirror
2. Shattered Vanity
3. Betrayal
4. Shadow Mistress
5. Graveyard Eyes
6. The Invitation
7. Nasty Reputation
8. Morphina
9. Horror's Unseen

»
(Lien direct)
CORTEGE (Death Metal, Pologne) sortira son nouveau disque Vandari le 22 juin sur ADG Records. Tracklist :

01. Reluded
02. Behind the Temple Veil
03. Tired of Dying
04. Collision Course
05. Rahu
06. Vandari
07. Filth
08. Mitote - The Hum of a Thousand Voices
09. On the Edge
10. Purgatory
11. Ketu
12. To Die, To Sleep, No More

»
(Lien direct)
BANQUISE (Modern Metal, France) dévoilera son nouveau single "Low-6" le 6 juin. Le groupe sortira plus tard son premier EP. Pour les fans de Bring Me The Horizon, Architects, Landmvrks ...

»
(Lien direct)
MANIAK (Black/Speed/Thrash, Suède) sortira son premier EP Speed Metal Terrorist le 18 juin chez Dawnbreed Records et De Nihil Records. Tracklist :

01. Ani Vomitus
02. Speed Metal Terrorist
03. Nocturnal Hellfire
04. Filthy Christians
05. Total Blitzkrieg

»
(Lien direct)
DESECRATE (Melodic Death Metal, Italie) a publié une "lyric video" pour le morceau "Trust" tiré de son nouvel opus Lights of Contradiction prévu le 9 juin via Sleaszy Rider Records. Tracklist :

01. Intro
02. Trust
03. Spectrum
04. Clear as Crystal
05. Phobia
06. Now
07. Time
08. Burning Books
09. In His Image
10. Obscure Times


»
(Lien direct)
PORTA NIGRA (Avant-garde Black Metal, Allemagne) a mis en ligne le titre "Götterblut", premier extrait de son nouvel album Weltende à venir le 28 juillet sur Soulseller Records. Tracklist :

1. Es ist Krieg
2. Götterblut
3. Völkerbrand
4. Verlorene Paradiese
5. Bestienschlund
6. Die himmlische Revolution
7. Weltende
8. Triebgeschwärme
9. Hora Mortis

»
(Lien direct)
ASCENDENCY (Black / Death Metal, Danemark) sortira le 14 juillet prochain un nouveau EP intitulé A Manifest Of Imperious Destiny. Celui-ci sera disponible via Dark Descent Records (CD) et Me Saco Un Ojo Records (vinyle). En voici un premier extrait intitulé "Domitor Invictus" :

01. The Triumph Of Draconian Might
02. Victory - In All Its Ephemeral Glory
03. Domitor Invictus
04. A Manifest Of Imperious Destiny
Thrasho Keyser + AxGxB
2 Juin 2023

